The best mens’ wedding rings

Wedding rings are a key part of a marriage ceremony, but with so many different styles and materials to choose from, and no small cost involved, it can be pretty overwhelming.

One thing that’ll make shopping easier is by going online. You can shop at your own pace and time without a sales associate staring at you, and many shops have great return and insurance policies just in case you need it.

Durability, price and appearance all play into your wedding band choice, and we think the Theresa Pytell Hammered 14k Yellow Gold Band is the best option.

Shopping for a mens' wedding ring can be really overwhelming and stressful, regardless if you want a classic or more modern look.

To cut down on stress, start by skipping a brick-and-mortar jewelry store. By going online, you’re able to shop whenever you want and at your own pace without a sales associate staring at you or pressuring you to buy a style you want to think over.

But it’s not like going online is easy either – there are thousands of styles and materials to choose from. So in order to shop for mens’ wedding rings more strategically, we looked at several different factors – material (which gave you a good idea of the potential for damage over time), resizing (something that you’ll likely need at some point), cost (weddings aren’t cheap), and style (since you’ll be wearing it for years).

After doing the research and trying various rings during my own search, I found that the Theresa Pytell Hammered 14k Yellow Gold Band is beautiful, durable, easily resizable, and reasonably priced.

The best mens’ wedding ring overall

The hammered finish of this Theresa Pytell ring from Etsy adds modernity to a classic gold band.

I got married in October 2018, and there isn’t a day that goes by when I don’t look at (and fiddle with) my wedding ring and think about how much I enjoyed my wedding day.

We considered lots of the other rings tested here before opting for a hammered gold band, and after a lot of thinking, we liked the modern twist on the classic material so much more than a classic smooth band. It’s unique, but still traditional enough to wear for business meetings and formal events.

But there are a few other key qualities beyond its appearance that really drew me to this band for my own wedding ring.

Not to be macabre, but I wanted something that could be cut off easily since I spend most of my life doing relatively high-risk things; I needed a band that could be removed or cut easily should I find myself in an emergency. This one is 14k gold, so it’s soft enough to be cut with first-response gear but durable enough for everyday wear. I’ll only take it off when working on cars or climbing as it might get caught or scratched up.

I also like that the ring was made with 100% recycled materials – it makes sense environmentally.

Buying a ring from a smaller artisan on Etsy has a number of advantages, like more personalized customer service and customization. I was able to get the ring engraved, and there was the option to choose a brushed or shiny finish. Other buyers on Etsy also valued the fast turnaround, solid construction, weight-y feel, and the fact that the ring could be resized multiple times.

Ultimately, some of the best wedding advice I got was to do whatever makes you feel married and that is exactly what this ring does for me.

Pros: Modern twist on a classic style, can be engraved, made with recycled gold, resizing available, returns available

Cons: No insurance

The best mens’ platinum ring

A classic platinum band like this looks more modern than gold, and is also priced accordingly, but it’s also more durable.

Platinum is the king of metals. It costs more than gold and looks very much like white gold, but is much more durable and hypoallergenic than either one of them.

Over time, the rhodium plating in white gold can wear off and fade to a yellowish tinge that requires refinishing, and gold can get dented. Platinum stays pure white and develops a patina rather than looking scratched and damaged. The nickel alloy used in gold rings can also create allergies for some people, so platinum is a safer choice for sensitive skin.

There are as many platinum rings as there are reasons to choose platinum itself over other metals, but we love the Blue Nile Matte Mid-Weight Comfort Fit Platinum Wedding Band.

The bevel on the inside edge of the ring means that it won’t dig into your finger, while the matte surface looks cool and should age well. Blue Nile offers engraving for $25, half sizes, and several width choices so you can get your ring exactly the way you want it.

With all rings, there’s also a free lifetime warranty, free returns, and free resizing within one year of purchase.

