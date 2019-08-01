The best men’s backpacking backpacks you can buy

The right backpacking pack makes hiking multiple miles with a 30-pound bag on your back a comfortable experience

Brands like Osprey, REI Co-op, and Gregory make a wide range of packs geared toward different styles of backpacking excursions

The most useful features are how much the bag can hold, how it distributes the load, and if it’s compatible with hydration packs

We tested several models over miles of backcountry trails to find the industry’s best, and that is the Osprey Atmos AG 65.

Backpacking is a fun but grueling outdoor activity, yet it doesn’t always have to be. With the right equipment, a multiday trip into the backcountry could feel like a literal walk in the park. Achieving this starts with purchasing the right backpack.

Since you’ll be hauling everything you need to survive, your pack needs to hold up to the harshness the outdoors may throw at you and remain comfortable while doing so. This means finding a pack that’s capable of hauling everything from a change of clothes and a sleeping bag to ample food and water.

Backpacking packs differ from traditional backpacks in that they’re designed to hold upward of 30 or 40 pounds of cargo, while still being comfortable to wear. The best packs do this by distributing weight across its frame to avoid having the bulk of the weight sit on any one part of your body. These packs also feature an abundance of pockets to hold a variety of gear, as well as a sleeve for a hydration pouch.

Finding the right pack for your needs isn’t always an easy process. With so many on the market, it’s difficult to know which are best suited to the type of backpacking you prefer. To help, we’ve tested an array of backpacking packs from brands like Osprey, Arc’teryx, and Gregory to narrow down the best of the bunch.

Osprey knows how to design and manufacture quality backpacks and its Atmos AG 65 is the best in its lineup and our favorite overall. Featuring the brand’s patented Anti-Gravity technology, the pack contours to your body to properly distribute its cargo weight and to offer a perfect fit. Its peripheral frame also uses load lifters to spread excess weight from the hip-belt and on up to the top of the pack. Its 65-liter capacity means it’s great for multi-day trips, as well.

But the Atmos AG 65 isn’t the only best player. Here are all our favorite backpacking packs currently available.

Here are the best men’s backpacking backpacks you can buy:

The best men’s backpacking backpack overall

source REI

With 65-liters of cargo space, upper and lower compression straps to stabilize heavy loads, and Osprey’s Anti-Gravity mesh back panel, the Atmos AG 65 is a backpacker’s dream. It’s perfect for short weekend trips but also excels for longer, multiday excursions.

The Osprey Atmos AG 65 focuses on providing absolute comfort no matter how far you’re hiking or how much cargo you’re hauling. Its 65-liter capacity may be too much for anyone setting out on an overnight trip, as it’s meant more for a weekend or longer excursions. Even when it’s not completely full, the pack never feels as though it’s flopping around on your back or creating a poor fit.

It features a top-loading design in its main compartment, as well as several exterior pockets designed to hold water bottles, ice climbing tools, or trekking poles. The Atmos also has a zippered bottom area designed to hold a sleeping bag, as well as removable exterior straps which are used to secure a sleeping pad.

For load management, Osprey’s LightWire frame connects the upper part of the pack to the hip-belt and central core to help distribute weight. Compression straps located on both the upper and lower part of the pack also reduce the pack’s bulk and balanced out heavier loads during our tests.

Its best feature is the Anti-Gravity ventilated mesh back-panel that contoured to our back to create a snug fit. This helped evenly distribute weight, specifically taking it off our shoulders, hips, and back. This allowed us to carry more weight without feeling bogged down.

At $270, the Osprey Atmos AG 65 is one of the best values among any picks on this list. Being uncomfortable can quickly ruin any backpacking trip, so investing in a pack like this one is always well worth the money.

Pros: Osprey’s Anti-Gravity mesh back panel molds to your back to create a comfortable, custom fit, included FlapJacket fly helps protect against rainy weather, upper and lower compression straps reduce load weight

Cons: Size could be bulky for smaller people, not ideal for short, day trips

The best men’s backpacking backpack for short trips

source REI

REI Co-op’s Traverse 35 offers ample cargo room for weekend-long adventures but remains lightweight enough for quick day trips or overnighters. The brand’s innovative UpLift Compression technology allows you to easily situate the pack-load toward your center of gravity, making heavy loads easier to manage.

Backpacking trips don’t always need to be grueling multiday treks, so when shorter day trips or overnighters are on the agenda, REI Co-op’s Traverse 35 is the pack you’ll want. Small enough to avoid slowing you down but with enough cargo space to support you for one or two days on the trail.

Even for a smaller pack, it’s loaded with features geared toward making backpacking easier. REI designed its back panel to provide extra lumbar support while remaining breathable and flexible. It has a contoured hip-belt with foam padding throughout which sits snug against your body to create a custom fit.

On longer trips when we had more cargo, the pack’s Uplift Compression tech helped raise its load while pulling it toward our center of gravity. This helped with pack stability which left us better balanced, and the pack better supported, while we hiked.

Other features include compatibility with a hydration pouch, an included rain fly, and external tool keepers for trekking poles or ice axes. It also has conveniently-placed bottle pockets that allow you to easily remove and place back water bottles.

The Traverse 35 retails for just $139 and is a great option for anyone just getting into backpacking but not interested in investing in a larger, more expensive model.

