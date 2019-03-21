The best migraine relief products you can buy

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

A migraine can completely alter your day, but these products may provide relief when you need it – fast.

Our top pick for migraine relief is the Headache Hat, a versatile and effective blind-fold-like wrap that aims to offer prompt pain relief through compression and cool temperatures.

Migraines always seem to hit at the worst possible time, instantly changing your plans and requiring you to lie down in a dark, quiet place. Unfortunately, that isn’t always possible when you’re at work, have family obligations, or can’t otherwise spend your entire day in bed. When a migraine strikes, you need effective pain relief quickly.

I’ve had chronic migraines for over a decade, and their frequency has forced me to find creative ways to relieve the pain. Pain medication takes some time to work, so I’ve tried countless products designed to provide fast-acting relief. My favorites are included in this list, and can all be used in conjunction with your traditional pain medication.

These migraine relief products can soothe, comfort, and help to dull the debilitating pain of a migraine. Many of them are small enough to store in your pocket or in a desk drawer. Some of them are easily portable, so your day doesn’t have to come to a halt just because you’re dealing with a migraine.

Here are the best migraine relief products:

The best migraine relief product overall

Why you’ll love it: Offering both compression and cooling therapy, the Headache Hat is incredibly versatile and can be worn multiple ways.

Have you ever found yourself wanting to squeeze your head in the midst of a migraine, or pressing a cold glass against your forehead for relief? The Headache Hat is designed to offer both cooling and compression, to help relieve the pain of headaches, neck tension, and more.

The hat, which is essentially a wrap, is made of cotton, spandex, and micro fleece, so it’s comfortable to wear. Simply freeze the specialized ice pack, insert it into the hat, and enjoy the cooling relief. The ice pack’s individually wrapped cubes shape themselves around your head, making the hat comfortable to wear.

This hat is one of my favorite go-to items for migraines, but I also use it after long days of working at the computer. It’s highly versatile, and you can wear it in many different ways including as a face mask, an eye mask, and a neck pillow.

The fact that you can pull down part of the hat as an eye mask is beneficial when migraines cause light sensitivity. I’ve found that the combination of cooling and compression has been particularly helpful in relieving my migraines.

A review from My Migraine Life says, “I found that I could get specific cubes to press against my temple and secured it tight enough to squeeze and freeze one of my trigger points. There is a nice little cover to protect from direct contact with the skin so it can be worn right out of the freezer. A convenient feature I found was that once the cubes had melted, I could flip it over and use it while the other side of the pack was still frozen. I love not having to change out packs!”

The Headache Hat has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating on Amazon, based on 918 reviews. One Amazon reviewer stated, “The ice feels really good, but what I think I especially love the most is the way that you can tighten the stretch around for tension in the right places. I can either cover my eyes and listen to soft music to relax, or keep my eyes open so I can get things done when necessary.”

If you’re tired of being stuck in bed holding a migraine to your head, this adjustable wrap allows you to be up and about while still benefitting from ice and compression relief. The ice packs last for hours and your life doesn’t always have to come to a standstill when a migraine or headache hits.

Pros: Can be worn in a number of ways, offers both compression and cold therapy

Cons: Hat doesn’t cover the top of your head, ice packs need to be cold or frozen before a migraine hits

The best migraine relief on the go

Why you’ll love it: Small enough to keep in your pocket, the MigraSoothe Roll-On offers soothing relief with essential oils.

Getting hit with a migraine while you’re at work or out running errands can be awful, since you don’t have access to the ice packs, eye masks, and other supplies you have waiting for you at home. MigraSoothe Roll-On is small enough to keep in your office drawer, your car, or even in your pocket, so you always have it when you need it. This roll-on uses a combination of peppermint and lavender essential oils to deliver a cooling, refreshing sensation.

Using MigraSoothe is easy – just apply it to pressure points, such as your temples, wrist, and neck. The roll-on design keeps your hands clean, and the essential oils can help to take the edge off of a migraine. I find many essential oils too powerful and overwhelming, but I’ve used this roll-on for years without it bothering me.

The earlier you can apply this, the better. While this product doesn’t stop a migraine in its tracks, I have found that it eases the symptoms when applied at the migraine’s onset. I often use it and then apply an ice pack, which seems to work well.

MigraSoothe Roll-On has a 4.0 out of 5 star rating on Amazon, which is based on 315 reviews. One shopper named Kara wrote, “I tried this at the recommendation of my aunt and could not believe the relief I got from this simple mixture of peppermint oil and essential oils. Obviously it does not remove the pain 100% but I’ve found it to be a great alternative. If I put it on my temples, it feels like it is cooling and drawing out the throbbing pain.”

Another reviewer wrote, “It doesn’t take away the migraine, but when I take my meds and go to rest in a dark place with some cool packs, this really helps on my forehead and temples. The nice peppermint and light lavender aroma are relaxing.”

