The 7 movies coming to HBO in May that are worth your time

From original programming to the biggest movies released in theaters (albeit, a while ago), there’s a lot to watch on HBO. So we’re here to point out what new content you need to see right away on HBO Go or HBO Now.

In May – either before or after you pick up the pieces of your broken soul after the finale of “Game of Thrones” on the 19th – there are some great movies to see on the channel. You can watch Arnold Schwarzenegger cut up his foes in “Conan the Barbarian,” Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish try to get through “Night School,” and the life of the greatest boxer ever told in his own words with the two-part documentary “What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali.”

Here are 7 movies to check out on HBO in May:

“Amélie” (Available May 1)

Nominated for five Oscars, Audrey Tautou plays a girl in Paris who, while trying to help out others around the city, falls in love.

“Conan the Barbarian” (Available May 1)

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s mission to become a movie star after finding celebrity as a body builder was accomplished with this movie. Director John Milius brings the Conan comic character to the big screen with a gritty origin story.

The movie’s sequel, “Conan the Destroyer,” is also available on HBO. Though not as good as the first movie, it has its moments with bizarro performances by Wilt Chamberlain and Grace Jones.

“In the Bedroom” (Available May 1)

Nominated for five Oscars, we follow a family as they deal with the suspicious death of their college-aged son. Tom Wilkinson and Sissy Spacek give heart-wrenching performances as parents dealing with grief in different ways.

“Night School” (Available May 11)

Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart bring the laughs in this movie about a group of adults going to night school to pass their GED.

“What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali” (Available May 14)

Director Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day”) spent four years putting together this two-part documentary on Muhammad Ali. It is an exhaustive look at Ali’s career and it’s all told from footage and audio of the boxer.

“Halloween” (Available 5/25)

In this relaunch of the franchise, all the sequels after the 1978 original are tossed out as we follow Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis), after decades of waiting, finally getting a chance for her revenge against Michael Myers.

“Deadwood” (Available May 31)

To close out the beloved HBO series, the network presents this feature film that brings us back to a the F-bomb heavy ol’ west.