Several A-list celebrities made their way down the red carpet of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday night for the 2019 Met Gala.

While there were plenty of unique interpretations on the theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” the ensembles worn by celebrities like Cardi B and Kendall Jenner ended up stealing the show.

Here are the 25 best looks celebrities wore to the 2019 Met Gala.

Lady Gaga had four costume changes, but her original flowing pink dress was the standout look.

caption Lady Gaga at the 2019 Met Gala. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The billowing parachute-style gown was a grand way to kick off the evening.

Co-chair of the evening Serena Williams went with a head-turning yellow Versace gown with pink butterfly detailing.

caption Serena Williams at the 2019 Met Gala source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

She paired the gown with yellow Nike sneakers.

Billy Porter wore a golden ensemble by The Blonds.

He was first carried down the pink carpet with six men in matching ensembles. Porter then stepped down to reveal an eye-catching pair of wings attached to his arms.

Celine Dion shimmered in a flowing design surrounded by tassels.

caption Celine Dion at the 2019 Met Gala source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Her spiky headpiece turned heads as she made her way up the stairs.

Emily Blunt stunned in a sparkly gown with floral embellishments.

caption Emily Blunt at the 2019 Met Gala. source John Shearer/Getty Images

She paired the gown with a matching headpiece.

Madelaine Petsch channeled her inner fairy in a light-blue ensemble.

caption Madelaine Petsch at the 2019 Met Gala. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Her gown featured a structured skirt with wing-like details at the shoulder.

Gigi Hadid opted for a sparkly white and silver jumpsuit by Michael Kors.

She paired the ensemble with a flowing cape and matching headcap.

Janelle Monáe arrived in a showstopping ensemble by Christian Siriano.

caption Janelle Monáe attends the 2019 Met Gala. source John Shearer/Getty Images

Her head-turning dress featured a blinking eye mechanism at the bodice, which she paired with several top hats.

Kacey Musgraves arrived in a look reminiscent of Barbie.

She paired a hot-pink gown with pink sunglasses and a handbag shaped like a hair dryer.

Kendall Jenner went with a custom Versace gown.

caption Kendall Jenner at the 2019 Met Gala. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The dress featured flowing feathered sleeves.

Zendaya channeled her inner Disney princess in a Cinderella-inspired gown.

caption Zendaya at the Met Gala 2019. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Her gown lit up as she made her way down the carpet. Read more: Zendaya looked like a Disney princess at the Met Gala in a Cinderella-esque blue ball gown that changed color

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were one of the best-dressed couples of the night.

Lopez arrived in a shimmering silver gown by Versace, while Rodriguez went with a light-pink blazer.

Cardi B stole the show with her flowing red train.

caption Cardi B at the 2019 Met Gala. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Her puffy gown featured feathered detailing at the edge of its dramatic train.

Ciara turned heads in an emerald-green gown.

caption Ciara at the 2019 Met Gala. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

She paired the cutout dress with glimmering matching jewelry.

Ezra Miller sported an eye-catching look.

caption Ezra Miller at the 2019 Met Gala. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Miller paired a pinstripe ensemble with an optical illusion makeup look and matching mask. Read more: Ezra Miller turned his face into an optical illusion for the Met Gala that made it look like he had 7 eyes

Gemma Chan sparkled as she made her way down the carpet.

caption Gemma Chan at the 2019 Met Gala. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Chan wore a silver design by Tom Ford.

Lupita Nyong’o arrived in a colorful look and carried a matching fan.

caption Lupita Nyong’o at the 2019 Met Gala. source John Shearer/Getty Images

She wore a playful design by Versace, which she paired with gold combs in her hair.

Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour set the tone for the night in a feathery pink ensemble by Chanel.

caption Anna Wintour at the 2019 Met Gala source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

She turned heads as she made her way down the pink carpet in a feathered cape over a floral floor-length dress.

Harry Styles walked the carpet in a trendy take on a black Gucci jumpsuit, while designer Alessandro Michele was at his side in a shiny suit.

Styles’ jumpsuit was sheer at the sleeves and chest, and also featured a ruffled detail at the neck.

Mindy Kaling sparkled in a gold gown by Moschino.

She also changed up her hair, wearing a new blonde hairstyle.

Darren Criss arrived in a colorful blazer and playful makeup.

caption Darren Criss at the 2019 Met Gala. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

His ensemble featured an oversized bow at the neck.

Florence Welch kept the extravagant shoulder theme going.

She paired a shimmering gown with a whimsical cape.

Constance Wu arrived in a beaded gown by Marchesa.

Her dress featured flowing sheer sleeves and a short train at the skirt.

Katy Perry lit up the pink carpet in a chandelier-inspired look.

She was surrounded by working light bulbs around the skirt and on the headpiece.

Cara Delevingne brought a touch of campy rainbow color to the carpet.

caption Cara Delevingne at the 2019 Met Gala. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Her platform heels were embellished with Swarovski crystals.