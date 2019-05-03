The 25 best looks the Miss USA 2019 contestants wore to compete in the pageant

- source
- Alex Mertz/The Miss Universe Organization
- The 2019 Miss USA pageant took place on Thursday in Reno Tahoe, Nevada.
- The contestants hit the stage in several showstopping looks.
- Each of the women represented their states in chic swimwear and elegant evening gowns.
- Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.
The 2019 Miss USA pageant took place on Thursday night at the Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada, and the hopeful contestants represented their state in style.
Each of the contestants modeled multiple looks during the competition, including summer-ready swimwear by Sinesia Karol and elegant evening gowns by Sherri Hill.
From Miss Florida USA’s daring dress to Miss North Carolina USA’s chic white evening gown, here are the 25 best looks from the 2019 Miss USA Pageant.
Alice Magoto, Miss Ohio USA, hit the stage for the swimsuit portion in a unique design.
- source
- The Miss Universe Organization
Magoto says she doesn’t alter or edit any of her photos on social media.
Savannah Skidmore represented Arkansas in a leopard print bikini.
- source
- The Miss Universe Organization
The 24-year-old plans to practice non-profit law in the future.
Cheslie Kryst of North Carolina hit the stage in a classic two-piece swimsuit.
- source
- The Miss Universe Organization
The 28-year-old is currently a civil litigation attorney.
Tianna Tuamoheloa, Miss Nevada USA, wore a bright-blue two-piece bikini, which she accessorized with hoop earrings.
- source
- Patrick Prather/The Miss Universe Organization
Tuamoheloa is the first woman of Samoan decent to compete in Miss USA.
Alyssa Klinzing of Kansas hit the stage in a white two-piece bikini with a lace overlay on top.
- source
- Patrick Prather/The Miss Universe Organization
The 21-year-old says her dream is to become the youngest White House Press Secretary.
Lacie Choi represented Hawaii in a deep purple swimsuit.
- source
- Patrick Prather/The Miss Universe Organization
Choi is currently interning at the Hawaii State Capitol.
Nicolette Jennings, Miss Florida USA, walked in a bright-purple bikini.
- source
- Patrick Prather/The Miss Universe Organization
Jennings is earning a master’s degree in sports management.
Alejandra Gonzalez represented New Mexico in a dark two-piece with halter-style straps.
- source
- Patrick Prather/The Miss Universe Organization
The 26-year-old has a master’s degree in accounting.
Triana Browne of Oklahoma hit the stage in a classic black swimsuit.
- source
- Patrick Prather/The Miss Universe Organization
Browne has partnered with Nike to represent its N7 division, which celebrates Native American heritage.
Baylee Drezek, Miss Iowa USA, walked in a floral swimsuit with a unique cutout design.
- source
- Patrick Prather/The Miss Universe Organization
The 21-year-old is currently studying business marketing.
Cat Stanley represented Minnesota in a chic white bikini.
- source
- Patrick Prather/The Miss Universe Organization
Stanley’s bio says she proud to be a first-generation American and first-generation college graduate.
Cordelia Cranshaw, Miss District of Columbia USA, walked the runway in a classic design.
- source
- Patrick Prather/The Miss Universe Organization
The 26-year-old founded “Acts of Random Kindess,” which works with children to break the cycle of poverty.
Victoria Paul of Louisiana hit the stage in a colorful floral print.
- source
- Patrick Prather/The Miss Universe Organization
The 26-year-old founded an organization called “Hopeful He-ART,” which educates children on addiction through therapeutic art projects.
Kailyn Marie Perez represented Pennsylvania in an intricate cutout design.
- source
- Patrick Prather/The Miss Universe Organization
She recently graduated law school and is a former professional ballerina.
Mariela Pepin, Miss Maryland USA, went with a deep purple bikini.
- source
- Patrick Prather/The Miss Universe Organization
The 23-year-old recent took a mission trip to Puerto Rico to help those affected by Hurricane Maria.
Miss Arkansas USA stepped out for the evening gown portion in a sparkly red design.
- source
- Alex Mertz/The Miss Universe Organization
The gown featured intricate beading throughout.
Miss Ohio USA walked the stage in an ethereal white evening gown.
- source
- Alex Mertz/The Miss Universe Organization
Her gown featured flowing sheer sleeves for a dramatic touch.
Miss Kansas USA then stepped out in a sleeveless black gown.
- source
- Alex Mertz/The Miss Universe Organization
The thigh-high slit allowed her to show off her sparkly matching heels.
Miss District of Columbia USA opted for a bold-red one-sleeve evening gown.
- source
- Alex Mertz/The Miss Universe Organization
Her elegant gown featured intricate beading that shimmered as she walked the runway.
Miss New Mexico USA hit the stage in an eye-catching shade of yellow.
- source
- Alex Mertz/The Miss Universe Organization
Her voluminous skirt added a princess-like touch to her gown.
Miss Maryland USA went with a light shade of yellow for the evening gown portion.
- source
- Alex Mertz/The Miss Universe Organization
Her design featured a plunging neckline and elaborate beading on the skirt.
Miss Florida USA opted for a daring sheer design with two thigh-high slits.
- source
- Alex Mertz/The Miss Universe Organization
Her bodice featured sheer lace detailing, while her sheer skirt flowed around her as she walked down the runway.
Miss Nevada USA walked the stage in a voluminous skirt with a waist-high slit and sparkly bodysuit underneath.
- source
- Alex Mertz/The Miss Universe Organization
Her gown also featured a shimmering one-shoulder design.
Miss Oklahoma USA hit the stage in a shimmering silver design.
- source
- Alex Mertz/The Miss Universe Organization
Her evening gown featured rows of sparkly beading.
Cheslie Kryst, Miss North Carolina USA, took home the Miss USA crown wearing an elegant white evening gown.
- source
- Patrick Prather/The Miss Universe Organization
She hit the runway one final time after she crowned with the winning title.
Read more:
37 showstopping looks from Miss USA over the years
What 11 Miss USA contestants look like without makeup
Meet the 51 women competing to be Miss USA 2019
The 15 states with the most Miss USA winners
Here’s how Miss America, Miss USA, and Miss Universe are different