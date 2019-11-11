A hoodie is a comfortable piece of lightweight outerwear for lounging around the house, working out, or running errands.

Here are a few of our favorite hoodies, from Lexiart, Three Sixty Six, H2H, and Duofier.

The versatility of a good hoodie can’t be understated: They’re great for lounging around the house, running errands around town, or keeping warm while commuting to work. In the spring or fall, they’re perfect for wearing on their own and in winter, they serve as a warm base layer under larger parkas or rain jackets. Heck, they’re perfect for cool summer mornings.

It’s not always easy to find the right hoodie for your wardrobe, however, which is why online shopping is a great option. Not only will you find them in a variety of colors, but you can also find them in sizes up to 3X. There are lots to choose from, but these are our favorites.

Here are the best men’s hoodies you can buy:

Lexiart

The Lexiart Athletic Hoodie is a lightweight and thin garment meant more for lounging around the house than it is for keeping you warm in cold weather. But since it is thinner than most typical hoodies, you can use it as a comfortable layer underneath a bigger jacket or sweatshirt. It comes in different colors and sizes, including 3X, but small has limited colors.

Three Sixty Six

The best casual hoodies are those that come with multiple ways to use them, and the Three Sixty Six pullover is exactly that. A lightweight and breathable hoodie, it’s perfect for lazing around, lifting weights at the gym, going for an evening run, or running errands around town. It’s warm enough for crisp fall days and a great layering piece when the temperature drops during winter. It comes in different colors, as well as sizes ranging from small to 3X. Its price tag is easy on the wallet, too.

H2H

A good slim-fit hoodie should be in everyone’s closet and H2H’s version is a solid go-to. Available in 26 different colors, the hoodie is perfect for layer under a larger winter coat or even something as light as a shirt jacket. Made of cotton and polyester, the hoodie is comfortable against the skin and its snug fit means it won’t bulk up or feel baggy. Two drawstrings allow for a tight fit over a beanie or cap, and the front pocket is perfect for keeping your hands warm.

Duofier

If it’s both comfort and style you look for in a casual hoodie, the Duofier Raglan Pullover is for you. Each of its 11 colorways feature a unique two-tone design, giving them a much more fashionable look than a solid colored hoodie. Made of a thick blend of cotton and polyester, this hoodie features a fleece inner lining that provides enough warmth for indoors or outdoors (assuming it’s not completely freezing outside). Its two side pockets also let you keep your hands warm and its ribbed cuffs work well to keep any cold wind from getting in.

Amazon Essentials

For a basic hoodie that doesn’t cost a lot, it doesn’t get any more simple or affordable than Full-Zip Hooded Fleece Sweatshirt from Amazon Essentials. Made of half-cotton and half-polyester, we like the zip-up closure for getting in and out much easier than a pullover. We also like that it comes in various colors and prints, but you can’t go wrong with solid black.