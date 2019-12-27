The best moments from the royal family’s Christmas outing, from Princess Charlotte’s first curtsy to the tradition broken by the Queen

caption The royal family attend church on Christmas Day 2019. source Joe Giddens/Getty Images

The royal family took their annual walk to St Mary’s Magdalene Church in Sandringham on Christmas Day.

This year’s festivities brought great change, with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry missing the celebrations for the first time as they spent the holiday in Canada.

However, there were also some new additions, as Prince George and Princess Charlotte took part in their first church outing and met well-wishers with their parents.

There were some moments even the most eagle-eyed royal fans might have missed, including Princess Charlotte’s not-so-secret admirer.

Charlotte reportedly left a 6-year-old boy “starstruck” as he handed her roses. According to the Mirror, she refused to hand them to a royal aide who offered to carry them for her.

The Queen also broke a royal tradition by allowing Princess Beatrice’s fiancé to join the celebrations, even though he isn’t yet a member of the royal family.

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte coordinated with matching outfits.

source UK Press via Getty Images

It was Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s first time accompanying the family on the walk to church on Christmas Day, and it seemed Kate Middleton made sure her children’s outfits were up to par.

For starters, the Duchess of Cambridge matched her own outfit to her daughter’s. While Charlotte wore a dark green coat, Middleton wore a Michael Kors peacock-print dress and matching fascinator in the same shade.

The duchess has worn the dress before, during a visit to Blackpool earlier this year.

Prince George also debuted a smart new look.

source UK Press via Getty Images

Before now, 6-year-old Prince George was most commonly seen wearing shorts – even in wintertime.

In fact, the Christmas outing marks only the second time the royal has been photographed wearing long pants in public, reports People.

According to etiquette expert William Hanson, this could be down to an old English tradition.

“It’s a very English thing to dress a young boy in shorts,” Hanson previously told Harper’s Bazaar.

“Trousers are for older boys and men, whereas shorts on younger boys are one of the silent class markers that we have in England,” he said.

The Queen broke royal tradition by inviting Princess Beatrice’s fiancé, just like she did for Meghan Markle in 2017.

source UK Press via Getty Images

Mozzi’s attendance at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate this Christmas marked his first official outing with the royal family.

Buckingham Palace announced Princess Beatrice’s engagement to businessman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in September.

“We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement,” the couple said in a statement.

“We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

Even Kate Middleton wasn’t invited to spend Christmas with the royal family until after they were married in 2011, even though the pair had been dating since their university days in 2001.

However, the Queen also broke the rule for Meghan Markle after she got engaged to Prince Harry in 2017, a sign that the tradition could now be a thing of the past.

Princess Charlotte curtsied to the Queen for the first time.

source Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Charlotte followed her mom’s lead and was seen giving her first curtsy to the Queen as Her Majesty departed from the church.

A fan on Twitter captured the adorable moment on video.

The 4-year-old also shared a sweet moment with a “starstruck” fan.

According to the Mirror, Charlotte was handed a bouquet of white roses from a 6-year-old boy – and instead of handing them to an aide who offered to hold them, the young Princess carried them for the duration of the walk.

“Charlotte looked really shy and coy, but you could tell she was happy and then she said ‘thank you,'” the boy’s mother told the publication.

“James was so excited, but I think he was quite starstruck by her.”

The Duchess of Cornwall and Princess Anne appeared to accidentally wear identical outfits.

Both women wore hats and coats in the same shade of purple, along with similar black boots.

It’s not known whether the matching outfits were accidental or planned. Either way, Princess Anne appeared to laugh it off as the women met outside the church, according to the Express.

Prince Andrew and his family attended a different church service than the rest of the royal family.

source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

There was much speculation as to whether the Duke of York, who recently stepped down from royal duties, would attend church with the rest of the family.

While the royal family attended the 11 a.m service at St Mary’s Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Reuters reports that Andrew attended the 9 a.m service.

The Queen attended both services, according to Sky News.

Andrew has kept a low profile since his interview with BBC Newsnight last month, where he spoke about his friendship with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In the interview, the duke denied allegations from a woman who says she was 17 when she was forced to have sex with him.

