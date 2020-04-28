The best US mountain resorts for all seasons

source Amara Resort; Whiteface Lodge; Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Whether you crave a skiing vacation, summer hiking trip, fall leaf-peeping, or just a breath of fresh alpine air, there’s no better way to experience the great outdoors than at a mountain retreat.

We rounded up the best year-round mountain escapes from coast to coast, from rustic lodges to luxe alpine hideaways, and modern boutique hotels surrounded by mystical red rock peaks.

Our top hotels are five-star retreats, kid-friendly resorts, historic inns, and affordable accommodations ranging in price from $109 to $349 to start. They are well-rated, meticulously researched, and boast amenities like cozy fireplaces, heated outdoor pools, great dining, and easy access to outdoor activities.

A note from your Insider Reviews travel editor: Coronavirus has interrupted travel on a global scale forcing travelers to cancel and reassess plans in the coming weeks and months. We understand that right now is a challenging time to plan travel. But when this time passes and things return to normal, we know you’ll be eager to explore the world again.

Whenever that happens for you, and we know it will, we hope our travel content helps you make informed, useful, and inspiring choices on the best places and hotels to book. So whether you use our reviews now, bookmark them for the future, or simply need an escape from the news, we’ll continue to share the world with you. In the meantime, we encourage all travelers to stay safe, follow guidelines from the CDC website, and take precautions.

There’s nothing quite like waking up to fresh mountain air and a glimpse of rugged peaks outside your window. America’s finest mountain resorts offer a quiet retreat from bustling urban life with opportunities to explore the great outdoors any time of year.

You can find breathtaking sky-high locales all across the US. On the East Coast, discover vast wilderness within New York’s Adirondacks, America’s largest park at 6 million acres. In Vermont, explore the stunning Green Mountains and Stowe, home to the Von Trapp family of “The Sound of Music” fame. And the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina is home to the nearly 500-mile-long Blue Ridge Parkway and gorgeous towns like Asheville, where the Vanderbilts built their grand Biltmore Estate.

In the West, the rugged Colorado Rockies feature some of America’s best skiing and posh resort towns like Aspen and Vail. In star-studded Sun Valley, Idaho, known as America’s “First Destination Ski Resort,” celebrities from Clark Gable to Bruce Willis have hit the slopes.

Of course, the mountains aren’t just about skiing. The startling red rock formations of Sedona have lured New Agers and spiritual seekers who find healing powers in the mountains’ energy vortexes.

All of the aforementioned destinations also draw off-season crowds who enjoy spring, summer, and fall activities like hiking, mountain biking, and fishing, or for the simple pleasure of lounging with a drink and soaking up the beautiful scenery.

We’ve chosen our favorite mountain resorts in the US based on factors such as close proximity to nature, access to year-round outdoor activities, desirable vacation amenities, and exposure to architecture and history. Our choices range in price from $109 to $349 to start and were also selected based on personal travel experiences, as well as input from trusted traveler sites such as Trip Advisor and Booking.com. Rates for these hotels generally tend to be highest during the popular winter and summer seasons, so consider spring or fall for lower prices.

These are the best US mountain resorts, sorted by price from low to high.

Hotel Ketchum – Ketchum, ID

This Sun Valley boutique hotel is close to all the mountain attractions, while its downtown Ketchum location places guests in the heart of the town’s lively bar and restaurant scene. A free local bus stops out front and shuttles you (and your equipment) to the slopes of Baldy and Dollar Mountain for top-notch skiing in winter, and wildflower-filled hiking and biking in summer.

The lobby, dubbed The Hangout, is decorated with a modern mountain look, featuring a huge copper gas fireplace surrounded by fluffy flokati chairs and curving leather sofas, and faux animal heads dotting the walls. Cozy seating nooks have cowhide chairs and funky, nature-inspired wallpaper patterned with birch trees and local fauna. Outside, there’s a sprawling courtyard with spectacular mountain views, a year-round heated swimming pool, and hot tub. The newly opened Barrio 75 offers savory street tacos and more than 40 different tequilas among bright, Mexican-inspired decor.

Rooms start from 340 square feet and are done up in minimalist style with wood floors, tartan headboards, and modern furnishings. Consider upgrading from the entry-level King room to one with a fireplace and balcony with mountain views. The Baldy King rooms measure 450 square feet and include a larger seating area and fantastic mountain views through multiple windows.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 5 out of 10 hotels in Ketchum

Booking.com Rating: 9.2 out of 10

Pros: The hotel offers free continental breakfast, parking, and storage for your skis or bikes. If you didn’t bring your own, the hotel also operates a shop on-site that rents all the seasonal equipment you’ll need.