Although $795 is not cheap, this is a comparatively good deal for a platinum wedding band; one shopper even commented that the ring was, “Exactly what I was looking for at fraction of the cost of retail.” Customers also raved about the customer service at Blue Nile; it has a 24/7 chatbot should you ever have questions in the middle of the night.

Pros: Hypoallergenic, requires little maintenance, appearance improves with age, free returns, free lifetime warranty, free resizing within a year of purchase

Cons: Very expensive

The best mens’ silicone wedding ring

The QALO Classic Silicone Ring is virtually indestructible and much more flexible than others we’ve tried; this makes it an ideal option at the gym or on the trails.

Silicone rings are great for people with active lifestyles, whether that means lifting at the gym or rock climbing. QALO’s silicone rings offer an affordable alternative ring that you can wear when you’re adventuring, or all the time if you prefer.

Normally, I take off my wedding ring when I rock climb since grinding it against granite isn’t good for the gold and jamming my fingers into cracks with a solid ring around it isn’t good for my grip. I tested the QALO ring in a gym-climbing session and found that it stood up to the sweat, chalk, and abrasive materials well. If I were to ever drop this somewhere unrecoverable, I’d only be out $20.

The silicone is so lightweight that it was actually disconcerting when I was testing it. It turns out that I’d grown so accustomed to the weight of my gold wedding ring that when I wore this one, I had a mini panic attack thinking I’d lost my wedding ring.

Expert testers at Road and Track loved the low cost and the light weight, which makes the ring feel like air once you put it on. Obstacle course racers and people who work out often will value the grip the ring provides compared to a traditional band.

It sounds like a lot of the Amazon reviews are coming from people who use their hands a lot, and most seem very happy with the ring. A welder found it was able to stand up to high heat and repeated exposure to sharp edges. There are few complaints in the 300+ Amazon reviews, but one did suggest removing it before dealing with fuel as the smell can linger on the ring.

Pros: Inexpensive, virtually indestructible, better grip than a metal ring

Cons: Aesthetics may not appeal to everyone, can retain odors

The best scratch-resistant mens’ wedding ring

Tungsten carbide is more scratch-resistant than gold so your ring will look the same as it did on your wedding day for years to come.

Gold has been a precious metal for millennia. It’s shiny, doesn’t corrode, and can be easily manipulated. The flexibility of gold makes it easy to form into complex shapes, but it also makes it easy to deform if you wear it every day. For people who work with their hands, something a little more robust than gold might be a good choice.

Tungsten carbide is an extremely durable substance – so durable, in fact, that the Tungary Tungsten ring comes with a lifetime guarantee. That’s not to say that the ring is expensive at all. In fact, it’s a great value for something that won’t scratch or irritate sensitive skin. One Amazon reviewer who said that her husband usually experiences a “green or bruised” area with other rings encountered no problems with this one.

Tungsten is a really hard metal, so there are some drawbacks to the material. If the ring is hit with a lot of force or catches onto something, it will break instead of deforming like gold. It sounds bad, but it’s actually a better option than injuring your finger in a freak accident.

It’s also difficult to cut off if first responders need to remove it – a special cutting tool has to be used and not every ER or EMT will have one. Tungsten rings also can’t be resized, but given the low cost, you might be better off buying a new one if you need to change your size.

Overall, tungsten rings are a great choice for people who work with their hands a lot and don’t want to scratch their rings. The weight and shape of the ring feel very similar to gold, and the smooth, shiny appearance is appealing.

Given the affordable price, this could easily be a backup ring but it might end up being the only ring you wear.

Pros: Inexpensive, scratch resistant, leaves no green marks, shatters on impact instead of catching on items

Cons: Hard to cut, can’t be resized

The best untraditional mens’ wedding ring

Skyline’s wood wedding bands make a great statement and each one is totally unique, just like each couple.

A wedding band is something you’ll wear for your whole life, so it should reflect who you are. Skyline’s handcrafted wood wedding rings do just that, with each one handmade and customized for the wearer.

