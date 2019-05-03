The 25 best looks the Miss USA 2019 contestants wore to compete in the pageant

caption There were several showstopping looks at the 2019 Miss USA pageant. source Alex Mertz/The Miss Universe Organization

The 2019 Miss USA pageant took place on Thursday in Reno Tahoe, Nevada.

The contestants hit the stage in several showstopping looks.

Each of the women represented their states in chic swimwear and elegant evening gowns.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

The 2019 Miss USA pageant took place on Thursday night at the Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada, and the hopeful contestants represented their state in style.

Each of the contestants modeled multiple looks during the competition, including summer-ready swimwear by Sinesia Karol and elegant evening gowns by Sherri Hill.

From Miss Florida USA’s daring dress to Miss North Carolina USA’s chic white evening gown, here are the 25 best looks from the 2019 Miss USA Pageant.

Alice Magoto, Miss Ohio USA, hit the stage for the swimsuit portion in a unique design.

caption Miss Ohio, Alice Magoto, at the 2019 Miss USA pageant. source The Miss Universe Organization

Magoto says she doesn’t alter or edit any of her photos on social media.

Savannah Skidmore represented Arkansas in a leopard print bikini.

caption Miss Arkansas USA, Savannah Skidmore, at the 2019 Miss USA pageant. source The Miss Universe Organization

The 24-year-old plans to practice non-profit law in the future.

Cheslie Kryst of North Carolina hit the stage in a classic two-piece swimsuit.

caption Miss North Carolina USA, Cheslie Kryst, at the 2019 Miss USA pageant. source The Miss Universe Organization

The 28-year-old is currently a civil litigation attorney.

Tianna Tuamoheloa, Miss Nevada USA, wore a bright-blue two-piece bikini, which she accessorized with hoop earrings.

caption Miss Nevada USA, Tianna Tuamoheloa, at the 2019 Miss USA pageant. source Patrick Prather/The Miss Universe Organization

Tuamoheloa is the first woman of Samoan decent to compete in Miss USA.

Alyssa Klinzing of Kansas hit the stage in a white two-piece bikini with a lace overlay on top.

caption Miss Kansas USA, Alyssa Klinzing, at the 2019 Miss USA pageant. source Patrick Prather/The Miss Universe Organization

The 21-year-old says her dream is to become the youngest White House Press Secretary.

Lacie Choi represented Hawaii in a deep purple swimsuit.

caption Miss Hawaii USA, Lacie Choi, at the 2019 Miss USA pageant. source Patrick Prather/The Miss Universe Organization

Choi is currently interning at the Hawaii State Capitol.

Nicolette Jennings, Miss Florida USA, walked in a bright-purple bikini.

caption Miss Florida USA, Nicolette Jennings, at the 2019 Miss USA pageant. source Patrick Prather/The Miss Universe Organization

Jennings is earning a master’s degree in sports management.

Alejandra Gonzalez represented New Mexico in a dark two-piece with halter-style straps.

caption Miss New Mexico USA, Alejandra Gonzalez, at the 2019 Miss USA Pageant. source Patrick Prather/The Miss Universe Organization

The 26-year-old has a master’s degree in accounting.

Triana Browne of Oklahoma hit the stage in a classic black swimsuit.

caption Miss Oklahoma, Triana Browne, at the 2019 Miss USA pageant. source Patrick Prather/The Miss Universe Organization

Browne has partnered with Nike to represent its N7 division, which celebrates Native American heritage.

Baylee Drezek, Miss Iowa USA, walked in a floral swimsuit with a unique cutout design.

caption Miss Iowa USA, Baylee Drezek, at the 2019 Miss USA pageant. source Patrick Prather/The Miss Universe Organization

The 21-year-old is currently studying business marketing.

Cat Stanley represented Minnesota in a chic white bikini.

caption Miss Minnesota USA, Cat Stanley, at the 2019 Miss USA pageant. source Patrick Prather/The Miss Universe Organization

Stanley’s bio says she proud to be a first-generation American and first-generation college graduate.

Cordelia Cranshaw, Miss District of Columbia USA, walked the runway in a classic design.

caption Miss District of Columbia USA, Cordelia Cranshaw, at the 2019 Miss USA pageant. source Patrick Prather/The Miss Universe Organization

The 26-year-old founded “Acts of Random Kindess,” which works with children to break the cycle of poverty.

