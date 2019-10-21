The best microscope photos of the year reveal a strange and hidden universe in astonishing detail

caption A cross section of a tulip bud. source Andrei Savitsky/Nikon Small World

The Nikon Small World contest highlights the best microscope images taken each year.

The 2019 contest attracted more than 2,000 entries from nearly 100 different countries.

This year’s top image is a picture of a turtle embryo awash with a rainbow of fluorescent colors.

Other winners include a cross-section of a tulip bud, the eye of a housefly, and a jewel bearing.

Human eyes may be remarkable tools to view the universe, but they also restrict our perception of reality to a limited, macroscopic slice.

Fortunately, microscopes grant us access to a fantastic, beautiful, and sometimes shocking universe that hides beyond the limits of vision.

To honor the mastery required to capture the microscopic world and appreciate its wonders, the Nikon Small World contest picks the best photographs taken through a microscope, and has done so each year for decades.

“Our goal has always been to show the world how art and science intersect,” Eric Flem, Nikon Instruments’ communications manager, said in a press release. “As new imaging and microscopy techniques develop over the years, our winners showcase these technology advances more and more creatively.”

For the 45th year of the contest, four judges reviewed more than 2,000 pictures submitted from nearly 100 different countries. A little more than 100 photos stood out from the pack.

We’ve posted the top 20 winners below – including images of a fluorescent turtle embryo, a close-up of a housefly’s compound eye, and a psychedelic cross-section of a tulip flower bud (above) – along with 20 of our other favorites from the contest.

A fluorescent photo of a turtle embryo took first place. The photographers stacked and stitched together hundreds of images to fully capture every detail.

caption A fluorescent microscope photo of a turtle embryo. source Teresa Zgoda and Teresa Kugler/Nikon Small World

A trippy image of three stentors, a type of single-celled protozoa that lives in freshwater and feeds on algae, snagged second place.

caption Microscopic projections of three stentors, a type of single-cell freshwater protozoa. source Dr. Igor Siwanowicz/Nikon Small World

A photo showing a fluorescent alligator embryo came in third. The picture was taken just 20 days into the creature’s development, as nerves and a skeleton formed.

caption A fluorescent microscope photo of an alligator embryo developing nerves and a skeleton. source Daniel Smith Paredes and Dr. Bhart-Anjan S. Bhullar/Nikon Small World

Here are the rest of the top 20 selections, followed by 20 of our personal favorites:

4. The bushy antennae of a male mosquito.

caption A focus-stacked image of a male mosquito. source Jan Rosenboom/Nikon Small World

5. A crystal-clear snowflake.

caption A transmitted-light image of a snowflake. source Caleb Foster/Nikon Small World

6. The soul-piercing eyes of a small spider covered in white hair.

caption A focus-stacked image of a small spider. source Javier Rupérez/Nikon Small World

7. The pollen-releasing stamen of a Chinese red carnation.

caption A focus-stacked image of a Chinese red carnation stamen. source Dr. Guillermo López López/Nikon Small World

8. A frozen water droplet magnified eight times.

caption An incident-light photo of a frozen water droplet. source Garzon Christian/Nikon Small World

9. A tulip bud, sliced open to show the petals and stamen curled inside.

caption A photo of the cross section of a tulip bud. source Andrei Savitsky/Nikon Small World

10. Cells from the pulmonary artery of a young cow undergo the telophase stage of mitosis, in which they form two nuclei before dividing into two new cells.

caption A confocal microscope photo of BPAE cells in the telophase stage of mitosis. source Jason M. Kirk/Nikon Small World

11. The ovaries of a fruit fly. The protein filament F-actin is stained yellow, nuclei are green, and follicle cells are magenta.

caption A confocal image of a pair of ovaries from an adult female fruit fly. source Dr. Yujun Chen and Dr. Jocelyn McDonald/Nikon Small World

12. A squirming mosquito larva.

caption A focus-stacked photo of a mosquito larva. source Anne Algar/Nikon Small World

13. Cuprite, a mineral composed of copper oxide.

caption A focus-stacked microscopic photo of cuprite, a mineral composed of copper oxide. source Dr. Emilio Carabajal Márquez/Nikon Small World

14. A female lynx spider.

caption A focus-stacked photo of a female lynx spider (Oxyopes dumonti). source Antoine Franck/Nikon Small World

15. A pregnant freshwater crustacean called Daphnia magna.

caption A focus-stacked photo of a pregnant Daphnia magna, a small freshwater crustacean. source Marek Miś/Nikon Small World

16. A housefly’s eye, magnified 50 times.

caption A focus-stacked microscopic image of a housefly’s compound eye pattern. source Dr. Razvan Cornel Constantin/Nikon Small World

