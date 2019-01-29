The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

The best compression pants for men provide support and stability where it’s needed most, including your hips, knees, and lower legs.

The CW-X Endurance Pro Muscle Support Tights stand out for their targeted muscle support and overall stability for athletes.

Compression gear is great for workouts because it stimulates blood flow, offers support for your muscles, and helps with post-workout recovery, according to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

There is a ton of compression clothing on the market now, and some companies’ gear is simply better than others. However, a lot of what makes one pair of compression pants better than another has to do with what kinds of exercises you plan to do.

Your idea of the best compression leggings may be ones that provide maximum support, encompassing the knees, hips, joints, and muscles in compressive material to help boost circulation while reducing excessive movement.

Some people prefer less targeted support with more generalized compression. And others want compression leggings that are geared toward specific activities, ones that are designed to boost post-workout recovery, or tights that have graduated compression.

No matter which type of compression pants you want, we have a pick for you. The tights below stand out as the best options in their specific categories, and most are equally suitable for beginners and more advanced athletes.

Here are the best men’s compression pants you can buy:

The best compression pants for men overall

Why you’ll love them: The Endurance Pro Muscle Support tights by CW-X offer a stability web to keep ligaments and muscles stabilized and in place, which results in faster recovery and even a boost in performance.

The Endurance Pro Muscle Support tights aren’t the cheapest, but with targeted muscle support and improved efficiency, they remain a popular choice among runners and other athletes.

There’s more support around the knees to reduce pain and potential damage from the shock of running. The support web also encompasses the quads, hamstrings, lower back, and calf muscles. Your muscles and ligaments are banded together as you workout, which reduces the stress on your muscles. Many athletes notice the benefits during workouts as well as recovery.

Despite the targeted support, the leggings aren’t stiff. The support web is made with a blend of nylon and lycra, while the rest of the fabric is a combination of lycra and Coolmax material to help keep skin dry and comfortable. Moisture is rapidly removed from the surface of the skin to the exterior of the tights, which helps regulate your body temperature during indoor and outdoor workouts.

Some men even say the leggings are warm enough for year-round use, including colder temperatures. However, others use them as a base layer when the temperature drops.

Chafing is a common issue among athletes. In general, the longer you work out during a session or the more you move around, the more likely you are to develop a rash or skin irritation. As with many other compression tights, these CX-X tights feature a flat seam construction that reduces the risk of chafing.

While the Endurance Pro tights are suitable for athletes in general, they have several running-specific features. For example, reflective logos make you more visible to others on the road in low light condition. There’s also a handy back pocket to stash smaller items such as keys, ID and more. As an added bonus, the pocket can be zippered shut to keep your contents secure. If you’re out on a longer run, the UPF 50+ protection helps keep your skin safe from harmful rays.

Pros: Targeted muscle support, stretchy material, reflective details

Cons: Runs a bit small, drawstring can be irritating, lacks storage pockets

The best value compression pants for men

Why you’ll love them: The CompressionZ Compression Pants are a solid deal, providing a performance boost and firm compression for an affordable price.

CompressionZ Compression Pants remain a popular choice for their affordability, along with a comfortable blend of nylon and spandex material to keep them stretchy during various workouts. They’re also quite versatile and work just as well for running and hiking as they do for yoga, cycling, and your favorite gym workouts.

If you’re feeling chilly, you can wear them as a base layer. You won’t find targeted muscle support with these tights, as they offer uniform muscle support instead. The compression is firm enough to provide a noticeable amount of support for muscles in the upper and lower legs.

A mix of nylon and spandex material helps wick moisture away, keeping your skin dry and comfortable during workouts. The material also assists in keeping odors at bay. Some tights feel too restricted and stiff, but these compression pants stretch comfortably around your upper and lower legs so that you have free range of motion.

CompressionZ describes its material as feeling smooth against the skin without compromising compression where it’s needed most.

Many men find that these tights generally run true to size. However, a few reviewers caution that the tights seem to run a bit small. These tights are “definitely snug but very comfortable,” notes one reviewer. He also appreciates the way the tights seem to adapt once they’re on and “basically feel like a second skin.”

Those who prefer a slightly less compressive fit may want to go up one size.

Pros: Firm compression, helps improve circulation, thermal material

Cons: Runs a bit small, can be tough to get on and off, may slide down a bit during workouts

The best budget compression pants for men

Why you’ll love them: You don’t have to spend a lot of money to get a pair of Tesla Compression Pants for multi-sport, all-purpose use.

The Tesla Compression Pants don’t offer the most compression, but they have a greater effect if you order your typical size, instead of sizing up. In fact, the company suggests ordering a size up from your usual unless you’re looking for some serious compression.

Instead of targeted support, the tights deliver uniform compression for all-around support. In addition to boosting blood flow, especially after hard workouts, the additional compression can help reduce muscle soreness. While these tights offer noticeable benefits during workouts, they really seem to make a difference after a hard session.