Cons: Balconies facing the street can be noisy. The breakfast choices are a bit limited.

The Lodge at Nakoma – Portola, CA

The centerpiece of this California mountain lodge is its Frank Lloyd Wright-designed clubhouse, home to the dramatic octagonal-shaped Wigwam Room with soaring wood-paneled walls, stained-glass windows, and a towering four-sided stone fireplace.

It’s one of many stunning spaces at the four-star property, located 45 miles north of Lake Tahoe in Lost Sierra, an alpine wonderland of mountain peaks dotted with glacial lakes, crisscrossed with trails for hiking, biking, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.

Set on 1,280 acres, The Lodge at Nakoma also features a championship golf course, a spa, swimming lake, and the 12,000-square-foot Altitude recreation center, with a huge range of family-friendly amenities including a heated outdoor pool, indoor climbing wall, game room, movie theater, children’s play area, and a casual bistro.

The property is scattered with private residences and villas but the lodge itself holds just 42 rooms in a two-story wooden building that emulates Frank Lloyd Wright’s minimalist aesthetic. A double-height lobby features tall windows overlooking the golf course and is decorated with sleek leather furnishings, anchored by a tall gas fireplace.

Rooms are similarly mod, done up in neutral tones with large picture windows. Most rooms, whether King or Double Queen, measure 400 square feet, though there are a handful of Executive rooms that are larger with separate sitting areas. There is a two-night minimum on weekends year-round.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 1 out of 3 hotels in Portola

Booking.com Rating: 8.9 out of 10

Pros: The setting is simply gorgeous, especially in fall when the leaves are changing colors. There are many year-round, kid-friendly activities at the recreation center, and equipment is available to rent on-site for winter and summer sports.

Cons: There is a nightly $25 resort fee. Many guests complained about the room layout, which has the bathroom sink located separately from the bathroom in the bedroom.

Amara Resort & Spa – Sedona, AZ

Set along the quiet banks of Oak Creek with incredible views of Sedona’s towering red rock formations, the four-star boutique Amara Resort offers a modern take on the region’s Native American heritage.

The desert-hued facade blends in with the natural surroundings, while the lobby, with its vaulted ceilings and wood-paneled walls hung with Native American baskets, showcases extraordinary mountain scenery through a wall of windows.

The hotel’s best amenities are all outdoors. From the stone patio and fire pits, the SaltRock Southwest Kitchen terrace, and the infinity pool and hot tub, you can soak in views of the famous “Snoopy Rock” in the distance. If you’re itching to explore the surrounding mountains, the hotel is about a 10-minute drive from several trailheads.

Rooms are on the smaller side for the area, with entry-level guest rooms measuring 340 square feet, plus a furnished balcony. All are warmly decorated in tan tones with wood headboards and colorful artwork. The best views (which are naturally pricier) are in the Creek Side Spa rooms and suites, which overlook the creek and have partial red rock views.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 31 out of 50 hotels in Sedona

Booking.com Rating: 8.5 out of 10

Pros: A daily yoga class, nightly wine hour, valet parking, use of the spa’s eucalyptus steam room, bikes, and shuttle service to nearby attractions are all included in the room rates. The award-winning spa offers unique, locally-inspired treatments like massages that incorporate native rattles, smudging with sage, crystals, and specially crafted oils. The hotel is just a short walk to the buzzy Upper Sedona area.

Cons: On the whole, rooms are small and some rooms face the adjacent property or parking lot. There is a nightly $33 resort fee.

Topnotch Resort & Spa – Stowe, VT

Nestled on 120 wooded acres in Vermont’s lush Green Mountains, this sleek four-star boutique hotel is nicely situated between Stowe Village and the ski resort of Mount Mansfield. Interiors take a contemporary spin on the typical rustic alpine lodge, notably in the lobby. The open-plan space features stone walls, a wood-burning fireplace, and low-slung modern sofas that look out onto surrounding peaks through a wall of windows.

The excellent Flannel restaurant offers tasty, locally-sourced fare – be sure to order the cheese plate, with an array of Vermont cheeses, and enjoy it out on the stone terrace with sweeping mountain views.

Other amenities include indoor/outdoor pools (plus a separate adults-only outdoor pool), an award-winning spa, and indoor/outdoor tennis courts. An on-site gear shop provides arrangements and equipment for outdoor activities from winter skiing to summer mountain biking. Topnotch Stables offers horseback riding and winter sleigh rides, too.

