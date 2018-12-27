The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source X-Chef/Business Insider

Looking to up your at-home espresso game? The Star Coffee Stainless Steel Milk Frothing Pitcher will give you the perfect foam every single time.

Any espresso lover worth their salt knows that foam can make or break the entire coffee-drinking experience. If you’ve been practicing your barista skills at home in hopes of mimicking the quality found at your favorite coffee shop, it’s probably time to invest in a milk frothing pitcher.

Finding the right pitcher depends on a number of factors. Some pitchers are better for the basics, while others are well-suited to more advanced espresso artists. Do you simply want to create nice foam to top off your homemade drinks, or are you looking to mimic your favorite barista’s handiwork by becoming the Picasso of latte art?

Before you start shopping, figure out exactly how you’d like to use your milk frothing pitcher and look out for one that caters specifically to those needs. Some pitchers are better for latte art, others save time by helping you measure the milk out precisely, while others are best reserved for the professionals. Here, we’ve collected the best milk frothing pitchers on the market, for all your at-home espresso-making needs.

Here are the best milk frothing pitchers you can buy:

Read on in the slides below to check out our top picks.

The best milk frothing pitcher overall

source Star Coffee

Why you’ll love it: The Star Coffee Stainless Steel Milk Frothing Pitcher helps you create the perfect espresso drink with no fuss – it’s just a simple stainless steel pitcher that actually works.

Not all milk frothing pitchers are created equal. The Star Coffee Stainless Steel Milk Frothing Pitcher has that certain something that makes it stand out from the pack.

There are several details that make this pitcher special. First of all, it has measurement demarcations on both interior sides that help you get the perfect amount of milk every single time and minimize waste. The stainless steel material is resistant to stains and also rust, and the handle is heat resistant. Oh, and there’s a lifetime guarantee.

The Star Coffee pitcher also comes with some fun extras: a microfiber towel and an ebook called “Guide To A Wonderful Coffee Experience.” Maybe you’ll finally start listening to the advice of your accountant and strangers on Twitter and stop going to boutique coffee shops so you can save for retirement!

Gamble Bay Coffee Company calls the Star Coffee pitcher “a model that you simply can’t ignore if you’re talking about the best milk frothing pitchers available on the market.” It’s an Amazon Choice item because more than 90% of its 691 reviews give it 5-stars and it has 15% fewer returns than other milk pitchers.

We’ve also recommended it here at Insider Picks because of its affordable price tag relative to its ability to help you make awesome latte art.

Pros: Rust and stain proof material, comes with bonus microfiber cloth and eBook on Amazon, available in 3 sizes, inexpensive

Cons: Might be too basic for the professionals

The best milk frothing pitcher for newbies

source Rattleware

Why you’ll love it: Amateur baristas will love the straightforward, effective design of the Rattleware 20-Ounce Latte Art Milk Frothing Pitcher.

Just starting to experiment with making lattes and cappuccinos in your own kitchen? You don’t need the fanciest equipment on the market – a simple milk frothing pitcher will do. The Rattleware 20-Ounce Latte Art Milk Frothing Pitcher is perfect for beginners.

It’s a simple design that makes practicing your milk foam hearts just that much easier, thanks to a tapered spout and 18/10 stainless steel material. The website Budget Barista called it the “Best Pitcher for Amateurs” because of its shape, which makes it easier to use.

“A wide base means it is easy to recombine milk and foam that have separated a bit, so you can take more time setting up your espresso and angling the mug,” according to the publication.

The Rattleware is highly rated by shoppers as well. It has a 4.3-star rating on Amazon based on 153 reviews. One reviewer points out that the 20-ounce size feels small if you want to make more than one drink at a time, but recommends it because the “quality is nice and sturdy, the stainless hasn’t showed any signs of corrosion and cleans up very easily (just rinse in the sink).”

Pros: Inexpensive, basic design great for beginners, easy to clean, slim nozzle good for practicing latte art

Cons: Might be too small if you make more than one cup at a time

The best milk frothing pitcher for precision

source X-Chef

Why you’ll love it: Make life easier with the ultra-durable X-Chef Stainless Steel Creamer Frothing Pitcher, which minimizes mess, thanks to its dripless spout and dishwasher safe material.