Pros: Small enough to keep in a car, purse, or pocket; hands-free application

Cons: Doesn’t stop a migraine, but does offer some relief

The best hot and cold therapy for migraine relief

Why you’ll love it: The versatile Bed Buddy Hot/Cold Pack can be wrapped or draped around your body for targeted hot or cold therapy.

While ice is often a go-to option for migraines, heat can also help to relax tense neck and shoulder muscles, so you don’t want to restrict yourself to products that can only be used for ice therapy. The Bed Buddy Hot/Cold Pack offers the solution. This pack can be used when cold, or you can heat it up for moist heat that will help to soothe muscle aches.

This pack is filled with natural grains, herbs, and flowers, and it easily conforms to your body. The unique shape means that you can wrap it around your shoulders, press it against your head, or use it in countless other configurations.

I enjoy the fact that I can wrap or fold this pack to target the hot or cold therapy to the exact area that needs it. When cooled, I like to drape this over my eyes during a migraine. However, I also find that heating it and draping it over my shoulders is useful is relieving neck tension.

The Bed Buddy Hot/Cold Pack has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating on Bed Bath & Beyond, which is based off of 101 reviews. One reviewer named Grateful wrote, “The Bed Buddy is so portable I can take it anywhere. There are no cords to plug in and it is easy to use cold or hot. It is also reasonably priced.”

Another reviewer named Annell1 wrote, “I have used this product for 20 years! They are awesome and last a really long time. Just replaced mine after over 20 years of use. Great for shoulder pain in hard to reach areas because of the great handles.”

Pros: Heats quickly in the microwave or can be frozen, conforms to your body

Cons: Requires occasional reheating

The best fast migraine relief product

Why you’ll love them: The WellPatch Cooling Headache Pads are easy to use and medication-free, so you can pair them with your regular migraine treatment methods.

Need cooling therapy but don’t have access to an ice pack? WellPatch Cooling Headache Pads are an excellent substitute. These pads are flexible, soft, and can be applied directly to your forehead for cooling relief.

Because they are drug-free, you can safely use them in conjunction with medication. The pads are small enough to slip into a purse or keep in your desk, and they’re ideal for use while you’re traveling.

These pads have been a saving grace during road trips and long commutes home from work. In situations where you can’t hold an ice pack to your head, these pads are an ideal alternative. They get to work quickly, and I can feel a cooling effect within about 20 seconds of application that only gets stronger. They do have a light menthol smell, but it’s not overpowering at all. The cooling effect lasts for hours, and I often find myself removing the pad before the cooling has stopped.

WellPatch Cooling Headache Pads have a 4.1 out of 5 star Amazon rating, based on 238 reviews.

One reviewer named Laura Surman wrote, “These patches are the best thing for my migraines other than actual medication from a visit to the ER. They calm and keep me cool.”

Another reviewer named J Ash also appreciates how these pads help with headaches: “These will help you while you are suffering in bed. They mask the pain of the migraine enough to let you fall asleep. I can even wear them around my house trying to take care of my kids while dealing with a migraine and it takes me from a 10 in pain to a 6. I love them!”

Pros: Drug-free, lasts up to 8 hours, easy to use

Cons: One-time use only

The best migraine relief product for light sensitivity

Why you’ll love it: The FOMI Care Ice Eye Mask offers a soothing combination of cooling comfort and a light blocking design ideal for migraine relief.

Take advantage of both a cooling and light blocking design with the FOMI Care Ice Eye Mask. This mask is ideal for migraine relief when you’re experiencing light sensitivity. The mask offers a cooling effect even when it’s at room temperature, so it’s always ready to go when a migraine hits. For extra cooling, you can stick the mask in the freezer for a few hours.

Unlike many gel masks available, this mask completely blocks out the light, thanks to its cloth side. You can use either the cloth or the vinyl side of the mask against your eyes, though I prefer the cloth for its soft design. A strap with a Velcro closure can attach the mask to your head, though I often just lie down with the mask over my eyes.

This mask isn’t just ideal for migraines – in fact, it can provide relief from many other conditions, including head colds, sinus pressure, fever, sunburns, and more. The cold therapy can help to reduce inflammation, providing pain relief, in turn.

The FOMI Care Ice Eye Mask has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating on Amazon, based off of 268 reviews. One Amazon reviewer wrote, “The mask fits well. I like the Velcro elastic strap to adjust the pressure. I also like that there are no eye holes. When one has a migraine, one just wants a black out. The ice part is very squishable and forms to the face well.”

Another reviewer named D.J. Hartshorn stated, “Over the years, I’ve gone through several eye masks because they always break and the beads come out. That hasn’t happened with these, though. They’re nice and thick, and always help with my sinus pain and migraines. They work well when warmed up, too.”

Pros: Blocks out light, adjustable Velcro closure, offers cooling even when at room temperature

Cons: Cooling effect may not last the duration of your migraine