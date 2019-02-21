The best men’s athleisure brands to shop online

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

The best athleisure brands in the business are saving men the world over from wearing sweatpants every day of their lives.

With the right shirts and pants from our favorite men’s athleisure purveyors, being comfortable and looking presentable no longer have to be mutually exclusive.

Vuori makes our favorite men’s athleisure clothing with its effortlessly cool California aesthetic and great materials.

It is a common misconception that being comfortable must be synonymous with looking unkempt when it comes to the male wardrobe. From college-year stained sweatpants to shirts so worn that they’re translucent, your so-called weekend wardrobe or gym clothes really shouldn’t see the light of day. And while you may turn up your nose at the thought of athleisure because you a) hate portmanteaus and b) think that athletic leisurewear is comprised of the aforementioned relics of your closet, I urge you to keep an open mind.

Think of athleisure as the best thing that has ever happened to your sense of style. No longer will your significant other or family or friends be able to berate you for wearing your workout clothes all the livelong day. No longer will you have to choose between form and function when it comes to your clothes. No – athleisure is here to free you from the painful process that is dressing yourself, and help you live, as they say, your best life.

When looking for great athleisure clothes, there are just a few things to keep in mind. First and foremost, the hallmark of great athleisure is comfort. If you don’t want to sleep in these clothes, then they’re not worth your time.

Second, you’ll want to keep the athletic abilities of these clothes top of mind. Some of my favorite athleisure brands for men are, first and foremost, athletic wear companies. That means that their apparel is performance-ready, capable of wicking sweat, drying quickly, all while keeping you looking sharp. The combination of form and function is what you ought to be looking for from a great athleisure brand.

Of course, you’ll also want to be sure that these clothes look good. As it turns out, there are sweatpants and there are sweatpants, and you want to be buying clothes that fit into the latter category.

Finally, you should consider price points. Athleisure wear should not cost you as much as a custom suit (even if you will get much more wear out of it). Luckily, most of our favorite brands are quite affordable – so much so that you may consider replacing your whole closet.

No matter which of our favorite athleisure brands you choose, we’re sure that you’ll be comfortable and look great while you’re at it.

Here are the best athleisure brands for men:

Best athleisure brand for men overall: Vuori

Best traditional athleisure brand for men: Adidas

Best athleisure brand for long days: Rhone

Best cold weather athleisure brand for men: Olivers

The best athleisure brand for men overall

Why you’ll love it: Vuori’s clothing is both lightweight and comfortable, which makes it a breeze to both live in and work out in.

It’s obvious that Vuori takes its inspiration from the beach that’s just a stone’s throw away from its headquarters in Encinitas, California. And that means that its clothes maintain an easy, laidback California aesthetic that is effortlessly cool without looking sloppy.

My proxy product tester (otherwise known as my boyfriend) has often remarked on just how lightweight his Vuori clothes are, and while he’s rarely one to even notice what he’s wearing, even he is aware that Vuori levels up when it comes to staying comfortable and looking presentable.

If you’re looking for a great shirt, I would recommend the Tradewind Performance shirt. The Tradewind Tee is the company’s “most technical” in the lineup, featuring micro perforation for ventilation, flatlock seams, and a front chest pocket. The shirt promises to wick moisture and dry quickly, making it perfect for a run, a hot yoga session, and any errands you may need to run in between.

Delta Grade noted that the fit is “flattering” without being too “form-fitting,” and calls it a “very comfortable and subtle activewear shirt that can be worn to the gym or on any casual day.”

I also love the brand’s perennially popular joggers, which are also available for women. They’re almost absurdly comfortable, what with their soft yet lightweight construction and flattering shape. And they certainly look a whole lot better than your average pair of sweats.

If you’re looking for something a tad less casual, you could also check out the Performance Pant. Heralded as Vuori’s softest and lightest technical pant, this pair features front pockets, a back zip pocket, and is made with moisture-wicking material. When paired with a nice shirt, you can hardly tell that these are really just glorified sweatpants that would also work well for a winter run, a few sun salutations, or a HIIT workout.

Ultimately, it’s the easy styling of Vuori that ultimately sets the brand apart. While its clothes are meant to sweat in, they’re also meant to easily transition into the rest of your life as well.

As founder and former Dolce & Gabanna model Joe Kudia told Apparel News, “In coastal California, people are going to yoga in the morning, surfing in the afternoon and then meeting friends. [Vuori] is aspirational coastal California performance clothing.”

Pros: Fantastic in and out of the gym, extremely comfortable, sweat-wicking material, great fit

Cons: If you’re not a fan of the California vibe, Vuori may not be for you

The best traditional athleisure brand for men

source adidas

Why you’ll love it: If you’re a fan of the classics, then look no further than Adidas to supply you with great performance gear that looks good, too.

