We’ve rounded up the best men’s watches under $500 from top brands like Casio, Tissot, Diesel, Seiko, and more.

Watches are a very personal and complex purchasing decision. It’s also potentially a very expensive decision, as the world’s biggest watchmaking names – and the watches we often most desire – can cost tens of thousands of dollars or even hundreds of thousands.

While those expensive watches are the playthings of the rich, you can still make the right impression by spending $500 or less, and we’ve collected eight of the best watches you can get for this reasonable amount of money. Because watches often reflect your personality and style, we’ve not limited our list to one watch type, and instead looked for watches that have some horological history and come from names that will be familiar to many watch fans.

I have been wearing and reviewing watches for four years, and am a regular attendee of the Baselworld watch show that takes place annually in Switzerland. I have worn, own, or have owned watches made by all the vast majority of the manufacturers chosen below, and consider them the perfect mix of value, style, ability, and desirability.

I chose the Casio G-Shock GMW-G5000D-1 as the best overall due to the unusual combination of ultimate durability and its ability to look great with almost any outfit, along with special high-tech features for those that want it, and even reliable solar power.

The best watch for under $500 overall

With its retro appeal, high-tech features, and hugely stylish design, the Full Metal G-Shock GMW-G5000D-1 is also practically indestructible.

Introduced in 2018 to commemorate G-Shock’s 35th anniversary, then continued on as a completely new product line, the so-called Full Metal G-Shock G5000D is inspired by the classic D5000 Casio G-Shocks of the ’80s, only this time wrapped up in a fabulous metal frame.

The stainless steel version I picked is the most versatile in terms of accessorizing, although a very blingy gold model is also available for $550, along with others with different straps and colors too.

This is a high-end G-Shock watch, so it’s water resistant to 200 meters, dust and shock proof, and is powered by solar cells. It’s practically impossible to break, and there’s no battery to replace, making it very easy to live with – you simply never have to worry about it. It has Bluetooth to connect with an app on your phone, making it simple to change timezones, set timers, and even check the solar power reserve. The app works with Android and iOS, is beautifully designed, and operates flawlessly.

The metal bracelet is well designed, not just ensuring its strength, but also neatly avoiding the pain of links catching hairs on your arm too. The steel body upgrades the classic, familiar design of the plastic original, elevating the watch to classy new heights that mean it goes with a wealth of different outfits. It’s as happy paired with a suit as it is jeans and a T-Shirt. The Casio G-Shock GMW-G5000D-1 is showy without being a show-off, and singles you out as in-the-know, without being a know-it-all. Perfect.

Pros: Stylish, durable, feature-packed, and suitable for all occasions

Cons: Quite heavy, retro design won’t appeal to everyone

The best diver’s watch under $500

The Seiko Prospex SNE 498P9 has true diving credentials, historical significance in the Seiko range, and reliable solar power.

Known as the Seiko Tuna, due to the body’s resemblance to a tuna can, this is a modern take on a classic Seiko diving watch, available at a fraction of the price the originals command.

At 47mm the body sounds large, but it’s more wearable than you expect, due to the angled lugs and the iconic shroud minimizing the overall size.

Water resistant to 200 meters, the bezel rotates in either direction, and there’s a date window on the face. The body is made from stainless steel, the band is silicone, and the face is covered in Seiko’s own Hardlex material for scratch resistance. The solar power has a reserve of 10 months, making it great for casual wearers or those who wear different watches on a regular basis.

We selected the gold and black model, as it recalls the Tuna models from the ’80s, but Seiko also has “Street” design models in matte colors – including grey, green, and blue – that are more modern looking. Regardless of which you choose, the Seiko Tuna will be appreciated by divers, watch fans, and fashion lovers alike.

Pros: Solar power, water resistant, classic style, various color schemes available

Cons: Large body, quirky styling

The best military watch under $500

With its true military credentials, the Luminox Leatherback Giant Sea Turtle watch is lightweight, hardwearing, and very good-looking.

