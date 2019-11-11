Whether you’re lifting weights or practicing yoga, you need the right pair of shorts.

Here are four of our favorite men’s gym shorts, from Saxx, Under Armour, Lowell Pro, and Nicewin.

Finding a comfortable pair of gym shorts isn’t always as easy as just snagging whatever pair says “running shorts” off the rack at your local sporting goods store. It comes down to knowing exactly how a pair functions once you start breaking a sweat. The right pair lets you focus more on the work you’re putting in than how ill-fitting or annoying it is to wear.

We’ve picked four of our favorites, but ultimately, the best pair will depend on your needs. Do you need shorts that offer sweat control, do you want stretchability, or do you prefer a pair with ample pockets to hold your accessories? One of our picks should make the right fit.

Here are the best men’s gym shorts you can buy:

Saxx

source Amazon

Known for its innovative (and incredibly comfortable) line of underwear, Saxx also offers an impressive selection of workout apparel, like the Kinetic 2N1, which are, as the name suggests, gym shorts with built-in underwear liner. The Kinetic 2N1 is perfect for everything from running and biking to going to the gym or posing in a yoga class. The liner features the brand’s patented BallPark Pouch, which is a specifically-designed pouch intended to reduce friction and improve comfort where it matters; we would know because Insider Picks has tested Saxx underwear extensively.

Under Armour

source Amazon

Under Armour specializes in quality workout gear and its Raid athletic shorts are perfect for the weekly gym goer. Made using the brand’s HeatGear fabric, the shorts are lightweight and comfortable and feature four-way stretch, meaning that no matter the workout, they’ll avoid constricting you or becoming uncomfortable. The shorts also provide UPF 30 protection for anyone who likes to break a sweat outside. Sweat-wicking and odor control are often workout attire buzzwords, but Under Armour delivers in this department – this doesn’t mean you shouldn’t wash them, though.

Luwell

source Amazon

One of the best combinations of value and function is the Luwell Pro Running Short. Whatever the activity, this pair of mesh shorts stay comfortable throughout, offering a good range of motion and stretch. The deep pockets on either side are perfect for holding a smartphone, a set of keys, pair of running gloves, or whatever you need to pack along during your workout. There’s even some reflective piping designed to make you visible when running at dawn or dusk.

Nicewin

source Amazon

Two of the most important aspects of any quality gym short is its ability to stretch when needed and to wick away and release sweat. Nicewin’s Athletic Shorts doesn’t just meet these two standards, it exceeds them. Constructed using 95-percent polyester and 5-percent spandex, the shorts utilize four-way stretch fabric to perfectly conform to a wearer’s body no matter what exercise they’re doing. The shorts also absorb and release moisture and feature a back zipper pocket big enough to hold a smartphone, a set of keys, credit cards, or cash. Don’t’ worry about chafing in these, as the they feature a comfortable built-in mesh liner that fits snug to a wearer’s skin.