30 men’s clothing and accessory deals you can score major savings on during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

- The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale officially beings on July 19, but Nordstrom cardholders can gain early access from July 12 to July 18. Simply sign in and shop using your Nordstrom credit card.
- Shopping during the early-access sale rather than the public sale will give you first dibs on the best items. You won’t have to worry about items being sold out or sizes being unavailable.
- We rounded up the best deals on men’s clothing and accessories.
Nordstrom is currently holding its biggest sale of the year, where customers can shop thousands of deals across the site. From July 12 through July 18, Nordstrom cardholders have early access to savings in categories like fashion, home, and beauty. From July 19 through August 4, the rest of the public will have access to the sale – and on August 5, the prices will go back up.
Clothing is the most shopped category during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale simply because the deals are that good. You can save on everything from new dress shirts and suits for the office to lightweight chinos for the summer and fleece jackets for the winter. But by the last day of the sale, many of the best items will be sold out, so you’ll want to start shopping sooner rather than later.
In addition to rare deals on all your favorite clothing brands, deals on accessories like backpacks, watches, sunglasses, and belts are also some of the best they’ll be all year. To help you shop the sale, we rounded up 30 of the best deals on men’s clothing and accessories below.
You can also check out other Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals for each of the following categories, add some things to your wish list, and shop them now if you have a Nordstrom Card.
Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale now. Check out our picks for the best deals on men’s clothing and accessories, below:
Bonobos Summer Weight Slim Fit Stretch Chinos
- source
- Nordstrom
Bonobos Summer Weight Chinos, $58.90 (after sale $88) [You save $29.10]
Topman Stripe Button-Up Camp Shirt
- source
- Nordstrom
Topman Stripe Button-Up Camp Shirt, $35.90 (after sale $55) [You save $19.10]
Patagonia Better Sweater Zip Jacket
- source
- Nordstrom
Patagonia Better Sweater Zip Jacket, $109.90 (after sale $149) [You save $39.10]
Nordstrom Men’s Shop Trim Fit Non-Iron Dress Shirt
- source
- Nordstrom
Nordstrom Men’s Shop Trim Fit Non-Iron Dress Shirt, $35.90 (after sale $49.50) [You save $13.60]
Psycho Bunny Classic Piqué Polo
- source
- Nordstrom
Psycho Bunny Classic Piqué Polo, $55.90 (after sale $85) [You save $29.10]
HUGO BOSS Genius Trim Fit Solid Wool Suit
- source
- Nordstrom
HUGO BOSS Genius Trim Fit Solid Wool Suit, $598 (after sale $895) [You save $297]
Adidas Originals Mono Windbreaker
- source
- Nordstrom
Adidas Originals Mono Windbreaker, $59.90 (after sale $90) [You save $30.10]
Ted Baker London Jay Trim Fit Solid Wool Suit
- source
- Nordstrom
Ted Baker London Jay Trim Fit Solid Wool Suit, $499.90 (after sale $748) [You save $248.10]
Nike SB Icon Camo Hoodie
- source
- Nordstrom
Nike SB Icon Camo Hoodie, $45.90 (after sale $65) [You save $19.10]
Tommy John Cool Cotton Trunks
- source
- Nordstrom
Tommy John Cool Cotton Trunks, $18.90 (after sale $29) [You save $10.10]
Nike Dri-FIT Crew Training Socks 6-Pack
- source
- Nordstrom
Nike Dri-FIT Crew Training Socks 6-Pack, $15.90 (after sale $22) [You save $6.10]
Tommy John Second Skin Crewneck Undershirt
- source
- Nordstrom
Tommy John Second Skin Crewneck Undershirt, $27.90 (after sale $43) [You save $15.10]
ALLSAINTS Holt Leather Biker Jacket
- source
- Nordstrom
ALLSAINTS Holt Leather Biker Jacket, $329.90 (after sale $498) [You save $168.10]
Nordstrom Men’s Shop Trim Fit Non-Iron Gingham Dress Shirt
- source
- Nordstrom
Nordstrom Men’s Shop Trim Fit Non-Iron Gingham Dress Shirt, $35.90 (after sale $49.50) [You save $13.60]
Nike Windrunner Jacket
- source
- Nordstrom
Nike Windrunner Jacket, $79.90 (after sale $110) [You save $30.10]
Patagonia Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover
- source
- Nordstrom
Patagonia Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover, $85.90 (after sale $119) [You save $33.10]
The North Face Momentum Fleece Jacket
- source
- Nordstrom
The North Face Momentum Fleece Jacket, $69.90 (after sale $99)[You save $29.10]
Barbour Lowerdale Quilted Vest
- source
- Nordstrom
Barbour Lowerdale Quilted Vest, $89.90 (after sale $180) [You save $90.10]
Good Man Brand Shirt Jacket
- source
- Nordstrom
Good Man Brand Shirt Jacket, $164.90 (after sale $248) [You save $83.10]
Polo Ralph Lauren Pony Print Shorts
- source
- Nordstrom
Polo Ralph Lauren Pony Print Shorts, $20.90 (after sale $32) [You save $11.10]
Topman Blowout Skinny Fit Jeans
- source
- Nordstrom
Topman Blowout Skinny Fit Jeans, $49.90 (after sale $75) [You save $25.10]
Patagonia Down Sweater Hooded Jacket
- source
- Nordstrom
Patagonia Down Sweater Hooded Jacket, $199.90 (after sale $279) [You save $79.10]
Bonobos Floral Button-Down Sport Shirt
- source
- Nordstrom
Bonobos Floral Button-Down Sport Shirt, $45.90 (after sale $68) [You save $22.10]
Quay Australia x ARod Evasive Sunglasses
- source
- Nordstrom
Quay Australia x ARod Evasive Sunglasses, $39.90 (after sale $60)[You save $20.10]
Hershel Canvas Duffle Bag
- source
- Nordstrom
Hershel Canvas Duffle Bag, $59.90 (after sale $90) [You save $30.10]
Nordstrom Men’s Shop Marco Burnished Leather Belt
- source
- Nordstrom
Nordstrom Men’s Shop Marco Burnished Leather Belt, $58.90 (after sale $79.50) [You save $20.60]
Movado Bold Bracelet Watch
- source
- Nordstrom
Movado Bold Bracelet Watch, $499.90 (after sale $750) [You save $250.10]
Tumi Bravo Sheppard Deluxe 15-Inch Laptop Backpack
- source
- Nordstrom
Tumi Bravo Sheppard Deluxe 15-Inch Laptop Backpack, $317.90 (after sale $475) [You save $157.10]
Nordstrom Men’s Shop Bryce Paisley Silk Tie
- source
- Nordstrom
Nordstrom Men’s Shop Bryce Paisley Silk Tie, $35.90 (after sale $49.50) [You save $13.60]
MCM Visetos Card Case
- source
- Nordstrom