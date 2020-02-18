The best men’s lined leather gloves

A good pair of lined leather gloves will up your style game and keep you warm in the dead of winter.

We chose Hestra Utsjo Gloves for their looks, workmanship, and durability.

If you're looking for a pair of gloves suitable for outdoor activity and sub-zero temperatures, check out our guide to the best thermal gloves.

Leather gloves can cap off a stylish cold-weather outfit, but when it’s the dead of winter you need to take comfort into consideration. Leather gloves lined with cashmere, wool, or a man-made material provide an extra layer of warmth without adding a lot of bulk. Similarly, when you’re working outdoors a liner can give your work gloves that all-important extra layer of protection from the elements.

The various types of leather used in glove making include lamb, elk skin, cowhide, buffalo, deerskin, and goatskin, among others. The gloves that made the list are mostly made of lambskin or elkskin. Lambskin is exceptionally smooth, lightweight, nicely conforms to the hand, and is most often used for dress gloves. Elk skin is both tough and very soft – a great leather for a versatile glove.

You want to make sure you have the right glove for the job. Don’t wear a buttery soft dress glove made of lambskin to chop wood and avoid wearing work gloves to a fancy party.

We chose the Hestra Utsjo gloves as the best overall. These are stylish enough for a night out, tough enough for outdoor winter activities, and exceptionally warm.

Here are the best lined leather gloves for men:

The best overall

The Hestra Utsjo Gloves are made from buttery soft yet durable Scandinavian elk leather, and the wool trim ensures there’s no gap between your jacket and glove.

The fourth-generation family-owned Swedish glove maker Hestra is best known for its ski gloves, but the company also makes some exceptional dress style gloves as well. The Utsjo Glove is a pre-curved, supple glove made from Scandinavian elk leather, known for its durability and natural insulating properties.

Unlike most of the gloves in this review, these are both lined and insulated, so they’ll keep your hands really warm even in frigid weather. I’ve worn mine when the temperature has been in the teens and my hands stayed warm, even as the rest of me definitely did not.

The gloves are lined with soft brushed polyester and insulated with PrimaLoft Gold, a patented synthetic alternative to goose down that was developed for the U.S. Army in the 1980s. Finally, the gloves are trimmed in wool so there’s no gap between your jacket and gloves. They come in a variety of unique colors from vibrant orange to deep midnight blue.

I’ve gotten a ton of compliments on mine, not only for their design and rich color but for the softness of the leather. While these are nice enough to wear as dress gloves, because of the added insulation they are bulkier than other gloves in this guide. That being said, the extra warmth will dispel any misgivings you might have.

Hestra has been around since 1936 and does all its own design, materials sourcing, and development. The company sources its materials from North American deerskin, Scandinavian elk leather, and Ethiopian sheep. While its higher-end gloves are made in Europe, they also own factories in China where the Utsjo and other styles are made. Because they own the factories, they have tight control over the production chain and it shows. The gloves are really well made and built to last.

Pros: Beautifully crafted, made from supple Scandinavian elk leather, incredibly warm, luxuriously soft lining

Cons: For dress-style gloves, they’re a little bulky

The best for dressing up

Ever timeless, Brooks Brothers’ Cashmere Lined Gloves are made from super supple lambskin that come in a variety of stellar colors.

Brooks Brothers is known for its timeless menswear and the brand’s lambskin dress gloves lined in a super soft cashmere stay true to form. The gloves are made in Italy from ultra-soft, fine-grained lambskin that’s lightweight and great at conforming to the shape of the hand.

The inside is lined with soft cashmere that offers an extra layer of protection against the cold. The lining isn’t very thick so they don’t have a ton of extra bulk, but on the other hand, it doesn’t provide a ton of insulation either. They come in seven color choices, from British tan to purple to forest green.

Pros: Soft and supple very handsome gloves made in Italy, a wide selection of colors

Cons: Some customers found they ran large, not the warmest gloves

The best men’s lined leather gloves on a budget

Great looking lined leather dress gloves at a great price may seem like a contradiction, but when it comes to the Harssidanzar Sheepskin Leather Gloves, that’s exactly what you get.

Harssidanzar is a young Chinese brand started by six veterans of the accessories market. Their men’s lined dress gloves are made in China using Italian sheep leather. They’re lined in either wool or cashmere, depending on your choice. They come in a wide selection of sizes (X-small to XX-large), colors, and materials, but whether you want to opt for wool or upgrade to a cashmere lining, they remain friendly on the wallet.