A combination of polyester and Spandex material keeps the tights stretchy enough so they don’t restrict movement. Whether you’re working out indoors or outside, the moisture-wicking material ensures your skin stays dry and comfortable. Moisture is rapidly removed from the surface of the skin, where it evaporates through the material. Air is circulated two ways to help keep you as comfortable and dry as possible.

If you live in a colder climate, the tights may not be enough for chillier temperatures, although they work well as a base layer. Some men also wear shorts over the tights for a bit more protection and modesty.

One reviewer from a cooler climate remarks that the tights are “just enough to keep the chill…from annoying you while you sweat.” On the opposite end of the spectrum, a reviewer from a warmer climate was surprised to find that the tights allowed his skin to feel cool and comfortable, despite the fact that the temperatures are “hot enough to bake cookies in my car.”

Whether you’re working out in the cold, heat, or somewhere in between, the tights help safeguard against harmful UV rays by offering UPF50+ protection. The material is non-abrasive, and won’t rub or chafe during workouts.

Pros: Moisture-wicking material, stretchy, UPF50+ protection

Cons: Some find they have to size up for a better fit, not warm enough for chillier temperatures, no storage pockets

The best all-purpose compression pants for men

Why you’ll love them: Whether your sport of choice is running, yoga, snowboarding, or something else, the DRSKIN Compression Tights provide a supportive yet comfortable fit.

Some compression tights are too restrictive or heavy to wear throughout the year, but these DRSKIN tights are an exception.

Their moisture-wicking material eliminates moisture from the skin’s surface, which in turn leaves skin feeling comfortable and dry. Dual-way air circulation helps dissipate heat, an especially welcome feature in warmer environments. Several men appreciate how comfortable these tights are, and that they didn’t have to size up to feel less restricted.

These tights are designed for your favorite activities, from running and skiing to yoga and general training. As is often the case with budget-oriented tights, you won’t find targeted compression and support. Instead, the tights provide consistent support for the lower and upper legs. This type of efficient compression is still enough to boost blood circulation while keeping post-workout soreness and fatigue at bay. Your muscles are compressed as you workout, which in turn reduces vibrations and excessive movement for a faster recovery.

The material is a blend of polyester and spandex. The result is tights that provide unrestricted movement along with moisture-wicking capabilities. As moisture appears on the surface of the skin, it’s absorbed into the material, then dissipated as quickly as possible.

The tights ideal for year-round use and the company states that its material keeps skin cool during the summer months while providing a warming effect during the winter. Anti-bacterial properties help reduce unpleasant smells.

In terms of fit, these compression tights appear to run true to size. While most men find that the tights fit as expected, some say they run a bit small. If you’re not a huge fan of compression, you may need to size up for a more comfortable fit.

Several men caution that these leggings aren’t very thick, which means that you’ll probably need a second layer during colder temperatures. A handful of men also mention that the tights are a bit sheer, especially when squatting or doing yoga.

Pros: Ideal for many different sports; comfortable fit, moisture-wicking material

Cons: Not the most supportive material, some find them a bit sheer, no storage pockets

The best compression pants for male athletes

Why you’ll love them: Targeted support and advanced compression makes the Skins DNAmic CORE Long Tights a popular choice among athletes.

The Skins DNAmic CORE Long Tights cater to endurance athletes, with dynamic gradient compression that boosts oxygen flow to muscles, helps stabilize muscles as you work out, and even assists in speedier recovery time.

The muscles are also supported, with specifically positioned panels for improved muscle stability. This extra support means less movement during workouts, which reduces muscle soreness. Improved oxygen flow to the muscles keeps them feeling fresher and less fatigued, especially after tough training sessions.

Despite the extra support and stability you tend to find with gradient compression, there are a few drawbacks, mostly in terms of fit. While getting them on can be challenging at first, most athletes find them comfortable during workouts.

One reviewer says, “It takes some time and shifting to get them on straight,” adding that the tights may feel a bit awkward at first. However, he adds, “I soon found them comfortable enough that I wasn’t even thinking about wearing them.” Another reviewer found these tights to be just as effective after a day of standing at work as they are after a tough training session, which speaks to their overall versatility.

As with most other compression tights for men, these Skins tights are made with a blend of fabric that helps wick moisture to keep skin cool and comfortable. The nylon and elastane mix also ensures that movement won’t be restricted during workouts, even ones that involve running, squatting or other repetitive movements.

If you’re out in the sun, the SPF50+ protection keeps harmful rays from penetrating your skin. These tights are just as effective for training sessions as they are for recovering after a tough workout.

Pros: Ideal for endurance athletes, targeted muscle support, SPF50+ protection

Cons: No storage pockets, logo may fade after a few washes, can initially be tough to get on