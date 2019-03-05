The best mobile printers for your smartphone

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Social media is great, but there’s something special about being able to immediately print photos taken on your phone.

We’ve researched the best mobile printers available, and the HP Sprocket 2nd Edition is our top pick because it has good print quality, it’s easy to use, and it’s portable.

While it’s arguable that smartphones and social media have eliminated the need for printed photos, there is still something special about physical copies of photographs. As such, small mobile printers have become popular.

These tiny, portable printers sync up to your smartphone or other devices so you can instantly print physical copies of your digital photos. There are many different mobile printers available, and some are better than others when it comes to specific features or use cases.

Whether you need a portable solution for printing your photos on the go, a flexible-but-small printer that supports multiple paper sizes, or even device-specific choices, our list of the best mobile printers for smartphones will help you find the best fit.

Here are the best mobile printers for smartphones:

The best mobile printer overall

Why you’ll love it: The HP Sprocket balances portability and print quality with design simplicity, and it includes a few novel extras that set it apart.

Late in 2018, HP launched an updated version of its mobile printer called the HP Sprocket 2nd Edition. While this new version brought several welcome changes and new features, the biggest upgrade was to the image quality of the prints. We’ve previously reviewed the original Sprocket, and we loved it.

The previous Sprocket produced middling prints, but HP teamed up with ZINK, the manufacturer behind the “Zero-Ink” (ZINK) paper format to ensure the brightness and color accuracy were better in the new printer than the original.

While all ZINK paper will work, the HP-specific version includes a specialized barcode that, when scanned by the printer, applies device-specific settings that make a marked difference in print quality, according to reviewers. And best of all, the Sprocket isn’t that expensive.

Printing quality is the most important feature here, but design and portability are close seconds. The Sprocket’s simple design includes convenient touches like an LED to show you the battery level and you can recharge it with a Micro-USB cable. It also has a leather loop for attaching to keychains or lanyards so you can carry it around with you easily.

Then there’s a handful of unique features that you won’t find on any other mini printers, such as an AR-based “sharing” feature, where you can print pictures with codes embedded on them. When another user scans these pictures, they’ll be able to download videos or other media you’ve associated with that code.

Some reviewers have noted it’s an inelegant feature, but it’s a novel bit of extra usability on top of its already impressive design.

Instead of solid colors, HP opted for a more glittery look on the HP Sprocket 2nd Edition. Furthermore, some colors are only available at certain retailers, so if you’re shopping around, you may notice certain options available from one seller that are absent from another.

Pros: Great print quality, tons of unique features, low price point, supports both iOS and Android

Cons: Some customers may be turned off by color options, requires brand-specific paper for best quality

The best mobile printer for portability

Why you’ll love it: You can relive Polaroid’s glory days with its highly portable mini printer, the Mint.

The classic instant-print cameras of decades past gave birth to the mini portable printers listed here, and no brand was more iconic than Polaroid. It should come as no surprise, then, that the company makes one of the best mini printers available: the Polaroid Mint.

The Mint takes our pick for portability, thanks to its sleek dimensions and long battery life, which is double that of Polaroid’s previous mini printer, the Zip.

When shopping, you may notice that there are two versions of the Mint, but we’re recommending the printer-only version of the Mint, rather than the 2-in-1 camera and printer hybrid. The 2-in-1 version is a neat throwback to the Polaroid instant-print cameras of the past, but its camera specs are far less capable than most flagship smartphones.

The printer-only version of the Mint includes Wi-Fi connectivity, and you can send photos to it from just about any photography or social media apps on Android or iOS, though there is a specific Polaroid app that lets you add custom frames and filters to your photos.

Like a few other picks on the list, the Polaroid Mint doesn’t require ink or toner, and instead uses specialized ZINK photo paper. ZINK paper is convenient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly since it cuts down on ink cartridge waste, but is lower quality than other instant-print formats. That said, these factors are much less of an issue at the size and speed that the Mint prints at.

Pros: Photo editing app included, ZINK paper/doesn’t need in, Bluetooth, rechargeable battery

Cons: Can only use Polaroid-branded ZINK paper

The best mobile printer for iPhone

Why you’ll love it: Prynt’s Pocket is a simple add-on that turns your iPhone into an instant-print camera.

Just about every mini printer supports iPhone, so if that’s your phone of choice, you’ve got many options. However, we’ve chosen to highlight the iPhone-only Prynt Pocket due to its novel and highly-portable design that sets it apart from most other smartphone printers out there.

The Prynt Pocket doesn’t require ink, but it does require you purchase “Prynt Sheets” paper to print on. Prynt Sheets are ZINK paper like the ones the HP Sprocket and Polaroid Mint use, but they’re much tinier to conform to the Prynt Pocket’s 1.88-by-3-inch print size.

Some reviewers say that loading in new paper can be a bit confusing, but otherwise, the Pocket works like any other instant-printer: You can snap photos with your phone’s camera or download them from your social media apps, then use the included app to print immediately.

Reviewers note that the Prynt Pocket requires about three hours to charge, and can about 20 prints per charge. The included app also has surprisingly robust editing options, and even lets you order a postcard-size print that can be mailed for free – something you likely won’t find in the printing apps of other mini printers.

The Prynt Pocket is a one-size-fits-all device that supports an exhaustive list of iPhone and iPhone Plus models, including all handsets in the iPhone X, 8, 7, SE, 6S, 6, 5S, and 5 lines. Interestingly, if you happen to have a Samsung Galaxy S5 laying around, the Prynt Pocket also works there, but that’s the sole exception for Android users.

Pros: Attaches directly to iPhone, supports a wide number of iPhone models, impressive app features

Cons: Requires proprietary paper, iOS only

The best mobile printer for printing quality

Why you’ll love it: The Fujifilm Instax Share SP-3 can be paired with smartphones and professional-grade cameras alike to produce high-quality instant prints.

While you can absolutely use Fujifilm’s Instax Share SP-3 to print photos snapped with your iPhone or Android smartphone’s camera, this mini printer is capable enough to print your DSLR photos at respectable image quality.

Unlike the ZINK paper-based mini printers in the other categories, the Instax Share SP-3 uses 2.4-by-2.4-inch instant film, which produces higher quality prints than ZINK paper. The downside to instant film is that it’s much more expensive than ZINK paper, meaning that you’ll want to be more selective with your print selections if you want to make the most of your film.

Despite being built primarily from plastic, the Share SP-3’s build quality tends to get high marks from reviewers. Its modern design gives it a sleeker look than most other mini printers, though its slightly larger 6.1-by-6.1-by-3.7-inch dimensions and an unorthodox shape make it slightly less portable. Still, it’ll fit into just about any bag, backpack, or large pocket just fine.

Smartphone users can connect to the printer via the Fujifilm print app. In the app, you can browse the full history of your previously printed images, and can even reprint at any time. There’s even a dedicated “reprint” button on the printer itself that makes a copy of your most recently printed image. You can also print any images saved on your device from the app, not just those from your social media profiles or what’s saved from your camera.

The major point against the Instax SP-3 is its cost when compared to some other mini printers – both of the printer itself and the instant film. However, if you’re after the best-possible print quality from a printer of this size, it’ll be hard to beat the Instax SP-3.

Pros: High-quality prints, can print from a wide range of sources, app includes printing history, reprint button

Cons: Slightly larger and unorthodox dimensions make it less portable than others, film packs are expensive

The best for printing in multiple sizes

Why you’ll love it: The Canon Selphy CP1300 lets you print full-size photos without a full-size printer.

Just because mini printers are, well, miniature printers doesn’t mean you should only be able to print mini pictures. All of the other printers listed here print on small-format paper, but Canon’s Selphy CP1300 can print on multiple paper sizes, including postcard size (4.0 by 6.0 inches), L size (3.5 by 4.7 inches), Card size (2.1 by 3.4 inches), and Square label size (2.1 by 2.1 inches).

The trade off is that you’ll need to supply both the paper and the ink, as opposed to the ZINK- and instant film-based printers in the previous categories, but that also means you won’t be shackled to the present image quality of all-in-one media.

In addition to a higher number of printing formats, the Selphy CP1300 also supports more print sources than the other picks on this list. Android and iOS smartphone users can print to the Selphy CP1300 using the Canon Print app, though you can also print photos from any device over your Wi-Fi network, by connecting a device via USB, or by slotting in an SD card.

The Selphy CP1300 even includes a small, foldable LED screen for navigating the printer’s various settings and for printing directly on the device.

Despite being smaller than most printers out there, the Selphy SP1300 is the largest pick on our list. It stands at 2.5 inches tall with a 7.1-by-5.4-inch-wide base, making it the least portable.

The Canon Selphy needs to be plugged into a dedicated power source, and it doesn’t have a rechargeable battery like the previous picks, which further fetters its portability. However, these are necessary concessions for being able to print postcard-sized photos from nearly any phone or camera with the SD/USB support.

Portability limitations aside, the Selphy CP1300’s flexible printing options and Wi-Fi connectivity make for an excellent in-home pick.

Pros: Wi-Fi connectivity, supports multiple printing sizes, diverse device support

Cons: Requires ink limited portability