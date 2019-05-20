Fans are seriously confused about Bran Stark’s new title on ‘Game of Thrones’

caption Isaac Hempstead Wright plays Bran Stark on “Game of Thrones.” source Helen Sloan/HBO

The final episode of “Game of Thrones” aired on Sunday.

Fans made a lot of jokes about the finale and many of them were about Bran Stark and his new title, Bran the Broken.

A lot of fans didn’t understand or accept the show’s ending and they made plenty of jokes and memes about it.

Spoilers ahead for the series finale of “Game of Thrones.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

The series finale of “Game of Thrones” aired on Sunday and there were plenty of big moments throughout the episode that had everyone talking.

One of the most shocking moments from the finale was when Bran Stark was crowned King of the Six Kingdoms at Tyrion Lannister’s suggestion. Tyrion said part of his reason for suggesting Bran as king is that people love stories and Bran has an epic one – he was paralyzed from the waist down after being pushed from a tower, he became the Three-Eyed Raven, and he lived to tell the tale.

A panel of important leaders in Westeros agreed to give Bran the crown and Tyrion Lannister gave him the title “Bran the Broken,” which many fans called ableist and offensive since it seemed to reference and focus on the fact that he is in a wheelchair and implies that fact makes him “broken.”

Read More: Here’s every ‘Game of Thrones’ character on the Westeros council, the ones responsible for that game-changing decision on the series finale

Aside from his problematic title, fans were also disappointed that Bran became king simply because it was so out of character after he had become the Three-Eyed Raven. Since the episode aired, viewers have been making jokes and memes about Bran’s new role, especially because he didn’t seem to have much interest in ruling beforehand.

Here are some of the most notable reactions about Bran Stark’s new title and how he got there.

A lot of people pointed out that for the past few episodes, Bran had no interest in the throne … and no interest in even being Brandon Stark

Bran : "I don't want the throne."

Bran : "I am not a Lord."

Bran : "I am not Brandon Stark anymore."

Bran : "I am a three eyed raven." Daenerys died, Jon went to the wall, all the Dothrakis and Unsullied leaving Westeros. Bran :

"Sure. King suits me best." — ••• (@_ki_ky_) May 20, 2019

Whole season 7 and 8: I’m not Bran. I’m the three eyed raven

Tonight: Whats a three eyed raven? Gimme my crown. #GOT pic.twitter.com/SF5fC4JOsn — zellie (@zellieimani) May 20, 2019

Seasons 3-7 “I’m not Bran you blind idiots I’m the three eyed raven and I don’t want nothing” Season 8 LOL JUST KIDDING Y’ALL#GOT #terriblewriting — Nazia Jannat (@grammarnazia) May 20, 2019

And many said that, given his powers, Bran may have known all along this was going to happen

So for like 6 seasons, Bran been in his room singing “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” to himself. #GameOfThrones #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/Yfgyl2ZjBq — Theon Pleighboi (@kidnoble) May 20, 2019

Bran chilling for years knowing it all ended with him on the Iron Throne pic.twitter.com/Rp1KQeEcyU — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) May 20, 2019

Bran laughing at everyone this season watching them kill one another knowing damn well he would take the throne in the end #GOTFinale #GameOfThones #bran #BranStark pic.twitter.com/PFheWaxbX7 — Trash Can Alana (Tonya) (@effysmith4) May 20, 2019

bran watching all the chaos around him happening while knowing he’s gonna end up as king #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/HFXNLTlwhK — osha (@oshawildling) May 20, 2019

A lot of viewers couldn’t help but wonder how Bran felt about his new title, ‘Bran the Broken’

BRAN: “Bran the Broken”? I-is that the name we decided on? Have you guys been calling me th—

EVERYONE: TO BRAN THE BROKEN! — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) May 20, 2019

Tyrion: the king shall be Bran the Broken Bran: yeah actually just Bran is cool Tyrion: Bran the busted up Bran: ok or – Tyrion: Bran the wheely wheely legs no feely — zaki (@ZakGhaliAZ) May 20, 2019

We went from Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, the Mother of Dragons, the Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, the Unburnt, the Breaker of Chains…to Bran the Broken #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/TOMo3IVvKT — Daisy (@DaisyKirkwoodC) May 20, 2019

#GameOfThrones

“Bran The Broken” sounds like some parody invented on twitter, how could the writers not see the joke in this? pic.twitter.com/AibNsCFzvN — TMY (@tianamarcus_) May 20, 2019

Still thinking about “Bran the Broken” pic.twitter.com/kYE6kmghWT — CHVRCH BVRNER (@i_am_trashman) May 20, 2019

what's your 'bran the broken' name. i'm savannah the stressed — savannah brown (@savannahbrown) May 20, 2019

And others took issue with the moniker, calling it ableist and offensive

Also “Bran the Broken” is wild ableist like … was “Bran the All-Knowing” not available? #GameofThrones — Sansa’s Weirwood Dress (@Vanessid) May 20, 2019

your Bran The Broken jokes are ableist goodbye — claire bader (@clairebader) May 20, 2019

“Bran the broken” is some ableist nonsense — Dylan Matthews (@dylanmatt) May 20, 2019

Some fans had better suggestions

other names better than “bran the broken” • bran the bird boy

• bran the book brain

• bran the not bastard

• bran the baby stark boy

• bran the brave-ish

• bran flakes — chris melberger (@chrismelberger) May 20, 2019

Can't believe they really out here calling Bran "Bran the Broken".

Bran the Wise?

Bran the Time Traveler?

Bran the Raven Man?

Bran the Intense Eye Contact Mans?

Bran the Mediocre Side Kick Who Went On A 6 Season Expedition And Is Now King?#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/jOTpjeZG3Q — Aarushi (@AariIsHungry) May 20, 2019

Read More: