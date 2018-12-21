The 18 best movies of 2018 that you absolutely need to see

caption “Black Panther” came out in February. source Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

2018 has been a great year for movies, with major critical and box-office hits like “Black Panther” and “A Star Is Born.”

We put together a list of the absolute best movies from 2018 that you have to see.

2018 has been a great year for movies, from box-office hits like “A Star Is Born” to smaller scale movies like dark comedy “The Favourite.”

At the beginning of 2018, “Black Panther” set a great tone for the year in movies, being both a critical and box-office smash hit. Other big hits throughout the year include “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “A Star Is Born,” and “Deadpool 2,” all of which were major hits at the box office.

INSIDER’s Kirsten Acuna and Carrie Wittmer put together a list of our favorite movies of 2018 from “Paddington 2” to “Bumblebee.”

Here are the greatest films of 2018 you absolutely need to see.

“Crazy Rich Asians”

"Crazy Rich Asians" is the most successful romantic comedy in years.

“Crazy Rich Asians” is a blast, and within minutes it will immerse you into its extraordinary extravagance and extraordinary talent. The groundbreaking romantic comedy is hilarious, emotional, and educational as it examines the differences between Rachel Chu, an Asian-American woman who grew up with a Chinese single mom, and her boyfriend, Nick Young, who comes from and incredibly wealthy and traditional Singaporean family. – Carrie Wittmer

Read our review here.

“Annihilation”

The scientists enter the "shimmer," a zone where no one has escaped.

“Annihilation” came out amid the awards season, so a lot of people missed it. It’s one of Natalie Portman’s best movies and tells a a visually-stunning, imaginative story that will leave you thinking for hours or even days after you see it. Its strong female cast, which includes Gina Rodriguez and Tessa Thompson, is inspiring. If you haven’t seen it yet, you can rent it on digital now to catch up. – Carrie

Did we mention Oscar Isaac is in this film? Because, he is, and he’s great in it. – Kirsten

Read Business Insider’s review here.

“Avengers: Infinity War”

Iron Man and Spider-Man left us a wreck after the end of "Infinity War."

When’s the last time you’ve finished a superhero movie and were left in stunned silence? That’s what happened at opening weekend showings of “Infinity War” as fans watched beloved superheroes literally vanish before their eyes.

The culmination of Marvel Studios’ first 10 years marked the first time over two dozen of the Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are on screen together and the directing team of Anthony and Joe Russo handled it with deft. There probably weren’t many dry eyes in the theater by the time Thanos’ snap did its damage.

The good news? If you missed it in theaters, you can watch it on Netflix starting Tuesday, December 25.

Read our review here.

Read more: Here’s where every major character is after the Thanos snap in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

“Paddington 2”

"Paddington 2" still has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Imaginative and inspiring, “Paddington 2” is not only the cutest movie of the year, but one of the most original. It has one of the best performances of the year in Hugh Grant’s role as the villain and disgraced actor, Phoenix Buchanan. We hope Grant gets nominated for best supporting actor at the 2019 Oscars, because he deserves it more than anyone. – Carrie

I finally watched this after my co-workers wouldn’t stop talking about it and immediately had to track down the first film afterward. If you need something to bring a smile to your face in 2018, the little bear from Peru is pure joy, even as he heads to prison. His politeness is infectious. – Kirsten

Read more: The best kids movies of the year

“Destination Wedding”

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder are incredible in the romantic comedy.

“Destination Wedding” isn’t a a great film. It’s actually really awkward and doesn’t have much of a plot. It would work better as a play. But as I thought about my favorite movies of the year, and movies I’m the most looking forward to watching again, this tops the list. It’s admirable writing: You find out so much about the characters, Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves are great, and they are the only two people who speak the entire film. This movie made me love their garbage characters who never stop talking. And it had the funniest, most well-executed and authentic sex scenes I have ever seen, and they take place right after an encounter with a mountain lion. – Carrie

“Bumblebee”

Hailee Steinfeld plays a teen who cares for a scared and alone Bumblebee in the '80s.