The US Navy Seals, the US Coast Guard, various SWAT teams, and military groups around the world wear Luminox watches. If that’s not a serious credential and recognition of a watch’s toughness, we don’t know what is. Why? Luminox watches are a superb combination of high visibility displays, and strong, lightweight bodies.

Luminox uses its own Carbonox material for strength and its Luminox always-on lighting that doesn’t need a button push to activate. Why did we choose the Leatherback Sea Turtle Giant? The black and orange color scheme is key to its appeal, appearing both tough and sleek at the same time, with the orange highlights giving the watch some character.

You really have to hold the Leatherback Giant Sea Turtle to understand how light the 50-gram weight really is – it disappears on your arm and is wearable day and night.

The 44mm body isn’t too big, the strap is pliable and comfortable, and the battery inside will last for 50 months before it needs replacing. The Luminox provides military standards where it matters, without any of the associated utilitarian looks.

Pros: Water resistant, highly visibly face in the dark, lightweight

Cons: Overly masculine style

The best Swiss Made sports watch under $500

Zodiac is a Swiss watch brand with a long history, but it still manages to combine classic styling with modern twists.

Currently owned by Fossil, Zodiac is a Swiss watch brand with a long history, which still manages to combine classic styling with modern twists, mostly through the available color schemes. We aspire to own one of the stunning $1,500-plus Super Sea Wolf models, but luckily the brand’s Grandrally sports watches come in under our $500 budget.

The 41mm x 48mm body is a beauty, and incredibly easy to wear on a daily basis. We chose the brown ribbed leather strap version with the sunray blue and silver face – an in-style combination for 2019. The chronograph is also available in other colors with different straps, but if you want a metal link bracelet, the watch will cost more than $500.

The motorsport-look isn’t really backed up by actual heritage in the same way as a Tag Heuer watch can claim, but the Zodiac Grandrally’s less showy design means it should appeal to those who want the Swiss Made label without the expected price tag, and attached to a slightly dressier style.

Pros: Silver and blue color scheme is desirable in 2019, quartz reliability, sleek body that won’t overpower small wrists

Cons: Lacks actual sporting heritage

The best dress watch for all occasions under $500

The Tissot Tradition T-Classic is a watch that goes with anything, on almost any wrist, for almost every occasion.

The Tissot Tradition T-Classic was so close to being our top overall pick, but the G-Shock’s toughness saw it knocked into second place, as the beautiful minimalist style makes it suitable to wear with anything, at any time.

Despite the dressy look, its simplicity means it won’t overpower a jeans-and-oxford-shirt combo, while still being capable of adding the required classy touch to a suit. The versatility makes this one of the only watches you really need to own.

There are nine different Tissot Tradition models. We have chosen the T-Classic with a silver dial and polished metal link bracelet. For a little less of a flashy look, opt for the black leather strap with a silver face or a black face with silver hands. The 42mm stainless steel body contains a quartz movement, and the face is covered by sapphire crystal for protection and a stunning sheen.

Tissot watches have masses of heritage, the all-important Swiss Made label on the face, and are surprisingly affordable given the style and quality. It’s tempting to go for one of Tissot’s many other more bold designs, but don’t dismiss the T-Classic – its simple style is what makes it so classy, and so endlessly wearable. We’d call it timeless, but that would give the wrong impression.

Pros: Goes with almost every smart outfit, timeless design, water resistant to 30m, various styles available

Cons: Not a casual style

The best watch for summer under $500

The Big Bold has a chunky 47mm case that’s ready to make a statement, but it’s also effortlessly casual and stylish.

You’ll be able to afford some of our other watches featured here alongside the Big Bold Swatch, as it costs just $100. Unlike the classic Swatch look, the Big Bold has a large 47mm case that’s ready to not only make a statement, but also follow the trend for large watches. It’s definitely chunky, but typically Swatch in that it’s effortlessly casual and stylish.

Introduced for 2019, the Big Bold design is enhanced by some great little additions. We love the arrow minute and hour hands, the newly designed case back, and the textured silicone strap. The watch has a character of its own while remaining an obvious Swatch timepiece, and all the Swiss street-cred that goes along with it.