Rooms and suites are minimal and modern with warm wood furnishings and tartan accents. Entry-level Deluxe King rooms, located on the first and second floors of the hotel, measure around 350 square feet. The top-floor Executive rooms feel far more spacious thanks to 13-foot ceilings, while suites are packed with amenities like gas fireplaces, kitchenettes, and private decks with mountain views.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 8 out of 25 hotels in Stowe

Booking.com Rating: 8.7 out of 10

Pros: You’re never without a view of the mountains, whether strolling the beautifully manicured grounds, playing a round of tennis, or relaxing with a drink on the stone terraces. During ski season, there is a regular shuttle to Stowe Mountain Resort.

Cons: The hotel isn’t within walking distance of Stowe village and there is a daily $30 resort fee.

The Omni Homestead Resort – Hot Springs, VA

From Thomas Jefferson to Bill Clinton, 23 US presidents have visited this grand Allegheny Mountains resort built in 1892 and listed as a National Historic Landmark.

The magnificent red-brick building is enormous with multiple wings fanning out from a central turreted lobby. The hotel sits on a 2,000-acre property that boasts a vast number of amenities, including a spa, water park, ice-skating rink, several indoor and outdoor pools, a myriad of restaurants, two golf courses, a zip-lining course, shooting range, and even its own ski hill.

Traditional decor spans the resort’s many public spaces, from the clubby Lobby Bar, lined with presidential portraits, to the elegant main dining room with its original columns, coffered ceiling, and wood dance floor. Top marks go to the indoor pool built in 1904 that is fed by local spring waters and flooded with light thanks to enormous arched windows.

Rooms are also traditional in design and supremely tasteful, with striped wallpaper, floral draperies, and classic dark wood furnishings. They vary in size, layout, and views, depending on the wing. Entry-level Traditional rooms are a snug 170 to 220 square feet; the next tier up is similar in size but with better views of the manicured grounds. If you want mountain views, upgrade to a pricier Premium room. Members of the Omni Loyalty Program can earn or redeem points for their stay.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 1 out of 2 hotels in Hot Springs

Booking.com Rating: 8.5 out of 10

Pros: The wealth of history makes staying here feel truly unique even though the hotel is operated by a large hotel chain. Family-friendly activities abound, no matter the season.

Cons: There is a $40 daily resort fee. There are few amenities in the tiny town of Hot Springs, which means nearly all meals and shopping are confined to the resort. Some restaurants require dressy attire or coat and tie.

Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort and Spa – Beaver Creek, CO

Winter sports fans will adore the location of this five-star resort, set right at the base of Beaver Creek Mountain, one of the top destinations in Colorado’s Vail Valley.

The ski-in/ski-out property is mere steps from the lifts and gondola, and the on-site ski valet will take care of all your equipment. Just out front is bustling Beaver Creek Village and its outdoor ice-skating rink. In warmer months, hop the lifts for access to the mountain’s hiking and biking trails. Year-round, take advantage of the hotel’s swanky Exhale spa, outdoor pool (heated in winter), five outdoor hot tubs, and sprawling slope-side terrace with fire pits – an especially relaxing apres-ski spot.

Inside, the resort is decorated in a cozy lodge style with a fireside lobby decked out with comfy couches; grab a complimentary hot chocolate and soak in spectacular mountain views through the enormous windows. The signature 8100 Mountainside Bar & Grill serves meat-heavy fare like steak and elk sausage, while the lobby bar has a nice selection of local cheeses and micro-brews on tap.

Rooms are modern and simply decorated with rustic wood doors and trim as the only nod to its mountain surroundings. Entry-level Standard Kings are large, measuring 450 square feet, with space for a desk, windows that open, and balconies at no extra charge. Upgrade to a Slopeside room for mountain views. World of Hyatt members can use and earn points for their stay.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 3 out of 9 hotels in Beaver Creek

Booking.com Rating: 9.3 out of 10

Pros: The resort is seriously family-friendly with a whole host of free activities including table tennis, corn-hole, board games, seasonal family outdoor movies, and in winter, complimentary s’mores kits. In the hallways, mounted signs stating “family quiet time” (between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.) mean your sleep won’t be interrupted by boisterous partying.

Cons: There’s an expensive nightly resort fee ($35 in summer/$50 in winter) for so many activities and the daily parking rate is pricey.

The Foundry Hotel Asheville – Asheville, NC

For a bit of urban flair with your mountain town experience, this industrial-chic four-star hotel is set in a converted steel mill in the heart of Asheville’s historic African-American business district, The Block. Yet the Blue Ridge Mountains and all its hiking and leaf-peeping opportunities are just a few miles away.

