20 stylish pairs of men’s sneakers you can get your hands on during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

- The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale officially beings on July 19, but Nordstrom cardholders can gain early access from July 12 to July 18. Simply sign in and shop using your Nordstrom credit card.
- Shopping during the early-access sale rather than the public sale will give you first dibs on the best items in the sale. You won’t have to worry about items being sold out or sizes being unavailable.
- Since footwear will be one of the first categories to sell out, we rounded up 20 of the best men’s sneakers on sale.
From July 19 through August 4, Nordstrom will open up its biggest sale of the year to the public with thousands of deals on fashion, footwear, home goods, and beauty products.
If you’re worried about availability of the items you want to buy, Nordstrom is giving cardholders early access to the sale from now until July 18. For those who don’t have a card, you can apply online and get instant approval, which means you can shop the sale right away.
Much like men’s apparel and dress shoes, sneakers will be one of the first categories shoppers go after, so you’ll want to grab your favorite styles before the early-access window closes. Once the sale opens to the public, certain items will either sell out completely or sizing will become very sparse.
To help you shop even quicker, we rounded up 20 of the best men’s sneakers on sale, below.
You can also check out other Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals for each of the following categories, add some things to your wish list, or shop them if you have a Nordstrom Card.
Gain early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and shop now.
See our men’s sneaker picks, below:
Adidas Gazelle
- Nordstrom
Adidas Gazelle, $59.90 (after sale $79.95) [You save $20.05]
Cole Haan ZeroGrand Trainer
- Nordstrom
Cole Haan ZeroGrand Trainer, $99.90 (after sale $150) [You save $50.10]
Nike Air Max 1 Premium
- Nordstrom
Nike Air Max 1 Premium, $96.90 (after sale $130) [You save $33.10]
Nike Epic React Flyknit 2
- Nordstrom
Nike Epic React Flyknit 2, $111.90 (after sale $150) [You save $38.10]
Adidas SenseBoost Go
- Nordstrom
Adidas SenseBoost Go, $89.90 (after sale $119.95) [You save $30.05]
ASICS GEL-Nimbus 21
- Nordstrom
ASICS GEL-Nimbus 21, $99.90 (after sale $149.95) [You save $50.05]
To Boot New York Colton
- Nordstrom
To Boot New York Colton, $229.90 (after sale $350) [You save $120.10]
Adidas Swift Run
- Nordstrom
Adidas Swift Run, $59.90 (after sale $84.95) [You save $25.05]
Onitsuka Tiger Ultimate 81
- Nordstrom
Onitsuka Tiger Ultimate 81, $49.90 (after sale $74.95) [You save $25.05]
Vans Era
- Nordstrom
Vans Era, $39.90 (after sale $59.95) [You save $20.05]
Sperry Gold Cup Victura LTT
- Nordstrom
Sperry Gold Cup Victura LTT, $99.90 (after sale $150) [You save $50.10]
Nike Air Tailwind
- Nordstrom
Nike Air Tailwind, $66.90 (after sale $90) [You save $23.10]
Vans Sk8-Hi
- Nordstrom
Vans Sk8-Hi, $45.90 (after sale $69.95) [You save $24.05]
Adidas Seeley Skate Sneaker
- Nordstrom
Adidas Seeley Skate Sneaker, $47.90 (after sale $64.95) [You save $17.05]
Nike Free X Metcon 2
- Nordstrom
Nike Free X Metcon 2, $89.90 (after sale $120) [You save $30.10]
Nike Blazer Low LX
- Nordstrom
Nike Blazer Low LX, $55.90 (after sale $75) [You save $19.10]
Converse Jack Purcell Ox
- Nordstrom
Converse Jack Purcell Ox, $42.90 (after sale $65) [You save $22.10]
Adidas I-5923
- Nordstrom
Adidas I-5923, $96.90 (after sale $129.95) [You save $33.05]
Vans Old Skool
- Nordstrom
Vans Old Skool, $42.90 (after sale $64.95) [You save $22.05]
Greats Royale
- Nordstrom
Greats Royale, $119.90 (after sale $179) [You save $59.10]