Even with the emergence of what seems like an endless supply of athleisure brands focused more on the leisure than the athlete component of their names, one company has maintained its position at the top of the mountain. And that company is Adidas. Whether you’re looking for great athletic wear or just great clothes to wear, Adidas has you covered.

Adidas remains one of the most sought-after brands around the world. That’s likely thanks to its expert combinations of quality and style that are often on the cutting edge of both fashion and performance – plus, its pieces easily transition across a variety of environments with just a few small adjustments.

Thanks to a wide range of activations with style icons, Adidas can match just about any aesthetic. While many of its best sellers are the brand’s trademark sneakers, you can also find a great selection of performance tops and bottoms that work well at the gym and at post-gym drinks.

I love the Tiro 19 Training Pants – meant for the soccer field, they can do much more than help you win a match. Thanks to quick-drying, breathable fabric, they’re comfortable all day whether you’re working out or jetting around. Plus, small details like ankle zips allow you to stand out from the millions of other dudes wearing sweatpants around.

I’m also a big fan of the brand’s graphic tees. While you may not want to sport large logos on every piece of clothing you wear, the company’s familiar, sleek design makes each shirt look more like a statement than a shrug. Plus, they’re super comfortable and extremely affordable to boot.

Pros: Classic, familiar name; great selection, transitions to and from the gym, easy to care for

Cons: May be a bit too casual for some

The best athleisure brand for long days

source Rhone

Why you’ll love it: Rhone’s athleisure clothing is made with its special GoldFusion technology, which keeps odors at bay no matter how long your day drags on so you stay comfortable.

Back in 2016, Rhone managed to raise nearly $113,000 to bring its GoldFusion technology to its line of activewear. And now, that proprietary formula can be found in a wide range of activewear and athleisure clothing.

While that technology makes it particularly useful for long and sweaty workouts, I’ve found that it’s also great for my boyfriend when we’ve been on a plane for hours on end. In fact, during our long travel days in the summer in a car sans AC (otherwise known as the seventh circle of hell), it was his Rhone apparel that kept him smelling (if not feeling) fresh all day.

GoldFusion technology is Rhone’s proprietary, eco-friendly fabric treatment that leverages real gold particles to help fabrics dry up to three times faster. In addition, it’s UV protective, and looks great, too.

Forbes previously lauded Rhone workout gear for combining “classic cuts and designs with elevated technology,” while happy customers note that they wear Rhone gear “more than any…I have.”

I absolutely love Rhone’s Commuter Pant, a great pair of trousers that you would actually feel comfortable wearing to an office. Well-tailored and sharply cut, these pants prove that looking good and feeling good can be two sides of the same coin. Similarly, I love the Reign Long Sleeve Shirt. When paired with a pair of shorts, you’ll be ready for a workout, but if paired with a nice pair of slacks, you could be ready to go on a date.

If you’re more interested in Rhone’s athletic gear, you might check out the 7-inch Swift Lined short. Perfect for running, these shorts feature a perforated venting system for cooling, as well as two side zipper pockets to hold essentials during a jog. Plus, a soft performance liner promises exceptional fit.

Pros: Stink-free technology, comfortable fabric, and great fit

Cons: Some reviewers note that the shirts can be a bit longer than anticipated

The best cold weather athleisure brand for men

source Olivers

Why you’ll love it: Thanks to the merino wool construction of Olivers’ athleisure wear, you’ll be cozy and warm all winter long.

Merino wool is unlikely to be the first material that comes to mind when you think of athleisure gear that can actually withstand a workout, but that’s just the sort of innovative thinking that makes Olivers’ clothes so comfortable.

While Olivers’ first well-known article of clothing was the All Over Short, the brand has proven that it’s capable of creating a wide range of comfortable, functional gear. The Terminal Tech Tee is a favorite of mine and the Business Insider Picks team. The merino tech mesh tee not only keeps you cool and dry, but also fits well.

As Insider Picks’ Amir Ismael noted, “the Terminal Tech Tee … fits exactly as a T-shirt should.” While you can certainly work out in the naturally odor resistant shirt, it’s also just as appropriate for a day full of errands or a casual date night.

I’m also a huge fan of the Terminal Tech Long Sleeve Tee, which is particularly appropriate for the colder months. Its moisture-wicking properties make it easy to wear, and its great fit certainly makes it easy on the eyes. In fact, this may just be the single most complimented piece of clothing that my boyfriend owns.

Oh, and by the way, Olivers promises that your clothes will last for at least a year with its Olivers guarantee. The company will replace or repair any product “with a fault outside of normal wear and tear for up to 12 months” after your initial purchase.

Pros: Superior comfort, great fit, great style without being ostentatious

Cons: Some reviewers noted that the sizing could be a bit different from the website’s suggestions