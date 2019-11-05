The best mixing bowls are light enough for easy use, clean up effortlessly, and are designed to last.

The Cuisinart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls are our top pick because they’re perfect for mixing and can even double as food storage containers, thanks to the tight-fitting lids.

The only way to truly appreciate the magnificence of a good mixing bowl is to try to perform a simple task – like making cookies, tossing a salad, or mixing up some pancake batter – without one. You might be able to get the job done, but it won’t be pretty. Perhaps, you just experienced such a situation and that’s what brought you here. Welcome. We’re here to help.

One of the key considerations when buying mixing bowls is what they are made out of. The most popular options are stainless steel, glass, and plastic. I use stainless steel bowls in my kitchen because they are versatile, lightweight, incredibly durable (I’ve had the same set for more than a decade), and cost-effective. I recently used mine to create a double boiler for making béarnaise sauce.

Glass is popular because it does not affect the texture, color, or taste of the food. And, depending on the brand, glass bowls are oven and microwave safe. The downside to glass is that it is much more susceptible to breaking and weighs much more than metal or plastic.

Plastic is great because it’s virtually unbreakable, lightweight, and cheap. But, plastic has a tendency to absorb strong odors and stain. Plus, you generally don’t want plastic to come in contact with hot surfaces or ingredients because it could melt or possibly leach chemicals.

Finally, there are also ceramic (prone to chipping), copper (expensive), wooden (too porous), and silicone (retains odors) mixing bowls that all have their plusses and minuses. However, we did not find any mixing bowls made from these materials that fit our buying guide’s quality standards. That may change as we update this guide in the future. If you’d like to learn more about these materials, The Spruce has an excellent rundown of their pros and cons.

In our search for the best mixing bowls, we looked at dozens of different alternatives. Based on what buyers and experts had to say, we narrowed our list to five excellent products that exhibit a track record of strong performance, ease of use, and durability.

Here are our top picks for the best mixing bowls:

The best mixing bowls overall

source Cuisinart

If you are looking for a set of mixing bowls that can double as food storage, consider the Cuisinart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls.

The Cuisinart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls set comes with three high-quality stainless steel bowls with plastic, tight-fitting lids. The large bowl holds 5 quarts of ingredients, has a diameter of just over 10 inches and a height of almost 5.5 inches. The medium bowl is 3 quarts with a diameter of about 8.5 inches and a height of around 4.5 inches. And, the small bowl holds 1.5 quarts of material, has a diameter of 7 inches and is about 3.5 inches tall.

The bowls are refrigerator, freezer, and dishwasher safe, though we recommend hand washing the lids to extend their life.

Cook’s Illustrated liked that the bowls have a generous rim and are lightweight, which made them easy to grasp while scraping them clean. The reviewers did note that it was harder for shorter testers to access the contents due to the relatively narrow and tall build. Thoroughly Reviewed appreciated that the lids were airtight, which helped the bowls to perform double duty as food storage.

The only complaints we could find concerned the lids. Some buyer reviews said that lids stopped fitting over time.

Pros: Tight-fitting lids, lightweight, durable

Cons: The lids may warp over time, might not be user-friendly for shorter individuals

The best plastic mixing bowls

source OXO

The OXO Good Grips 3-Piece Mixing Bowl Set is lightweight and easy to manage with non-slip bottoms and easy-grip handles.

Each of these OXO Good Grips mixing bowls is made of durable BPA-free plastic with grippy bases and handles. The sizes of the bowls are the same as the Cuisinart set above: 1.5 quarts, 3 quarts, and 5 quarts. Each bowl has a wide lip and large spout for easy pouring. And, as with most OXO products, the mixing bowl set comes with a satisfaction guarantee.

The bowls are dishwasher safe, stable, and have a versatile design that is ideal for tossing, serving, and mixing ingredients. The soft, easy-grip handles make it easy to hold the bowl in place while you whisk away, plus, OXO offers a lifetime warranty.