Victoria Paul of Louisiana hit the stage in a colorful floral print.

caption Miss Louisiana USA, Victoria Paul, at the 2019 Miss USA pageant. source Patrick Prather/The Miss Universe Organization

The 26-year-old founded an organization called “Hopeful He-ART,” which educates children on addiction through therapeutic art projects.

Kailyn Marie Perez represented Pennsylvania in an intricate cutout design.

caption Miss Pennsylvania USA, Kailyn Marie Perez, at the 2019 Miss USA pageant. source Patrick Prather/The Miss Universe Organization

She recently graduated law school and is a former professional ballerina.

Mariela Pepin, Miss Maryland USA, went with a deep purple bikini.

caption Miss Maryland USA, Mariela Pepin, at the 2019 Miss USA pageant. source Patrick Prather/The Miss Universe Organization

The 23-year-old recent took a mission trip to Puerto Rico to help those affected by Hurricane Maria.

Miss Arkansas USA stepped out for the evening gown portion in a sparkly red design.

caption Miss Arkansas USA, Savannah Skidmore, at the 2019 Miss USA pageant. source Alex Mertz/The Miss Universe Organization

The gown featured intricate beading throughout.

Miss Ohio USA walked the stage in an ethereal white evening gown.

caption Miss Ohio USA, Alice Magoto, at the 2019 Miss USA pageant. source Alex Mertz/The Miss Universe Organization

Her gown featured flowing sheer sleeves for a dramatic touch.

Miss Kansas USA then stepped out in a sleeveless black gown.

caption Miss Kansas USA, Alyssa Klinzing, at the 2019 Miss USA Pageant. source Alex Mertz/The Miss Universe Organization

The thigh-high slit allowed her to show off her sparkly matching heels.

Miss District of Columbia USA opted for a bold-red one-sleeve evening gown.

caption Miss District of Columbia USA, Cordelia Cranshaw, at the 2019 Miss USA Pageant. source Alex Mertz/The Miss Universe Organization

Her elegant gown featured intricate beading that shimmered as she walked the runway.

Miss New Mexico USA hit the stage in an eye-catching shade of yellow.

caption Miss New Mexico USA, Alejandra Gonzalez, at the 2019 Miss USA Pageant. source Alex Mertz/The Miss Universe Organization

Her voluminous skirt added a princess-like touch to her gown.

Miss Maryland USA went with a light shade of yellow for the evening gown portion.

caption Miss Maryland USA, Mariela Pepin, at the 2019 Miss USA pageant. source Alex Mertz/The Miss Universe Organization

Her design featured a plunging neckline and elaborate beading on the skirt.

Miss Florida USA opted for a daring sheer design with two thigh-high slits.

caption Miss Florida USA, Nicolette Jennings, at the 2019 Miss USA pageant. source Alex Mertz/The Miss Universe Organization

Her bodice featured sheer lace detailing, while her sheer skirt flowed around her as she walked down the runway.

Miss Nevada USA walked the stage in a voluminous skirt with a waist-high slit and sparkly bodysuit underneath.

caption Miss Nevada USA, Tianna Tuamoheloa, at the 2019 Miss USA pageant. source Alex Mertz/The Miss Universe Organization

Her gown also featured a shimmering one-shoulder design.

Miss Oklahoma USA hit the stage in a shimmering silver design.

caption Miss Oklahoma USA, Triana Browne, at the 2019 Miss USA pageant. source Alex Mertz/The Miss Universe Organization

Her evening gown featured rows of sparkly beading.

Cheslie Kryst, Miss North Carolina USA, took home the Miss USA crown wearing an elegant white evening gown.

caption Miss North Carolina USA, Cheslie Kryst, was crowned Miss USA 2019. source Patrick Prather/The Miss Universe Organization

She hit the runway one final time after she crowned with the winning title.

Read more:

37 showstopping looks from Miss USA over the years

What 11 Miss USA contestants look like without makeup

Meet the 51 women competing to be Miss USA 2019

The 15 states with the most Miss USA winners

Here’s how Miss America, Miss USA, and Miss Universe are different