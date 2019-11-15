Corduroy pants are back in style, thanks to the fashion world’s obsession with all things 70s.

From slimmer fits with a good amount of stretch to five-pocket pants and hybrid joggers, there’s a cord for everyone’s style.

Flint and Tinder’s 365 Corduroy Pants are our top pick for a combination of style, comfort, and price. They’re more comfortable than your favorite pair of jeans and twice as versatile.

Corduroy has recently made a strong comeback in menswear, thanks in part to the fashion world’s obsession with all things 70s. Today’s corduroy pants aren’t the staid Ivy League professor look or the bell-bottomed versions of the past. From slimmer fits with a good amount of stretch to five-pocket versions to hybrid joggers, there’s a cord to suit an individual’s style.

A great alternative to jeans or chinos, corduroy pants are ideal for cooler months thanks to their ability to keep you warm while remaining breathable and their hard-wearing properties. Corduroy is typically made from cotton or a cotton blend and features a velvety texture with raised ribs, known as wales.

Corduroy pants are more versatile than jeans since they can be worn as business casual and still look great dressed down with a T-shirt, trucker or chore jacket, and sneakers. Wear them with what you’d typically pair with jeans or dress them up with a collared shirt and a blazer or sweater for a more sophisticated look.

We chose Flint and Tinder’s 365 Corduroy Pants as the top pick. These five-pocket-style cords are the perfect mix of looks with their modern silhouette, and stretch, softness, and durability – well worth the money.

Here are the best men’s corduroy pants you can buy:

The best overall

source Flint and Tinder

Flint and Tinder 365 Corduroy Pants are soft, long-wearing, come in two fits, and made sustainably – all for less than $100.

Flint and Tinder is Huckberry’s in-house brand. The San Francisco-based online retailer that launched in 2010 sells well-made outdoor apparel that can do double duty for a night out with friends. The Flint and Tinder line best represents this aesthetic and has been getting accolades from both customers and the media alike.

The first thing I noticed when I slipped on the Flint and Tinder 365 Corduroy Pants were their softness and stretch. They’re made from an 8-ounce fabric that’s 98% cotton and 2% spandex. More traditional cords tend to be heavier, so with these, you’ll be able to get more wear throughout the year; they’re probably not going to get you through the dead of winter, though. They’re also preshrunk so the pants are soft right out of the box. They come in three earth tones.

The pants are available in both a slim and straight fit. I have a thinner build so my preference is for the slimmer, tapered version, but both looked and felt good. The straight fit is roomier with a less tapered leg; bigger guys may be drawn to this fit.

The 365 pants have been around for a few years and are the company’s best sellers. This is the first year they’ve put out a corduroy version. While most of Flint and Tinder’s apparel is made in the UA, the 365 cords are made in Central Java, Indonesia. The pants are made at a sustainably focused manufacturing facility that “recycles all its scraps from the production process, recycles 98% of the water used on-site, and up-cycles garment treatment byproduct to make bricks used for local construction,” according to a company representative.

Pros: Manufactured using sustainable practices, super soft, and well-made

Cons: Not made in the US like most of the Flint and Tinder products

The best corduroy pants on a budget

source Marks & Spencer

A timeless classic, Marks & Spencer Regular Fit Corduroy Trousers are stretchy and comfortable – not to mention, a great value.

The modern corduroy pant was born in Britain in the late 18th century, so it only seems fair to include another British company on the list, Marks & Spencer. Its corduroy trousers are a quality product for the price.

These regular fit corduroy trousers are made from 98% cotton with 2% elastane for a touch of stretch. Most cords these days tend to be slimmer 5-pocket variations, but this M&S version is a classic trouser that’s more relaxed through the thigh, knee, and leg opening. They feature a center crease, an off-center button closure at the front, slant front pockets, and welt rear pockets with buttons. They’re a bit dressier and of a slightly heavier weight than the 5-pocket styles included in this guide, however. They come in three colors: mole (a light tan), navy blue, and green.

M&S offers free returns and free delivery for orders over $50 (for anything less, the shipping cost is $5). The most common complaint was that the fly was on the short side.

Pros: Cold-weather friendly, nicely tailored, great price

Cons: Some customers felt the fly was too short

The best casual corduroy pants

source Save Khaki United

Save Khaki United Corduroy Easy Pants are high-quality, American-made, laid back, and comfortable.

Save Khaki United (SKU) makes elevated men’s essentials focused on fit, comfort, and quality. All its clothes are sustainably made in the US under fair labor conditions. The company has been around for a little over a decade and has been championed by the likes of GQ. SKU continues to create low-key, minimalist, well-made menswear.

The 8 Wale Corduroy Easy Pants are slouchy, sit low on the waist, and have a hint of a taper at the leg. With their drawstring elastic waistband, these are elevated joggers that are the perfect pants for weekend lounging or a casual evening out. They’re probably a bit too casual for the office, however.

They’re made from 100% cotton, prewashed to prevent shrinkage and for straight-out-of-the-box comfort, and garment-dyed. The cords are mid-weight and feature slant front pockets and welt back pockets.

Pros: Very comfortable, built to last

Cons: Some may balk at the high price, not versatile

The best corduroy pants to splurge on

source Pink Shirtmaker

The Corduroy Chino is a perfect combination of British tailoring with a modern silhouette made of Italian corduroy and finished in Europe.

Pink Shirtmaker (formerly Thomas Pink) is a London-based clothier launched in 1984 by three Irish brothers. While best known for its dress shirts, Pink has been making some beautifully crafted suits, pants, and knitwear under the creative leadership of Scottish-born designer John Ray who joined the company in 2017.

The Corduroy Chino beautifully combines traditional tailoring and a modern cut with a narrower leg. It’s made from Italian corduroy and finished in Romania. The pants are individually washed for a broken-in look and feel. They feature a center crease, horn buttons, slant front pockets, side adjusters (you can forgo a belt if you so choose), welt back pockets, and an off-center button-front closure. Because they come unhemmed you can have them tailored to your specifications. They come in several colors, like vibrant blue, deep red, and sunflower yellow. These handsome cords will get you from the office to a holiday party or to a date without missing a beat.

Pros: Beautifully tailored, made from Italian corduroy

Cons: Costly, you’ll need to get them hemmed

The best lightweight corduroy pants

source PrAna

Made from organic cotton, the Prana Sustainer Corduroy Pant is super-soft and nicely stretchy.

The California lifestyle brand Prana may be best known for fitness gear, especially yoga pants, but the company also has a line of men’s essentials focused on sustainability and comfort that are stylish without slavishly following trends.

Its Sustainer Corduroy Pant is a slim-cut five-pocket cord that’s really soft, with a nice bit of stretch that feels broken in and comfortable from the get-go. They hug the thighs and butt without being constrictive and wear in nicely. Bigger guys may find these a little too slim of a silhouette for their build.

The Sustainers are made from lighter weight cotton than some of the other pants on this list and are great for spring and fall – even summer – but are probably not going to get you through a cold winter. They come in three colors: charcoal, scorched brown, and dark maple.

Prana’s known for its dedication to sustainability. However, while these pants are made from organic cotton – a major deal considering the huge amount of agrochemicals used in conventional cotton production – they aren’t produced at a sustainably focused manufacturing facility like much of the company’s apparel.

Pros: Lightweight, very comfortable, a lot of stretches, and a modern slim silhouette

Cons: May not be the best cut for bigger guys, not great for winter, not as sustainable as some of Prana’s other products