This is a Swatch, so it comes in various different colors, although we’ve highlighted the blue model here.

If you’re quick, there are limited edition collaboration versions made with fashion brand A Bathing Ape. There are six Big Bold models, with five based on a city – Tokyo, London, Paris, Bern, and New York – plus a world model too. If you miss out, don’t worry, the standard editions still look great.

Perfect for your summer outfit, the Big Bold Swatch can join another dressier watch as the basis of a collection.

Pros: Great color choice, reasonably priced, bold design

Cons: Casual style not suitable for all outfits

The best designer watch under $500

If you’re going to wear a designer watch, you may as well make a statement, and that’s exactly what the Diesel Mega Chief does. Get the blue denim version for the complete Diesel look.

Almost every fashion brand out there makes watches too, but few have adopted such a striking and instantly recognizable style as Diesel. We’re not choosing the enormous Mr. Daddy 2.0 design here, but its slightly more manageable cousin, the Mega Chief.

Make no mistake, it’s still massive at 51mm, but it captures the same in-your-face style as the 57mm Mr. Daddy without the total wrist dominance.

The DZ4511 is our choice. Diesel is synonymous with denim, and the denim strap option is a must-have, especially paired with the stainless steel body, clean white face, and blue highlights. While the Mega Chief won’t go that well with your suit (just try getting it under a shirt cuff, we dare you), it goes with just about everything else, and the fresh color scheme is extremely summery.

Just because it’s a designer watch, doesn’t mean you lose out on features. It’s a chronograph, has water resistance up to 10ATM, and there’s a date window too. You can wear it, and not lose out on the crucial watch features. Just remember, this is a really big watch, and it’s going to get noticed.

Pros: Instantly recognizable, cool summer style

Cons: It’s big, really big

The best automatic watch under $500

The Nodus Retrospect II looks like it costs a lot more than it does, but it still delivers on quality.

Let’s make this clear from the start – it’s the Aurora Green model you want. The stunning gree color is a trend seen elsewhere in the watch world this year, and it stands out as modern, stylish, and individual. It’s a beauty. However, if it’s really not for you, Nodus, a Los Angeles-based watch brand, offers several other tempting styles.

The Retrospect 2 is Nodus’ follow-up to the original Retrospect diver’s watch, and it’s improved in all the right places.

It still uses a Seiko automatic movement for reliability (the NH35A) and has an inwardly sloping bezel, this time matched with a stunning sunburst face and a stainless steel body. It comes with both a metal bracelet and a silicone strap, ready for diving. The watch is water resistant to 200 meters. Over the face is a double-layer piece of sapphire crystal.

That’s already impressive, but then add in the little things – the ceramic bezel insert has a lume finish, just like the logo on the face, plus it comes in its own watch roll – along with a watch face that’s not too busy, but still suitable for telling the time, and you’ve got a highly desirable automatic watch for under $500.

Just remember, automatic watches need to be worn in order to gain power, so if you leave the watch for some time, it may need adjusting when you get to wear it again.

Pros: Classic diver design, Seiko automatic movement, choice of colors

Cons: Automatic movement won’t be for everyone

What else we considered

Competitively priced, attractive, and available in a selection of colors, there’s a lot to like about the Timex Allied Coastline. It almost made the cut, but it was knocked out due to us already featuring diver-style watches several times on the list. However, the low $100 price means you can still pick it up in addition to several other watches on our list.

Hamilton is an established brand that makes some truly stunning watches. However, $500 is the lowest you’ll pay for a Hamilton watch, and it only gets you the rather ordinary looking Khaki Field Mechanical. Yes, you get the quality and the name; but you can get more for your money provided you aren’t swayed by the brand.

The wonderfully versatile Seiko Prospex SNE435, and its many similar alternatives, was beaten out by the SNE498 as our diver’s pick. Why? The SNE435 is a true classic, and is so simple to personalize with a NATO strap; but the SNE498 is just that little bit more individual without changing the strap. Plus, the new street colors means it attracts a larger audience, and we already have other classic diver’s watches on the list.