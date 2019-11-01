The best puffer jackets for men

Puffer jackets are comfortable outerwear with plenty of insulation to keep bodies warm in the outdoors, during late fall or winter.

The best puffer jacket is the Patagonia Down Sweater Hoody, which combines comfort and style in an eco-friendly package.

Once worn almost exclusively by the outdoors crowd, the humble puffer jacket has become a mainstream favorite for when conditions turn chilly. The name comes from the use of a quilted pattern and thick insulation, which gives it a “puffy” look. In the past, these jackets were generally seen as being bulky and unfashionable, but, nowadays they are thinner and more attractive while still managing to maintain a high level of performance – keeping the body warm, repelling water, being breathable, etc.. This evolution is what made the puffer both utilitarian and fashionable.

The classic puffer is built for winter outdoor activities, such as hiking or snowshoeing in the backcountry or hitting the slopes. But the modern, sleeker versions of these coats are equally useful when heading out to run errands around town, meeting friends for dinner, or just taking the dog for a walk. Many are lightweight, compressible, and resist water, and that’s achieved through the use of high-tech insulation and fabrics.

Our favorite puffer jackets come from familiar names in the outdoors industry and for good reason. These companies have been making winter gear for a long time and are continually looking for innovative ways to improve performance while at the same time reducing bulk and weight. The result is an outstanding lineup of jackets that have demonstrated their warmth and comfort.

Here are our top picks for the best puffer jacket:

The best puffer jacket overall

source Patagonia

The Patagonia Down Sweater Hoodie is warm, comfortable, sustainable, and stylish – ticking all the right boxes.

The Patagonia Down Sweater Hoody is exactly what most people are looking for when it comes to a puffer jacket. Not only is this garment warm and comfortable when worn, it also happens to be good looking too.

Patagonia uses 800-fill goose down to ensure that the jacket maintains a good balance between warmth and bulk. The result is plenty of protection without making it impossible to move.

One of my favorite things about this jacket is its versatility. The Down Sweater Hoody can be worn on the trail all day and then used around town or at the lodge at night. Perfect for travel or as an extra layer while backpacking, it even slips nicely under a shell for added warmth on the ski slopes. Whether you wear it on its own or as part of a larger layering system, this is a jacket that delivers good performance.

The Down Sweater Hoody’s outer-fabrics and inner-lining are all made from 100% recycled materials. Patagonia has long been a leader when it comes to protecting the environment and that extends into the garments the company manufactures. This makes the Down Sweater one of the more eco-friendly down jackets on the market today, which is something that certainly appeals to Patagonia’s core customer.

There aren’t many faults to be found in this particular coat, although at 15.1 ounces, it is on the heavy side when it comes to puffer jackets. Switchback Travel noticed the same thing in its review, although it rightfully lauded the Down Sweater for being very durable. Outdoor Gear Lab gave the jacket high marks for its stylish and simple design, but it called out Patagonia for not using hydrophobic down, which can be helpful in keeping the jacket’s insulation dry in wet conditions.

Pros: Versatile and warm, not overly bulky, eco-friendly

Cons: On the heavy side, doesn’t use hydrophobic down

The best budget puffer jacket

source REI

Affordable, lightweight, and well-made, the REI Co-op 650 Down 2.0 Jacket is a ridiculously great bargain.

REI’s Co-op 650 Down 2.0 Jacket will appeal to the masses, thanks to the approachable price. Yet, the outdoors gear retailer managed to create a lightweight, comfortable, and good-looking garment. The Co-op 650 offers solid, all-around performance, while also significantly undercutting the price of the competition.

In order to reach a low price point, it’s clear REI had to make a few compromises when it comes to construction and design. This is most notable in REI’s choice to use 650-fill down as an insulator, which means the jacket isn’t as warm or compressible as jackets that use a higher fill count. REI’s designers also used nylon as an outer shell, which isn’t as durable.

That said, in reality, the Co-op 650 is still a great option for winter hikers and skiers who are looking for an inexpensive mid-layer to add to their kit. Its DWR coating works reasonably well in light rain and snowstorms, while the nylon shell is surprisingly adept at protecting the wearer from cold winds, too. Because of the actual performance, we can overlook the jacket’s deficiencies.

One of the best features of the jacket is its ability to compress down to actually fit into its own left-hand pocket, despite using a lower-fill down. This makes it incredibly easy to store in a backpack or luggage, making the Co-op 650 a good choice for travelers; it also helps that it weight only 11 ounces.

Switchback Travel liked the “impressive warmth-to-weight ratio,” but didn’t like that there is no way to adjust the hem, allowing cold wind and snow to sometimes reach the interior. Outdoor Gear Lab lamented that the jacket didn’t come with a hood and it didn’t find it to be very warm either. But almost everyone agrees that for the money, this down jacket out-performs expectations.

Pros: Incredibly affordable, lightweight, good looking

Cons: Not as warm as jackets with higher-fill counts

The best for outdoor pursuits

source REI

If you’re an outdoors enthusiast who is into winter camping, backcountry skiing, snowshoeing, or other cold-weather sports, The North Face Summit L3 Hoodie is made for you.