Mixing vintage and contemporary design, the three foundry buildings and two new builds feature many preserved artifacts including exposed industrial ceilings and original pulley elevators and signage. The award-winning Benne on Eagle serves rib-sticking modern soul food among exposed red-brick walls, and locals love the craft cocktails in the lobby’s Workshop Lounge, housed in a 1920s woodworking building.

Rooms blend modern tufted headboards and dark wood furnishings with vintage touches like industrial-style windows and historic black-and-white photos. Some rooms also feature exposed brick walls and wood floors. The entry-level King rooms are spacious and offer views of the surrounding downtown or the courtyard. But if you want Blue Ridge vistas, you’ll need to trade up to a Mountain View room.

The hotel is managed by the Hilton Curio Collection, so members can earn or redeem Hilton Honors Points.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 17 out of 76 hotels in Asheville

Booking.com Rating: 9.1 out of 10

Pros: While you are within walking distance of many Asheville attractions, the hotel’s free Tesla drop-off service will take you anywhere in the city you want to go.

Cons: Rooms on the first-floor lack views. Only valet parking is available and it’s pricey.

The Whiteface Lodge – Lake Placid, NY

Set two miles outside of Lake Placid village and encircled by the towering Whiteface Mountains, this luxuriously rustic all-suite property evokes the famed bygone Great Camps of the Adirondacks – though it was built in 2005.

From peaked timber building to its wood-lined interior outfitted with exposed logs, hand-hewn railings, and handcrafted Adirondack-style furniture, everywhere you look is surrounded by wood. Adding to the lodge-like feel are wood-burning stone fireplaces, antlered chandeliers, and the requisite mounted deer, elk, and moose heads. The grand Kanu dining room serves local Adirondack specialties like duck and venison, while the more casual Peak 47 has a fantastic wine and regional beer list.

Family-friendly on-property amenities include a 56-seat surround-sound movie theater, two pools (including a heated outdoor pool), hot tubs, tennis courts, a game room with billiards and foosball, and a two-lane bowling alley. Visitors can take advantage of the surrounding snowshoe and cross-country ski trails (ideal for hiking in the warmer months) and there’s ice-skating (with free skates provided) on the adjacent pond. In summer, that same pond offers catch-and-release fishing, and there’s free shuttle service to the nearby private Canoe Club where you can take out complimentary kayaks and canoes.

Suites range from one to three bedrooms and include Adirondack-style furnishings, wood-beamed ceilings, and balconies. Entry-level One-Bedroom Junior Suites measure 500 square feet and sleep four, with a Queen-sized bed and Queen-sized pull-out sofa. Second-floor Clubhouse Suites are larger and have mountain views and cast-iron gas fireplace.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 2 out of 33 hotels in Lake Placid

Booking.com Rating: 9.3 out of 10

Pros: There’s a huge range of complimentary activities available year-round, plus guests have access to an award-winning spa. A breakfast buffet is also included the rate, as are s’mores at the nightly bonfire. Best of all, there is no additional resort fee.

Cons: The hotel is located far from Lake Placid village with its many restaurants, bars, and attractions, though there is a free shuttle service. Skiers should note, Whiteface Mountain is a 20-minute drive and there is no direct shuttle from the hotel.

The St. Regis Aspen Resort – Aspen, CO

Located at the base of Aspen Mountain, with swanky Aspen town right at your doorstep, this five-star resort has all the plush amenities you’d expect from the St. Regis luxury brand.

Indulge in a treatment at the posh Remède spa, dine on upscale Rocky Mountain-inspired cuisine at the Velvet Buck restaurant, and sip a signature St. Regis Bloody Mary at the cozy Mountain Social Bar & Lounge. And there’s no better spot for an apres-ski soak than in the mountainside outdoor pool and hot tub area.

The decor takes an elegant spin on the classic ski lodge with wood-paneled walls and big leather couches in the sprawling fireside lobby, where guests gather for the live nightly piano music and champagne sabering. Adjacent is the cozy book-lined library, decked out with leather club chairs and a wood-burning fireplace. Be sure to say hello to the resident Bernese Mountain Dog

Rooms have high-end custom Ralph Lauren leather beds and desks, wood floors, Frette linens, and marble bathrooms with heated floors, and most have mountain views. Entry-level rooms measure a generous 400 square feet. Higher category rooms feature fireplaces and balconies and suites offer butler service. Marriott Bonvoy members can use and earn points for their stay.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 9 out of 34 hotels in Aspen

Booking.com Rating: 9.4 out of 10

Pros: In addition to the luxurious feel of the hotel, there are some nice freebies included like valet service from the Aspen airport, and a ski shuttle to ferry you to other ski resorts in the area. There is no resort fee.

Cons: Wi-fi in the rooms is surprisingly only available for a fee.