These wooden wedding bands allow for a lot of creativity and will never be mistaken for any of the other rings on this list, so they’re a great choice for people who want a unique and distinctive ring.

Wooden rings can be made from dozens of different woods and inlaid with metal, stone, or even carbon fiber to make a totally unique product. After you give Skyline your ring size and width, you can get in contact for customizations. Once that’s done, it’ll create the ring and coat it with a durable museum-quality wax for water resistance.

Reviewers on Etsy loved the light weight of the ring and the special feeling of designing a custom ring for their big day. One reviewer wrote, “I can’t wait to slip this ring onto my husband’s hand!”

If your job or hobbies involve a lot of exposure to water, cleaning materials, or abrasive surfaces, Skyline Crafts suggests removing the ring. Unlike metal rings, wooden rings won’t conduct electricity or heat which might make them safer in some workplaces.

While it’s possible for these rings to get scratched or crack, they should last a lifetime if cared for properly and will make a great conversation starter, especially if you opt for a matching pair.

Pros: Unique and personal design, great conversation piece, reasonable price

Cons: Can be fragile, can’t be resized, can’t be returned or exchanged

The best mens’ wedding ring for sensitive skin

This titanium ring is hypoallergenic and promises the lowest level of allergic reaction so it’s ideal for people who are sensitive to other metals.

Titanium is so biocompatible that it’s used in joint replacements. It’s so strong that it finds its way into everything from aircraft to racing bicycles. It’s light enough to be the material of choice for ultralight backpacks. And it’s inexpensive.

That’s why it’s a great metal for a wedding band, like this one from Tigrade which has great reviews.

Titanium is hypoallergenic, so it won’t irritate those with sensitive skin. One Amazon shopper who had been unable to wear jewelry found that titanium was the only option for their sensitive skin and it left no mark.

It’s also incredibly strong for its weight, allowing the ring to be light as air but really durable. Amazon reviewers loved the light weight of the ring and found it held up well in conditions which might damage a softer metal like gold.

This indestructibility can be a problem for first responders though. Snopes reports that it’s possible to cut titanium rings, but it might take longer than with other metals. It also means that it’s hard to manipulate titanium into anything more intricate than a wedding band, so if you’re looking for engraving or intricate patterns, this won’t be a good choice.

However, the shiny appearance, promise of a rust-free band, and low cost make titanium rings a smart investment.

Pros: Unlikely to cause an allergic reaction, strong, lightweight, inexpensive

Cons: May be harder to remove, can be hard to resize

The best mens’ two-tone wedding ring

If you can’t make up your mind about metal, Ritani’s two-toned ring makes a sophisticated but classic statement.

This handcrafted yellow and white gold ring offers a sophisticated look, has a beautiful brushed finish, and a comfortable bevel.

The 7 millimeter two-tone ring is certainly a modern look, but the handcrafted beveled edge is an age-old way to make a ring more comfortable for daily wear. When you order a two-tone ring, you can pick the metals, width, and finish so it’s very customizable. Once you’ve picked your combination, you can download Ritani’s helpful sizing guide and make sure you get the perfect fit.

Although its website focuses on womens’ engagement rings (and seems a little too heteronormative for my liking), I like that Ritani offer a full range of sizes including half- and quarter-sizes, which should fit even the most sausage-fingered of men.

Spending more than $1,000 on a ring online seems scary, but reviews on Trustpilot rave about Ritani and its customer experience. One reviewer said, “Friendly and knowledgeable staff made choosing Ritani a no brainer, this was the second time I have ordered a ring from here and plan on making all my purchases from them in the future.”

If you still want a human touch, Ritani partners with local jewelry shops around the US and even has consultations inside WeWork spaces in NYC. There are also non-commissioned customer service agents to chat with online or on the phone to help you decide which metal, size, and design of ring is right for you.

Pros: Modern and unique look, comfortable fit

Cons: Very expensive