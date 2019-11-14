The best men’s fedoras

Think you can’t rock a fedora? With the right one, you could look as good as the stylish celebrities who wear this iconic hat style.

The Bailey of Hollywood Blixen heads the top of the list with its classic look, US-made quality workmanship, and range of color choices.

The fedora is the classic men’s hat and remains a staple for style mavericks everywhere, like Harry Styles, Jack White, Johnny Depp, Serge Ibaka (of the Toronto Raptors), and Idris Elba, among others. If you want to add a touch of rock-and-roll or take a dressy look to the next level, the easiest way is with a good-looking fedora. As with any apparel, the quality is often reflected in the cost, but I’ve selected products that are reasonably priced.

I’m personally hat obsessed and could be heading to the hoarding stage, as in, I have more than 40 (mostly fedoras), and that doesn’t include caps. I wasn’t always a hat person, so if you’re thinking that a fedora isn’t your thing, perhaps I can convince you otherwise.

This type of hat has been around for more than 100 years and has taken on many iterations over time. The current trend is toward bigger brims (the projecting edge of the hat) and slightly taller crowns (the part that sits on your head) along with Western-style versions. Snap brims, in which the front of the brim can be worn up or down, is the most common type. For a more modern feel leave the front of the brim up; snap the brim down for a classic look.

Fedoras are best matched with a dressier look (suits, blazers) or at least a collared shirt. Pair a straw fedora with a short-sleeved button-up shirt and chinos for a casual warm-weather outfit. For colder seasons, sweaters, overshirts, and blazers all work well with a felt fedora. If you’re going with a Western-style or a wide-brimmed version, pair it with a leather jacket, trucker jacket, flannel, or snap-button shirt.

The Bailey of Hollywood Blixen fedora won the best overall for its quality, price point, range of colors, and classic styling.

Here are the best men’s fedoras you can buy:

The best men’s fedora overall

source Amazon

The Blixen is a well-made classic snap-brim that comes in a dozen color choices.

I’ve been a Bailey of Hollywood fan for a long time. The brand has been around since 1922 and continues to make an outstanding product while managing to stay relevant over its nearly 100 years in business. The Blixen is made in the US from wool felt, is water repellent, and keeps its shape. It’s crushable, making it perfect for traveling. It comes with a nice-looking feather that sits in the Japanese grosgrain band. I’ve found they fit true to size.

I have several Bailey’s wool fedoras that I’ve owned for 10 years or longer and I’ve never noticed any shrinkage or tendency to lose their shape, but the color has faded in a few of the older ones, especially in the darker colored hats. I’m not super fastidious with my fedoras. I don’t store them in hat boxes, for instance, so I can’t say for sure whether the fading could have been prevented.

Pros: A well-made quality fedora, a nice range of colors

Cons: Not as long-lasting as fur felt, colors can fade over the years

The best fedora on a budget

source Amazon

A classic style that comes is very affordable in a good range of colors.

9th Street Hats is the value line of the Levine Hat Company, a St. Louis, Missouri-based hatter with a 100-plus history. It’s made from Australian sheep’s wool and features a 2.5-inch snap brim in a range of colors, from cognac to a dark blue, and is lined in satin. It ships in a hat box to prevent it from being crushed in transit – a nice touch for the price. Some customers found the hat to run slightly large; here’s a size guide. It’s our only option that’s not made in the US.

Pros: Great value, nice range of colors, satin-lined

Cons: Not US made

The best fedora for summer

source Amazon

The Dobbs Rosebud is a handsome straw fedora that’s ideal for warmer weather.

Dobbs is another heritage brand that’s existed since 1908 and is known for its high-quality hats. I have two Dobbs fur felt fedoras from the 1950s, purchased on eBay, that still look amazing. The Rosebud is made in the US from florentine Milan straw and comes in a choice of colors including a rich burgundy. While some customers said the hat runs about a half-size large, I found it to fit true to size. The inside features a leather sweatband.

The Rosebud is versatile enough to give you a lot of use from spring to early fall. I’ve worn mine with a summer suit for a wedding as well as with a linen button-up and shorts while on vacation. It’s a sturdy straw hat that’s still lightweight and comfortable enough to get you through the hottest part of summer. The Rosebud has a higher crown (4 inches) and shorter brim (2 and 1/8th inches), which doesn’t necessarily complement a heavier face.

Pros: Durable yet lightweight summer fedora with a variety of color choices

Cons: Not suitable for all face types

The best fedora for dressing up

source Amazon

The Camden Ark is a classic, high-quality fur-felt fedora made in the US.

Biltmore Hats has been around for more than a century and has maintained its legacy for creating elegant and well-crafted hats. It began life as a Canadian company but has since moved to the US. I’ve found their hats run true to size, but come with a sizing insert that goes under the sweatband in case it’s a little too roomy.

The Camden Ark is a classic fedora with a 4-inch crown and 2.25-inch snap-brim that has a satin-lined interior and leather sweatband. The rabbit-fur felt has a luxurious hand-feel and subtle sheen and comes in seven colorways, from “pecan” to a rich blue. Many fedora aficionados prefer fur felt over wool felt because of the former’s long-wearing properties, tendency to retain its shape, and its colorfastness. Fur felt is also thinner than wool felt, giving this hat a sleeker look and feel. While there are benefits to fur felt, some people are averse to buying fur products. Additionally, this is a pricey hat.

Pros: Beautiful high-quality, fur-felt fedora

Cons: Some people may be averse to buying fur, pricey

The best Western-style fedora

source Hat Country

The Cruiser from Stetson is a travel-friendly fedora with a subtle Westen vibe.

Western-style fedoras have become popular of late and are great for giving you a subtle Western feel that isn’t over the top. And who better to go to than Stetson, the legendary brand that’s been around for more than 150 years? Western fedoras also work well with longer hair – think Jack White or Harry Styles (before he cut his hair).

The Cruiser is 100% wool, made in the US, and combines the best of the fedora and Western hat styles. It has a 2.5-inch snap brim and features a thin leather hat band. It’s also crushable, making it perfect for travel. Stetsons can be expensive but the Cruiser has a good price point. On the downside, there are limited color choices. You’ll find Stetson’s fit guide here.

Pros: Made in the US, great for travel, good price

Cons: Limited colors

What else we considered

source Amazon

There are so many great hat companies and fedora styles available that it was really hard to choose which ones to include on the list. Here are three fedoras that nearly made the cut.