I had low expectations heading into the sixth “Transformers” movie, but was pleasantly surprised to find that “Bumblebee” isn’t just the best film in the franchise, it’s also a great coming-of-age movie between a girl and her robot friend.

It works largely because of the strong performance from Oscar-nominated Hailee Steinfeld and because, for the first time in this franchise, a Transformer has been fully realized as more than a one-dimensional character. – Kirsten

You can read our review here.

“First Man”

Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy star in "First Man."

“La La Land” director Damien Chazelle proves that he can play around with many genres in “First Man,” which tells the story of Neil Armstrong’s long journey to landing on the Moon. It captures the thrill and anxiety of space travel, while also giving some insight into Armstrong’s personal life, and how his job affected his family. Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy’s low-key but powerful performances alone are a reason to watch it. – Carrie

Read Business Insider’s review here.

Read more: The screenwriter of ‘First Man’ spent 4 years researching Neil Armstrong to craft a true-life story even some hardcore space historians didn’t know

“BlacKkKlansman”

Adam Driver's character goes undercover joining the KKK in "BlackKklansman." Even if you're not a Spike Lee fan, this is a must-watch.

Sometimes difficult to watch, Spike Lee’s latest project is an important film during the Black Lives Matter movement. Adam Driver gives a winning performance as a Jewish cop who goes undercover to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan.

He’s only out-acted by John David Washington, who plays the black cop sending him undercover to impersonate a prospective klansman. The movie received a nomination for best drama at the 2019 Golden Globes and I would be shocked if it doesn’t receive a best picture Oscar nod. – Kirsten

Read Business Insider’s review here.

“Widows”

This female-led heist movie was a lot better than "Ocean's 8."

“Widows” is not a traditional thriller, because while the thrills are great, it has more emphasis on characters. It throws around shocking twists, engaging action, and some of the best performances of the year. It also cleverly uses its star-studded, diverse ensemble cast which includes Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki, Cynthia Erivo, Liam Neeson, Colin Farrell, Brian Tyree Henry, Jon Bernthal, Carrie Coon, and Robert Duvall. In terms of cast size, it’s basically a dramatic heist version of “Love Actually.” – Carrie

You can read Business Insider’s review here.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story”

"Solo" is light, but fun.

A lot of people saw “Solo,” but it was still a box-office failure compared to other “Star Wars” movies. The behind-the-scenes drama with the firing of directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller in favor of Ron Howard gave the movie an undeserved bad reputation. It’s not perfect, but it’s a lot of fun and it’s packed with interesting characters including L3-37 and Young Lando Calrissian. – Carrie

“Solo” was the biggest disappointment of the year for me. Unlike “Rogue One,” this movie did little to expand upon the world, giving me answers to questions I never asked. Give me the Lord and Miller cut. However, I will agree Donald Glover was the saving grace of this film as a stand-out Calrissian. Sign me up for his spin-off, and a cape. – Kirsten

You can read our review here.

“First Reformed”

Ethan Hawke will probably get nominated for best actor at the Oscars for his role.

Ethan Hawke delivers the performance of his career in “First Reformed,” as an Upstate New York Reverend who’s confronted with his troubling past. Hawke’s performance in this strange-but-in-a-good-way drama establishes that his talent as a performer was underestimated for the first few decades of his career. – Carrie

“A Quiet Place”

The real life couple of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski star in an original thriller that will scare you without necessarily making you scream.

John Krasinski (“The Office”) flipped the horror genre on its head in his directorial debut with an alien invasion thriller that’s short on dialogue and mostly quiet. The aliens only attack and kill based on sound and it’s in the movie’s eery silence that it offers it’s biggest scares. The audience becomes an active participant rallying for the survival of one family as they literally tiptoe through “A Quiet Place.” The crackle of a leaf could mean death. Watching the movie gave you anxiety for daring to eat popcorn during the film without being disruptive.