When you’re climbing, hiking, camping, and dogsledding during the cold winter months, your demands from a puffer jacket are a bit different. Sure, you need something that will keep you warm and is comfortable to wear, but you also want a jacket that is athletic and formfitting but doesn’t restrict your movement too much either. That’s exactly what you get with The North Face Summit L3 Hoodie, which was built with winter outdoor athletes in mind.

For use in alpine environments, this jacket offers protection from both the wind and snow. It is also amongst the warmest jackets that The North Face offers and yet, it still manages to remain fairly lightweight at just 13.4 ounces. Add in a fit that hugs the body nicely, while still providing a surpassingly full range of motion, and you get a jacket that will make the active outdoors enthusiast extremely happy during the long, cold winter months.

Other nice features include a warm, protective hood, deep hand pockets, and an adjustable hem to help keep the wind and snow at bay. The 800-fill down is used as an insulator, but curiously it is not hydrophobic as The North Face relies on its durable water repellent (DWR) coating to help prevent moisture from reaching the interior of the jacket. The Summit L3 Hoodie is also listed as being “packable/stowable,” although it does take a bit of effort to get it into its stuff pocket.

Gear Patrol is a big fan of this jacket as well, listing Summit L3’s soft and stretchable cuffs as a favorite feature, along with its wide range of motion. Meanwhile, Outdoor Gear Lab gave it a coveted “Editor’s Choice” award for its great fit and outstanding warmth. It is on the more expensive side, said Outdoor Gear Lab, which is something I definitely agree with as well.

Pros: Warm, lightweight, comfortable, built for spending extended periods of time in the outdoors

Cons: High price, no hydrophobic down

The best ultralight puffer jacket

source Backcountry

The Mammut Broad Peak Light is so lightweight that you’ll forget you’re actually wearing it.

Even though most modern puffer jackets aren’t particularly heavy, there is always someone looking to shed a few extra ounces in order to go faster and lighter in the outdoors. For these folks, the Mammut Broad Peak Light is the jacket of choice. At 8.6 ounces, it is one of the lightest down jackets on the market, yet its performance in cold conditions is uncompromising.

The Broad Peak Light is made with water-repelling Pertex fabrics on the exterior and 850-fill goose down insulation on the inside. This gives it an extremely impressive warmth-to-weight ratio while offering durability and compressibility. With zipper pockets, elastic cuffs and hem, and a form-fitting, athletic cut, you end up with a jacket that hits all the right notes when it comes to pursuing your favorite outdoor adventures.

The Broad Peak Light offers an excellent range of motion, which is much appreciated while climbing, skiing, or even hiking. The jacket’s low-profile design also allows it to fit nicely under a shell jacket and over a base layer to create a lightweight yet effective layering system.

Due to its light weight, this jacket isn’t quite as warm as our other top performers. Designed for active pursuits, the Broad Peak Light is actually very good while you’re on the move, but if you slow down or stop for a break, the chill just might catch up to you, which is why it’s great for people who are constantly on the move.

Pros: Incredibly lightweight, built for outdoors athletes, form-fitting cut

Cons: Not as warm as some other jackets due to light weight, expensive

The best puffer jacket for boys

source Patagonia

Patagonia’s Hi-Loft Down Sweater Hoody takes everything that was great about the adult version and shrinks it down for kids.

Much like the adult version of this jacket, the kid’s Patagonia Hi-Loft Down Sweater is a high-quality garment for keeping youngster warm in the outdoors. Its outer shell is made from water-resistant fabrics and it uses 600-fill down as an insulator. It even comes with a three-panel hood with a spandex binding to help keep the wind and snow at bay. That same spandex binding is used around the cuffs as well, while two zippered hand pockets provide some extra warmth too.

Patagonia’s eco-friendly approach to making its apparel extends to the kid’s version of the Down Sweater as well. This jacket is made from 100% recycled polyester, as well as 100% recycled down.

Other nice touches include an internal chest pocket that doubles as a stuff sack, a zipper garage to help protect the chin, and reflective webbing used along strategic points. A tag allows parents to write their child’s name in the jacket to make it more distinguishable from others, while a distinctive quilted pattern provides warmth in all of the important places.

Some customers said the jacket isn’t as durable as they would like, while others were disappointed by Patagonia’s decision to go with matte colors.

Pros: Wind- and waterproof fabrics, warm and comfortable, included hood, made from recycled materials

Cons: Expensive

About insulation

Today’s puffer jackets are generally lightweight, highly compressible, and made from water-resistant fabrics. Their insulating properties are provided by either hydrophobic down (down that is treated to absorb less water) or a synthetic equivalent, which is integrated into the quilted design to provide a maximum level of warmth across the wearer’s core section. Even the style of the jacket’s stitching can have an impact on performance, with the quilted regions designed to hold the thickest insulation in the places where it is needed most.

When it comes to down insulation, manufacturers often tout their level of “fill power,” sometimes hinting that the higher the fill power, the warmer the jacket will be. That isn’t necessarily always the case, however, although fill power and warmth are somewhat related. Put simply, fill power is a way of measuring the ability of down to expand after it has been compressed. In other words, a jacket that has a higher fill power rating will be more likely to expand back to its previous levels of loft, even when it has been shoved into a backpack or suitcase. In doing so, it continues to provide warmth over the life of the product, keeping the wearer more comfortable as a result.