Several expert sites rated the OXO Good Grips 3-Piece Mixing Bowl Set as the best overall mixing bowl. Thoroughly Reviewed liked the non-skid base, the substantial lip for spill-free pouring, and the fact that the heavy-duty plastic is shatterproof.

Some buyer reviews mention that you should not put these bowls in the microwave (which OXO also points out).

Pros: Non-skid base, dishwasher safe, lifetime warranty, easy-grip handles

Cons: Not microwave safe

The best mixing bowl on a budget

source Vollrath

If you prefer short and wide mixing bowls that you can purchase piecemeal rather than in a set, we recommend the Vollrath Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl.

Unlike the other mixing bowls in our guide, the Vollrath Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl is offered on its own. You do not need to buy a set. It’s available in package quantities of one, two, and twelve and sizes ranging from 0.75 quarts to 20 quarts. The 1.5-quart and 5-quart bowls are the most popular options.

Because each bowl is sold separately, you can create your own ideal set of mixing bowls. Each bowl is made of bright mirror-finished stainless steel. The edges are beaded and feature a wide lip, and they are dishwasher safe.

There are few expert reviews of the Vollrath Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls. Cook’s Illustrated liked that the bowls were affordable, broad, and shallow, and that they put the ingredients within easy reach for wide turns of a spatula. The reviewers offered no criticism for these bowls, which received high scores for performance, ease of use, and durability.

Pros: Inexpensive, shallow and broad design

Cons: Batter may fly everywhere if you are wild with your mixing

The best glass mixing bowls

source Pyrex

The Pyrex 8 Piece Smart Essentials Bowl Set is ideal for home chefs who enjoy the versatility of glass bowls in all of the most commonly used sizes.

The Pyrex 8-piece set consists of four mixing bowls and four lids. The bowls are made in the USA of nonporous glass and are designed to stay odor and stain-free. The glass is safe for use in the dishwasher, freezer, fridge, microwave, and preheated oven.

The bowls come in 1-quart, 1.5-quart, 2.5-quart, and 4-quart sizes. Each has a uniquely colored BPA-free plastic lid that can be cleaned on the top rack of the dishwasher. The overall weight of the four containers with lids is about 10.6 pounds, which is much heavier than any of the other sets on our list.

Expert reviewers give the Pyrex bowls high marks. Cook’s Illustrated found that the lids kept food well protected, and the bowls didn’t break when dropped. However, the testers noted that the bowls were quite heavy. The Wirecutter liked that the set came with all the functional sizes you need, and the bowls are microwave safe.

We came across a couple of complaints while browsing online reviews. First, the lids can be difficult to put on. Secondly, the largest bowl is rather massive and may be hard for some users to store.

Pros: 2-year warranty, microwave and oven safe, easy to clean

Cons: Heavy, the lids may be hard to use

The best mixing bowls for grating

source Amazon

With the Wildone Stainless Steel Nesting Bowls, you not only get five mixing bowls with lids, but the set also includes three graters.

At first glance, it may seem strange that a set of mixing bowls comes with disc grater attachments that fit into the lids of the bowls. Yet, when most home chefs are grating cheeses, vegetables, or other ingredients, they generally do so over a mixing bowl. The Wildone Stainless Steel Nesting Bowls just make the process easier.

The stainless steel mixing bowls come in .63-quart, 1.5-quart, 2-quart, 3-quart and 5-quart sizes. They each have a lightweight design with a flat base covered in non-skid silicone. Every bowl comes with a lid, which means you can use them for food storage as well. The largest bowl has a removable disc in its lid that fits the included graters. And, unlike the other sets we’ve covered, these bowls have measurement markings on their interiors.

We should note that while the bowls are dishwasher safe, the plastic lids and grater attachments should be hand-washed.

Pros: Measurement markings, non-skid rubber bottoms, comes with three grater discs

Cons: Lids and grater attachments require hand-washing