The company uses Nappa leather, which is defined by how the leather is treated, rather than its source. In the Nappa process, either chromium or aluminum sulfate is used in tanning the hides, producing supple and durable leather. The cashmere lining is soft and relatively warm, making it a good driving glove, though the leather tends to be thinner than our other picks.

Pros: A good looking pair of dress gloves at a reasonable price, lined in either cashmere or wool

Cons: Thinner leather than other choices, not exceptionally warm

The best for winter sports

Give’r 4-Season Gloves are rugged, warm, water-proof gloves that’s lauded by skiing and outdoor magazines and endorsed by pro athletes.

The Give’r 4-Season gloves are abrasion-resistant, waterproof, insulated gloves that are built for whatever winter sports are your thing, from skiing to ice fishing. They’re worn by pro skier and Olympic gold medalist Bode Miller. The company says you can even pick up burning logs with them. (I’m not suggesting you do it but check out this Youtube video from the company demonstrating this feature.)

Give’r is a fairly new U.S. company. The 4-Season glove debuted on Kickstarter in 2016 and quickly raised more than $200,000, becoming an instant hit. Magazines like Powder, Sports Illustrated, and Outside, have praised these gloves.

The 4-Season gloves made from thick leather covered in a waterproof wax coating, lined with Hipora, a three-layer membrane that prevents water from coming in while letting moisture out, and insulated with 40 grams of thinsulate. The gloves come in yellow with a red ribbed cuff, and Huckberry carries an exclusive chestnut colorway with a dark blue ribbed cuff. The gloves are available in sizes from X-Small to XXX-Large.

Even with the many rave reviews, there were several customers that found they took a long time to dry out after skiing and snowboarding. Another complaint was the time it took to break in the gloves before they softened up and became pliable.

Pros: Tough, super warm, versatile gloves for whatever winter sports you’re into

Cons: Take a long time to dry out, have a long break-in period

The best men’s lined leather work glove

These heavy-duty work gloves from Midwest Gloves & Gear are made in the US from durable, smooth-grain elk leather.

Midwest Gloves & Gear has been around since the 1930s and has been based in Chillicothe, Missouri, once known as the “Glove Manufacturing Capital of the World,” for more than 50 years. It’s the last glove company still based in Chillicothe and the largest manufacturer of leather work gloves made in the US.

The work gloves are made of a heavyweight elk leather, a material known for its strength, durability, and long-wearing abilities. The gloves have a keystone thumb, meaning the thumb is sewn onto the glove as a separate piece and then reinforced with extra stitching. This provides greater maneuverability and comfort, though the thick leather may inhibit some dexterity until they’re properly broken in. These gloves are also Gunn cut, in which the leather of the fingers is set back from the working area of the palms for longer wear, and they’re hemmed at the cuff and cinched at the wrist for a snug fit.

The gloves are lined with Vellux, a man-made material composed of layers of polyurethane foam and nylon fibers that’s good at keeping out the cold without adding bulk.

Pros: Made in the US, well constructed, warm

Cons: Elk leather is rather thick, cutting down on the gloves’ dexterity

What else we considered

Red Wing Heritage Men’s Gloves : The heritage brand Red Wing is best known for its boots, but they also make really nice gloves. The Lined Buckskin Leather Glove is made in the US from soft yet durable deer leather. It’s lined with 40g of Thinsulate for cold-weather protection. Buckskin is stretchable and will mold to the shape of your hands over time. The gloves have a reinforced palm for extra durability, though there have been some reports of the gloves not living up to Red Wing’s typical standards.

: The heritage brand Red Wing is best known for its boots, but they also make really nice gloves. The Lined Buckskin Leather Glove is made in the US from soft yet durable deer leather. It’s lined with 40g of Thinsulate for cold-weather protection. Buckskin is stretchable and will mold to the shape of your hands over time. The gloves have a reinforced palm for extra durability, though there have been some reports of the gloves not living up to Red Wing’s typical standards. Harrms Touchscreen Leather Gloves: Harmms, a French glove company, makes a lined lambskin glove that’s a good value. I’ve had a pair for over a year that have gotten a lot of use, from fall through spring, and they’ve held up well. The seams are still tight, the lining still intact, and the leather still soft, though there’s been some discoloration at the fingertips as well as a small tear on the right middle finger. Though the gloves purport to have touchscreen capabilities through the whole hand, I’ve never been able to get them to work with my smartphone, but that’s not a huge priority for me. They’re lined with a cashmere-polyester blend. For the price, they’re a great product, but they didn’t quite compare to the other gloves that made the list.