If you want a truly durable milk frothing pitcher, look no further than the X-Chef Stainless Steel Creamer Frothing Pitcher. Made of #202 stainless steel, it boasts professional quality and claims to be “rust-proof, stain-proof and crash-proof, heat-proof, unbreakable by daily use.”

This is the ideal choice for anyone with slippery fingers.

My favorite detail? The X-Chef has what the brand calls a “dripless spout.” It comes to a very precise point so that it won’t trail milk all over your kitchen counter after you pour it. It’s also dishwasher safe, which is a major plus if you tend to let dishes pile up in your sink for way too long.

“If you make your own lattes at home, this is a must,” writes one five-star reviewer on Amazon. The pitcher has an overall 4.7 rating based on more than 500 reviews. One of the major selling points is the size, which is large enough to froth milk for several coffees at once.

Pros: Affordable, durable, dishwasher safe, nice size for multiple drinks

Cons: No measurement lines, so not ideal for precision

The best milk frothing pitcher for latte art

source Esporo

Why you’ll love it: The Espro Toroid2 20-Ounce Stainless Steel Steaming Pitcher has a narrow spout that lets you perfect the elaborate latte art of your dreams.

The first rule of good latte art is to actually try doing latte art. No tool alone can make you amazing at drawing self portraits with milk on the surface of your coffee. You need to practice.

That said, the second rule of good latte art is to find a pitcher that will work for you, not against you.

Espro’s Toroid2 20-Ounce Stainless Steel Steaming Pitcher is it. The spout comes to a fine point at the end, making elaborate detail work easier than ever. If you’re really serious about perfecting your skills, this is a solid investment. Made of attractive stainless steel, the Espro Toroid2 is also ideally shaped for creating excellent microfoam.

There’s a large, ergonomic handle that gives you a good grip and keeps your hand safely away from the body of the pitcher to protect from heat.

The website Whole Latte Love tested the Espro Toroid2 and said “it produced a slightly creamier mouthfeel” than the competitor it was matched against. It has a 4.1 rating on Amazon, based on 71 reviews.

“[I]ts worth it just for its craftsmanship, but it actually works. My latte “art” is a lot better after I’ve used this,” says one fan. Another one writes that it gave them “much greater control swirling the expanded milk.”

Pros: Sharp pointed spout ideal for latte art, large handle for easy grip, designed to help you create microfoam

Cons: Pricier than the other options

The best professional milk frothing pitcher

source Motta

Why you’ll love it: Professional baristas and coffee connoisseurs will love the elegant Motta Stainless Steel Europa Milk Pitcher with its gleaming finish and sharp spout.

So, you’re advanced. You impress your family and friends by illustrating their pets onto the surface of their espresso drinks at dinner parties. You can make a bouquet of foam flowers with your eyes closed. It’s time to step up your equipment game.

The Motta Stainless Steel Europa Milk Pitcher is a cut above the rest. Designed in conjunction with the Italian Barista Association, it has a beautiful minimalist appeal that would look great displayed next to your espresso machine. Unlike the other pitchers on this list, it comes in a few colors, including matte black and a quirky mid-century modern orange.

Budget Barista notes, “The top half of the Europa pitcher is angled, bringing the pitcher walls closer together. This feature forces the milk together while frothing, and makes for outstanding micro-foam.”

One Amazon reviewer says that “the learning curve on it a tad tougher than a straight-sided pitcher,” but likes the Europa because it’s “nice and durable and works well for steaming small quantities up to cappuccino size.”

It’s definitely better suited for more advanced at-home baristas, but if you’re experienced, it’s worth the price.

Pros: Great design for advanced users, comes in several colors

Cons: Pricey, might be a bit of a learning curve for newer baristas

Check out our guide to the best espresso machines you can buy

source Brevillle

True espresso only comes from high-end machines, but now you can have your very own espresso machine at home.

We’ve researched everything you need to know about buying a shiny new espresso machine for your home and we’ve combed through the details and reviews for dozens of machines so you don’t have to.

Here are our top picks for the best espresso machines: