The best moments you missed from Mary Berry, Kate Middleton, and Prince William’s Christmas special

- source
- Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
- Cooking legend Mary Berry teamed up with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for the festive special, “A Berry Royal Christmas,” which aired in the UK on Monday.
- During the show, fans got a glimpse into Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s personal lives with their children.
- Middleton said she often uses Berry’s recipes to cook with her children, and that one of Prince Louis’ first words was actually “Mary” because of this.
- William and Kate also shared an awkward PDA moment when the duke patted his wife’s shoulder affectionately, but she quickly shrugged his arm away.
- Here are the best moments between William, Kate, and Mary Berry that you may have missed.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
1. Prince William made an awkward attempt at PDA, and Middleton wasn’t feeling it
- source
- BBC/A Berry Royal Christmas
Unless it’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, members of the royal family are rarely seen showing public displays of affection – especially on television.
However, when talking about her experience filming with William and Kate, Mary Berry said the duke was more affectionate than you might expect.
“It was just lovely observing them for those three days,” Berry told the Mail Online.
“When they are together, he’s constantly touching her arm and looking over at her smiling and she’s the same with him. It was very sweet to see because it was so natural.”
However, there was one moment near the end of the show where William reached out and placed a hand on his wife’s shoulder.
Almost as quickly as it happened, though, the duchess moved back, shaking his hand off of her.
2. William also made a bald joke
- source
- Getty/Tim P. Whitby
During Berry and William’s visit to The Brink (a dry bar and restaurant in Liverpool) William shared a joke with a man with brightly dyed hair, asking him if he should consider changing his hair to the same color.
But one thing the cameras didn’t catch was the joke that came afterward.
“Then he [William] plucked at his head and said: ‘Except there’s not much here to dye,'” Berry said of the incident.
3. Middleton said one of Prince Louis’ first words was “Mary” because she has so many of her cookbooks
- source
- Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
“Children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say ‘That’s Mary Berry,'” Middleton told the cooking star.
“And so one of his first words was ‘Mary.’ So he would definitely recognize you if he saw you today.”
4. Middleton revealed the foods she and William make for their royal children
“We grow our own vegetables,” Middleton told Berry. “We’ve got carrots, beans, and beetroots – a massive favorite, Louis absolutely loves beetroot.
“Charlotte obviously likes her Charlotte potatoes.”
The royal also said that she cooks with Prince George (age 6), Princess Charlotte (age 4), and Prince Louis (18 months).
“One of the last things we cooked together was your pizza dough,” she said.
“It did work. They absolutely loved it.”
5. Prince William said his mother, the late Princess Diana, taught him there was “a life beyond palace walls”
- source
- Stringer/Getty Images
During a visit to homeless charity The Passage, William told Berry he was first introduced to the organization by Princess Diana when he was just a child. It was one of the first royal engagements he ever took part in.
“She realized it was very important when you grow up – especially in the life we grow up – that you realize there’s a life beyond palace walls,” William said. “And you see real people struggling with real issues.”
6. Kate Middleton wore the Queen’s diamond and pearl earrings while filming
- source
- BBC/A Berry Royal Christmas
According to the Mail Online, the duchess wore Her Majesty’s drop earrings to the Christmas party hosted by herself, William, and Berry for members of the public who will be working on Christmas Day.
The monarch has worn the earrings several times, most famously to celebrate her silver jubilee in 1977, the publication reports.
7. The duchess shared the royal family’s Christmas Eve tradition
- source
- BBC/A Berry Royal Christmas
The royal family traditionally open all of their presents on Christmas Eve, however, according to Middleton they only open one each.
“William’s family’s tradition is to open one Christmas present on Christmas eve, which is really lovely,” she said.
8. Luke Evans showed up and sang for everybody
- source
- BBC One/ A Berry Royal Christmas
Actor Luke Evans made an unexpected appearance at a Royal Christmas Party, treating the crowd to a surprise performance of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”
The star is best known for his roles in the films, “The Hobbit,” “The Three Musketeers,” and the live action adaption of “Beauty and the Beast.”
However, Evans is currently promoting his debut album, “At Last” – so the musical number makes kind of makes sense.
While he sang, a montage of Middleton, William, and Berry’s best moments from the party played to the track.
Read more:
Kate Middleton says Prince William tried to win her over at university by cooking bolognese sauce
Kate Middleton revealed one of Prince Louis’ first words was ‘Mary,’ because of all the former ‘Great British Baking Show’ judge Mary Berry’s cookbooks in her kitchen
The Queen follows 8 royal Christmas traditions every year, and some of them may surprise you