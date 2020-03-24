7 places to shop for men’s loungewear that looks a lot nicer than your old college sweatshirt

source Brooklinen

With people spending more time at home right now, it’s a great opportunity to add some comfortable clothes to your wardrobe.

Loungewear is a closet essential because it’ll keep you comfortable around your home, and you can even wear it to run errands in too.

We rounded up our favorite places to shop for men’s loungewear that include something for everyone, whether you’re on a budget or willing to splurge on higher-end materials.

While most men put a lot of time and effort into building a wardrobe for work, weekends, and nights out, pieces like dress shirts, chinos, and jeans are less important right now.

People all over the world are spending more time inside at home, and it’s the perfect opportunity to shift your focus to stocking up on things that are more comfortable. Loungewear is a steadily growing clothing category that includes a lot more than your old T-shirts and retired gym sweats.

If you’re looking for a happy medium between running around the house in your underwear all day or getting fully dressed with nowhere to go, you’ll find it here. We’ve rounded up seven of our favorite places to shop for men’s loungewear. From affordable basics and wacky colors to high-end comfort and advanced technology for athletes, these brands offer something for almost everyone’s needs.

Brooklinen

Brooklinen is best known for its super comfortable sheets, so getting into loungewear was a natural next step. The collection includes cozy pieces like T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, sweatpants, and joggers. Priced between $28 for a T-shirt and $90 for sweatpants, Brooklinen is a bit more expensive than other basics brands, but the quality and comfort make it worth it. Each item undergoes five separate quality control checks to ensure it won’t warp, shrink, stretch, sag, or pill. My favorite item by far is the T-shirt because it’s so comfortable, you won’t want to take it off. Read our full review on Brooklinen loungewear here.

Tommy John

We’ve sung praises about everything Tommy John has released – from underwear to dress shirts – and its collection of loungewear is no different. It uses the brand’s proprietary Second Skin material that’s super soft and comfortable, which is exactly what we’re all looking for when relaxing or working from home. I’ve tried the Second Skin Lounge Hoodie and the Second Skin Lounge Joggers and they’re the perfect weight for sleeping in or wearing around the house. If you’re the type who’d usually rather be naked while lounging, this is the next best thing when you can’t or shouldn’t do that.

MeUndies

If you’re looking to add some color to your selection of cozy attire or you want to match your partner, you’ll want to check out MeUndies. In addition to the brand’s colorful underwear, you’ll find lounge pants, joggers, shorts, hoodies, onesies, and robes. The lounge pants have been a huge hit among the Insider Reviews staff.

MeUndies also has subscription services that offer one pair of socks or underwear at 30% off every month. Another perk of being a MeUndies subscription member is that you’ll get discounts on loungewear.

Under Armour Recovery Sleepwear

While Under Armour is very much a brand that’s focused on performance and activity, it’s also a great place to find loungewear and sleepwear. Under Armour Athlete Recovery Sleepwear incorporates bioceramic technology into a patterned lining of the garments, which is designed to maximize comfort and fit. The pattern includes special bioceramic particles that absorb infrared wavelengths emitted by the body and reflect back far infrared energy, helping the body recover faster while promoting better sleep. Far infrared energy is a completely safe type of radiation that promotes cell regrowth within the body. That means your muscles and joints regenerate faster, resulting in less soreness after intense physical activity. The technology is efficient, and it’s used by athletes like Tom Brady. Read my full review here.

Saxx

Saxx is an emerging underwear brand known for its use of super soft, comfortable materials and its proprietary “Ballpark Pouch” design, which is a simple yet effective innovation that provides support where men need it most and helps eliminate chafing. The brand applied the same concept to its Sleepwalker Pants, creating comfortable and supportive lounge pants for guys that insist on going commando. Saxx describes them as being made for “all-day movie marathons, Netflix, and napping.” In addition to the Sleepwalker Pants, you’ll find joggers, T-shirts, long sleeves, and of course, underwear.

Uniqlo

While Uniqlo does offer clothing sets specifically for lounging, the brand has plenty of other great items that are perfect for relaxing, too. You’ll find T-shirts, jersey shorts, socks, hoodies, sweatshirts, sweatpants, and more at affordable prices. We named Uniqlo’s Dry Packaged T-Shirts as the best affordable T-shirts, and it’s easy to stock up on them without breaking the bank.

Snowe

If your definition of being comfortable at home includes a plush robe, we recommend the Snowe Classic Bath Robe. This cult favorite is made from a luxuriously soft terry cotton material and comes in classic colors like white, charcoal grey, and slate blue.