Pros: Smaller capacity perfect for day trips, compatible with hydration pouches, contoured foam hip belt provides a snug and comfortable fit, UpLift Compression tech raises the load to improve stability, and it’s inexpensive

Cons: Not suitable for venturing off-grid for multiple days

The best men’s backpacking backpack for durability

source REI

Hyperlite Mountain Gear’s 2400 Southwest Pack is designed with durability in mind. From hanging branches that scrape your pack as you walk by, to sharp rocks at your campsite, the pack’s Dyneema composite exterior holds up to it all. Its 40-liter capacity is good for multiple days on the trail, too.

It’s not just your body that will take a beating on backpacking trips – your gear inevitably will, too. If you plan on backpacking in densely wooded areas or you find that your gear tends to get more scratched and scraped than you’d like, then check out the Hyperlite Mountain Gear’s 2400 Southwest Pack.

Constructed out of durable Dyneema fabric, the pack can be taken into the harshest environments with confidence. Dyneema’s light weight also helps reduce overall pack weight, something that proved beneficial when we packed this 40-liter bag to the brim. Its size is perfect for three-day treks and can even be an option for ultralight backpackers setting out for four or five days.

Its roll-top closure system is easy to secure, though it did make it slightly difficult to reach gear in the bottom of the pack while we were on-the-move. There are a few external pockets to store gear that we could quickly access, but these are limited to the front of the pack. Vertical and horizontal compression straps along the sides of the pack help properly secure loads, which was especially useful when the pack wasn’t completely full.

Its interior houses a mesh hydration sleeve that’s separate from the main compartment, so it won’t take up valuable gear space. Other features include fully-seamed seals to keep water out, as well as ice ax loops. The pack is a little expensive at $310 but its durability more than validates the investment.

Pros: Constructed out of durable and lightweight Dyneema fabric, 40-liter volume offers enough cargo space for weekend trips, dedicated hydration pack pocket, seamed seals to keep rain out

Cons: Only offers a few external pockets that can fill up easily

The best men’s backpacking backpack for heavy cargo

source REI

With the Gregory Paragon 58, you won’t have to make the hard decision of what to bring along and what to keep at home. Thanks to a lightweight aluminum chassis and an innovative suspension system, the pack by itself weighs less than 4 pounds. Saving a pound or two may not seem like much, but veteran backpackers know how crucial it is to shave pack weight whenever possible.

Every backpacker knows that despite their best-laid plans to keep their pack light, they often end up bringing much more gear than anticipated. With Gregory’s Paragon 58, those heavy loads become much easier to handle, no matter how long the trip might be.

The pack achieves this by way of an incredibly lightweight frame and suspension system that clocks in several pounds lighter than any other pack on this list. Though it may not seem that crucial, every pound counts when you’re hiking 10-plus miles for days-on-end and living solely out a backpack.

Along with its matrix ventilation system that promotes increased airflow, the Paragon 58 is best-suited for trips anywhere from three to five days long. The final days of any backpacking trip can feel as though food, water, and clean socks are at a minimum but we took its lower weight into consideration and packed extra. This let us get through even a five-day trip with ease.

One of its highlight features is its hydration sleeve that also doubles as a removable daypack. If we had camp set-up, this allowed us to not have to haul our big 58-liter pack on short treks to a nearby river just to tote along water or food. The daypack’s stitching isn’t the most durable and although it didn’t come undone on our trips, we could see how it might when used often.

For $230, the Gregory Paragon 58 is a great backpacking option with incredible value. It’s best used for longer backpacking trips, or for anyone who has a hard time deciding on what to bring or what to leave behind.

Pros: Lightweight frame and suspension system makes heavy loads easier to haul, matrix ventilation system allows for increased airflow to keep your back cool, adjustable hip-belt makes it easy to customize the perfect fit, hydration sleeve doubles as a small daypack

Cons: The stitching on the daypack isn’t very durable

The best suspension system men’s backpacking backpack

source REI

The Arc’teryx Bora AR 50 carries a high price tag but its innovative suspension system, which is one of the best of any pack on the market, more than justifies the investment. The system allows wearers to freely move without worrying about a dramatic shift in weight. This allows for a wider range of motion and helps heavier loads easier to manage.

A backpacking pack’s suspension system has the ability to make or break a backpacking trip. Not only are they responsible for distributing the weight of a pack to make it more manageable for the wearer, but they help promote a range of motion and establish a comfortable fit. Right now, no pack does suspension better than the Arc’teryx Bora AR 50.

Thanks to the brand’s RotoGlide hip-belt, its suspension system is designed to completely rotate side to side while also offering free movement up and down. What this does is that with every step, the pack slides in either direction to allow for a natural stride, even when it’s packed full. This also reduces chafing and helps wearers maintain balance.

Though this is helpful for any length of trip, we found it to be especially useful during weekend trips where our pack needed to carry the most gear. Whether crouching underneath a fallen tree or stepping up onto a high rock, the suspension system helped the pack remain stable through a wide range of motion.

The pack also features a number of internal and external pockets that helped keep our gear organized. Its exterior kangaroo pocket was great for storing snacks we could access quickly, and would also function well for stashing wet gear. There are also side pockets sized for water bottles, as well as loops for trekking poles.

Arc’teryx designed the Bora AR 50 as a top-loading pack but included side zippers to make it easier to access gear stored at the bottom. The pack is also compatible with hydration pouches and features external storage loops for ice axes.

It’s the most expensive pack on this list at $500, but no other model offers as functional a suspension system as the Bora AR 50. If it wasn’t for the high price, we could easily see this as our overall pick.

Pros: Best suspension system on the market makes heavy loads feel lighter and promotes a wide range of movement, pivoting hip belt helps avoid the displacement of pack weight, constructed out of weatherproof materials, large enough capacity for weekend trips

Cons: Expensive