Otherwise, the real life romance between husband and wife, Krasinski and Emily Blunt, shines through in a sweet dance scene and small gestures and gazes the two share. Krasinski also pushed to bring on a deaf actress to the project, bringing an extra level of authenticity to the film. We’re excited to see what Krasinski has in store for the sequel. – Kirsten

You can read Business Insider’s review here.

“The Favourite”

The movie has a lot of uncomfortable moments that will make you laugh out loud.

“The Favourite” is a deliciously funny and dramatic film that has fun with itself and its characters, which makes it stand out among all historical royal movies. It’s one of the best movies of the year, with incredible performances from its entire cast, especially Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz, and Nicholas Hoult. It will hopefully get nominated for many Oscars, and win more than a few as well. – Carrie

You can read our review here.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

We didn't think we needed another Spider-Man movie, but Sony Pictures Animation convinced us otherwise. A lot of that is because of the film's unique and gorgeous animation.

In a year where Disney put out two great, successful sequels to animated movies, Sony Pictures Animation knocked it out of the park with its vibrant and hilarious superhero movie that feels like a comic book come to life.

The film introduces a handful of new Spider-Men and women to the screen who will become instant favorites like Spider-Ham and Nicolas Cage’s black-and-white Spider Noir while delivering the message that anyone can be the person behind Spidey’s mask. Make sure you stay until the very end for one of the best end-credits scenes you’ll ever see in a superhero movie. If you see one movie over the holidays with your family, make it this one. – Kirsten

You can read our review of the movie here.

Read more: There are 8 versions of Spider-Man in ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ – here are the actors behind each one

“Sorry to Bother You”

Lakeith Stanfield in "Sorry to Bother You."

“Sorry to Bother You” is one of the most original and thought-provoking movies of the year with stand-out performances from Lakeith Stanfield and Tessa Thompson. The movie examines class, race, and greed, and takes the most unexpected turn of any movie this year near its end. If you missed out on this movie, you can stream it now on Hulu. – Kirsten

Read Business Insider’s review here.

“Mary Queen of Scots”

Saoirse Ronan plays Mary Stuart in the historical drama.

This is more Saoirse Ronan’s movie than Margot Robbie’s, despite what the marketing has implied. But that’s in the film’s favor. “Mary Queen of Scots,” directed by Josie Rourke, eloquently tells the story of two women surrounded by toxic men trying to take away their power. Mary Stuart has always been portrayed in film, television, and media as a villain reduced to sexist stereotypes. But in this movie, she’s thoughtfully written as a smart, empathetic character. The screenplay, written by “House of Cards” creator Beau Willimon takes time to build, but the film’s intense final hour is worth the slow burn. – Carrie

You can read our review here.

“Black Panther”

Marvel's best movie of the year and the best superhero movie of 2018.

“Black Panther” wasn’t just a superhero movie. It was Marvel’s most political movie. Ryan Coogler (“Creed,” “Fruitvale Station”) was praised for putting black characters front and center in a movie predominantly led by a black cast ranging from Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong’o to Angela Bassett and Sterling K. Brown.

Coogler made you truly care for a villain with an award-worthy performance from his regular collaborator, Michael B. Jordan. I’d argue he outperforms a stellar Boseman as the superhero himself. “Black Panther” was so well-received, it became the first Marvel movie to receive a best picture nomination at the Golden Globes. Here’s hoping for a few Oscar nods. – Kirsten

Read Business Insider’s review here.

“A Star Is Born”

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga will definitely get nominated for Oscars for their performances.

“A Star is Born” is truly a modern retelling of the classic Hollywood tragedy because it’s honest and sincere. Unlike all the others, it feels like it could have happened. The performances by Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, and Sam Elliot are exquisite, the songs brilliant and significant to moving the story forward, and most importantly, this version focuses more on its characters than the spectacle. – Carrie

This is hands down one of the year’s best movies for the performances, the screenplay, and the soundtrack. Try listening to “Shallow” without getting emotional. – Kirsten

You can read our review here.