17. A crystal of ascorbic acid, also known as vitamin C, reveals fascinating structures under a microscope.

caption A polarized-light photo of Vitamin C. source Karl Deckart/Nikon Small World

18. A crystal of cristobalite suspended in quartz.

caption A microscope photo of a cristobalite crystal suspended in quartz mineral. source E. Billie Hughes/Nikon Small World

19. A California two-spot octopus embryo.

caption A confocal stitched image of a California two-spot octopus (Octopus bimaculoides) embryo. source Martyna Lukoseviciute and Dr. Carrie Albertin/Nikon Small World

20. Blood vessels in a mouse heart after it suffered a heart attack.

caption A fluorescent microscopic image of the blood vessels of a mouse heart after a heart attack. source Simon Merz, Lea Bornemann and Sebastian Korste/Nikon Small World

In addition to those winners, 15 photos got honorable mentions. Here are the best ones, starting with this image of a moth wing.

caption A focus-stacked microscope photo of an Alcides orontes moth wing. source Ji Yuan/Nikon Small World

Mold grows on a plum seed.

caption A focus-stacked photo of mold on a plum seed. source Sergii Dymchenko/Nikon Small World

A blend of vitamin C crystals and sugar.

caption A photo of a blend of dried ascorbic acid (Vitamin C) and sugar under a microscope. source Andrey Semenenko/Nikon Small World

A fossilized ammonite: a sea creature that went extinct around 66 million years ago.

caption A stitched interference-contrast photo of fossilized ammonites, a mollusk that lived during the Jurassic and Cretaceous periods. source Dr. Balint Markus/Nikon Small World

Amino acids, the building blocks of proteins and life, crystallized under a microscope.

caption Crystallized amino acids L-glutamine and beta-alanine source Justin Zoll/Nikon Small World

Dozens more fantastic photos received recognition from the judges as “images of distinction.” This one show eggs inside a brine shrimp.

caption A focus-stacked photo of eggs inside a brine shrimp. source Dr. Omid Golzar/Nikon Small World

A cereal rye leaf curls around its stem.

caption A focus-stacked and stitched photo of a cereal rye stem and leaf. source Anatoly Mikhaltsov/Nikon Small World

A tiny daphnia, a crustacean also known as a water flea.

caption A focus-stacked photo of a daphnia crustacean, commonly known as a water flea. source Michael Landgrebe/Nikon Small World

Karlsbad Sprudelstein, a type of sedimentary rock.

caption A polarized-light photo of a sedimentary rock called Karlsbad Sprudelstein. source Dr. Bernardo Cesare and Dr. Axel Munnecke/Nikon Small World

A single-celled organism called Paramecium caudatum, which had been fed yeast cells stained with red dye.

caption A microscopic differential-interference contrast photo of Paramecium caudatum, a single-celled organism, that had been fed with stained yeast cells. source Anne Gleich/Nikon Small World

Molten caffeine.

caption A polarized-light photo of molten caffeine. source Thomas Borowitz/Nikon Small World

The deer-like antennae of a Haplomalachius flabellatus insect.

caption A focus-stacked photo of the antennae of a Haplomalachius flabellatus insect. source Can Tunçer/Nikon Small World

A mouse’s mammary gland, which was grown in a lab.

caption A 3D confocal photo of a lab-grown mouse mammary gland organoid. source Dr. Livvi Harris/Nikon Small World

The threads of a striated muscle cell in heart tissue, which was developed from a human stem cell.

caption A microscopic photo of sarcomeres in a cardiac muscle cell, or cardiomyocyte, derived from a human-induced pluripotent stem cell (IPSC). source Abigail C. Neininger and Dr. Dylan T. Burnette/Nikon Small World

The magnified surface of a seed.

caption A microscope photo of the surface of a seed. source Johann Swanepoel/Nikon Small World

The sporangia structures that produce spores, tucked inside the leaf of a lady fern.

caption A microscopic photo of spore-forming structures (sporangia) on the leaf of a lady fern. source Dr. Somayeh Naghiloo and Dr. Sedighe Nikzat/Nikon Small World

A bearing from a mechanical watch.

caption A differential-interference contrast photo of a bearing from a mechanical watch. source Dr. Haris Antonopoulos/Nikon Small World

Myoepithelial cells wrapped around milk-producing sacs in a mouse’s mammary gland.

caption A 3D confocal microscopic image of myoepithelial cells wrapped around milk-producing alveoli in a lactating mouse. source Caleb Dawson/Nikon Small World

A single-celled algae called Triceratium morlandii.

caption A phase-contrast microscopic photo of the single-celled algae Triceratium morlandii. source Larry G. Gouliard/Nikon Small World

An ornate crystal of methylsulphonal, an organic sulfur compound.