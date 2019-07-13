20 stylish pairs of men’s sneakers you can get your hands on during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

source Sneaker District

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale officially beings on July 19, but Nordstrom cardholders can gain early access from July 12 to July 18. Simply sign in and shop using your Nordstrom credit card.

Shopping during the early-access sale rather than the public sale will give you first dibs on the best items in the sale. You won’t have to worry about items being sold out or sizes being unavailable.

Since footwear will be one of the first categories to sell out, we rounded up 20 of the best men’s sneakers on sale.

From July 19 through August 4, Nordstrom will open up its biggest sale of the year to the public with thousands of deals on fashion, footwear, home goods, and beauty products.

If you’re worried about availability of the items you want to buy, Nordstrom is giving cardholders early access to the sale from now until July 18. For those who don’t have a card, you can apply online and get instant approval, which means you can shop the sale right away.

Much like men’s apparel and dress shoes, sneakers will be one of the first categories shoppers go after, so you’ll want to grab your favorite styles before the early-access window closes. Once the sale opens to the public, certain items will either sell out completely or sizing will become very sparse.

To help you shop even quicker, we rounded up 20 of the best men’s sneakers on sale, below.

You can also check out other Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals for each of the following categories, add some things to your wish list, or shop them if you have a Nordstrom Card.

Gain early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and shop now. See our men’s sneaker picks, below:

Adidas Gazelle

source Nordstrom

Cole Haan ZeroGrand Trainer

source Nordstrom

Nike Air Max 1 Premium

source Nordstrom

Nike Epic React Flyknit 2

source Nordstrom

Adidas SenseBoost Go

source Nordstrom

ASICS GEL-Nimbus 21

source Nordstrom

To Boot New York Colton

source Nordstrom

Adidas Swift Run

source Nordstrom

Onitsuka Tiger Ultimate 81

source Nordstrom

Vans Era

source Nordstrom

Sperry Gold Cup Victura LTT

source Nordstrom

Nike Air Tailwind

source Nordstrom

Vans Sk8-Hi

source Nordstrom

Adidas Seeley Skate Sneaker

source Nordstrom

Nike Free X Metcon 2

source Nordstrom

Nike Blazer Low LX

source Nordstrom

Converse Jack Purcell Ox

source Nordstrom

Adidas I-5923

source Nordstrom

Vans Old Skool

source Nordstrom

Greats Royale