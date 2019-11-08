The best men’s workout shirts

Any old shirt can be worn for working out, but some are purposely designed for exercising.

The best shirts have unique features like moisture-wicking, proper fitting, and even keeping the body warm.

Here are our five favorite workout shirts, from Nike, Under Armour, Champion, New Balance, and Neleus.

Having the right apparel to wear at the gym can make all the difference when it comes to staying comfortable throughout your workout. Today’s technical fabrics are designed to be not only more breathable but also better equipped to wick perspiration away from the body. The result is a dramatic increase in performance that can enhance your workout, whether you’re running on the treadmill, hitting the rowing machine, or taking part in that morning spin class.

If you’re looking for the perfect workout shirt but having trouble deciding which is worth buying, consider one of these five best workout shirts.

Here are our top picks for the best workout shirts:

Nike

source Amazon

A true classic, the Nike Dri-Fit shirt has been in the company’s lineup for years, and for good reason.

Comfortable, durable, and good looking, this shirt is perfect for running, weight lifting, riding the stationary bike, or CrossFit. It’s also available in more than 20 colors for those looking for some variety.

Under Armour

source Amazon

The Under Armour Tech shirt offers a looser cut for those who prefer a workout shirt that is a bit less form-fitting.

Its fabrics are also surprisingly soft and more natural feeling, despite their technical features. But best of all, this shirt is extremely quick-drying, which helps to provide a little extra comfort after the workout is over.

Champion

source Amazon

Those looking for a long-sleeve workout shirt for exercising outdoors in the cooler weather or simply staying more covered up at the gym, will find a lot to like in this shirt.

Not only does it do a good job of keeping you comfortable and dry while exercising, but it also offers 50+ UPF protection from the sun. Champion also increased durability in high-stress areas, such as the seams on the neck and armholes, ensuring this is a garment that won’t start to fall apart after a trip to the gym or two.

New Balance

source Amazon

With its slim fit, the New Balance Accelerate shirt is more form-fitting for those who prefer that look.

The shirt features reflective elements that help make it more visible in low-light conditions, such as running outside at night. But what is most impressive is how well it manages moisture – even during a hot, sweaty workout – keeping runners, cyclists, and CrossFitters dry, even in the worst of conditions.

Neleus

source Amazon

Designed to fit very snugly against the skin, this compression shirt offers a lot of performance at a very affordable price.

The ergonomic fit not only makes for more efficient workouts, but it also helps prevent injury and speed-up recovery. The shirt’s quick-drying properties help to keep chafing to a minimum while remaining comfortable and breathable even when your exercise routine is at its most intense.