20 stylish pairs of men’s sneakers you can get your hands on during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

By
Amir Ismael, Business Insider US
-

source
Sneaker District

  • The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale officially beings on July 19, but Nordstrom cardholders can gain early access from July 12 to July 18. Simply sign in and shop using your Nordstrom credit card.
  • Shopping during the early-access sale rather than the public sale will give you first dibs on the best items in the sale. You won’t have to worry about items being sold out or sizes being unavailable.
  • Since footwear will be one of the first categories to sell out, we rounded up 20 of the best men’s sneakers on sale.

From July 19 through August 4, Nordstrom will open up its biggest sale of the year to the public with thousands of deals on fashion, footwear, home goods, and beauty products.

If you’re worried about availability of the items you want to buy, Nordstrom is giving cardholders early access to the sale from now until July 18. For those who don’t have a card, you can apply online and get instant approval, which means you can shop the sale right away.

Much like men’s apparel and dress shoes, sneakers will be one of the first categories shoppers go after, so you’ll want to grab your favorite styles before the early-access window closes. Once the sale opens to the public, certain items will either sell out completely or sizing will become very sparse.

To help you shop even quicker, we rounded up 20 of the best men’s sneakers on sale, below.

You can also check out other Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals for each of the following categories, add some things to your wish list, or shop them if you have a Nordstrom Card.

Adidas Gazelle

source
Nordstrom

Adidas Gazelle, $59.90 (after sale $79.95) [You save $20.05]

Cole Haan ZeroGrand Trainer

source
Nordstrom

Cole Haan ZeroGrand Trainer, $99.90 (after sale $150) [You save $50.10]

Nike Air Max 1 Premium

source
Nordstrom

Nike Air Max 1 Premium, $96.90 (after sale $130) [You save $33.10]

Nike Epic React Flyknit 2

source
Nordstrom

Nike Epic React Flyknit 2, $111.90 (after sale $150) [You save $38.10]

Adidas SenseBoost Go

source
Nordstrom

Adidas SenseBoost Go, $89.90 (after sale $119.95) [You save $30.05]

ASICS GEL-Nimbus 21

source
Nordstrom

ASICS GEL-Nimbus 21, $99.90 (after sale $149.95) [You save $50.05]

To Boot New York Colton

source
Nordstrom

To Boot New York Colton, $229.90 (after sale $350) [You save $120.10]

Adidas Swift Run

source
Nordstrom

Adidas Swift Run, $59.90 (after sale $84.95) [You save $25.05]

Onitsuka Tiger Ultimate 81

source
Nordstrom

Onitsuka Tiger Ultimate 81, $49.90 (after sale $74.95) [You save $25.05]

Vans Era

source
Nordstrom

Vans Era, $39.90 (after sale $59.95) [You save $20.05]

Sperry Gold Cup Victura LTT

source
Nordstrom

Sperry Gold Cup Victura LTT, $99.90 (after sale $150) [You save $50.10]

Nike Air Tailwind

source
Nordstrom

Nike Air Tailwind, $66.90 (after sale $90) [You save $23.10]

Vans Sk8-Hi

source
Nordstrom

Vans Sk8-Hi, $45.90 (after sale $69.95) [You save $24.05]

Adidas Seeley Skate Sneaker

source
Nordstrom

Adidas Seeley Skate Sneaker, $47.90 (after sale $64.95) [You save $17.05]

Nike Free X Metcon 2

source
Nordstrom

Nike Free X Metcon 2, $89.90 (after sale $120) [You save $30.10]

Nike Blazer Low LX

source
Nordstrom

Nike Blazer Low LX, $55.90 (after sale $75) [You save $19.10]

Converse Jack Purcell Ox

source
Nordstrom

Converse Jack Purcell Ox, $42.90 (after sale $65) [You save $22.10]

Adidas I-5923

source
Nordstrom

Adidas I-5923, $96.90 (after sale $129.95) [You save $33.05]

Vans Old Skool

source
Nordstrom

Vans Old Skool, $42.90 (after sale $64.95) [You save $22.05]

Greats Royale

source
Nordstrom

Greats Royale, $119.90 (after sale $179) [You save $59.10]