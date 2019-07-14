30 men’s clothing and accessory deals you can score major savings on during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

caption The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is back with great deals on Bonobos, Patagonia, Nike, and more popular men’s fashion brands. source Pyscho Bunny

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale officially beings on July 19, but Nordstrom cardholders can gain early access from July 12 to July 18. Simply sign in and shop using your Nordstrom credit card.

Shopping during the early-access sale rather than the public sale will give you first dibs on the best items. You won’t have to worry about items being sold out or sizes being unavailable.

We rounded up the best deals on men’s clothing and accessories.

Nordstrom is currently holding its biggest sale of the year, where customers can shop thousands of deals across the site. From July 12 through July 18, Nordstrom cardholders have early access to savings in categories like fashion, home, and beauty. From July 19 through August 4, the rest of the public will have access to the sale – and on August 5, the prices will go back up.

Clothing is the most shopped category during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale simply because the deals are that good. You can save on everything from new dress shirts and suits for the office to lightweight chinos for the summer and fleece jackets for the winter. But by the last day of the sale, many of the best items will be sold out, so you’ll want to start shopping sooner rather than later.

In addition to rare deals on all your favorite clothing brands, deals on accessories like backpacks, watches, sunglasses, and belts are also some of the best they’ll be all year. To help you shop the sale, we rounded up 30 of the best deals on men’s clothing and accessories below.

You can also check out other Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals for each of the following categories, add some things to your wish list, and shop them now if you have a Nordstrom Card.

Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale now. Check out our picks for the best deals on men’s clothing and accessories, below:

Bonobos Summer Weight Slim Fit Stretch Chinos

Topman Stripe Button-Up Camp Shirt

Patagonia Better Sweater Zip Jacket

Nordstrom Men’s Shop Trim Fit Non-Iron Dress Shirt

Psycho Bunny Classic Piqué Polo

HUGO BOSS Genius Trim Fit Solid Wool Suit

Adidas Originals Mono Windbreaker

Ted Baker London Jay Trim Fit Solid Wool Suit

Nike SB Icon Camo Hoodie

Tommy John Cool Cotton Trunks

Nike Dri-FIT Crew Training Socks 6-Pack

Tommy John Second Skin Crewneck Undershirt

ALLSAINTS Holt Leather Biker Jacket

Nordstrom Men’s Shop Trim Fit Non-Iron Gingham Dress Shirt

Nike Windrunner Jacket

Patagonia Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover

The North Face Momentum Fleece Jacket

Barbour Lowerdale Quilted Vest

Good Man Brand Shirt Jacket

Polo Ralph Lauren Pony Print Shorts

Topman Blowout Skinny Fit Jeans

Patagonia Down Sweater Hooded Jacket

Bonobos Floral Button-Down Sport Shirt

Quay Australia x ARod Evasive Sunglasses

Hershel Canvas Duffle Bag

Nordstrom Men’s Shop Marco Burnished Leather Belt

Movado Bold Bracelet Watch

Tumi Bravo Sheppard Deluxe 15-Inch Laptop Backpack

Nordstrom Men’s Shop Bryce Paisley Silk Tie

MCM Visetos Card Case