The 10 movies coming to Netflix in July that are worth watching

There are tons of movies to choose from on Netflix – but they aren’t all great, or even good. So we have highlighted the ones worth your time that are coming to the streaming service this month.

July 4th is the launch of season 3 of “Stranger Things,” so your holiday weekend is set. But after that, there is an impressive lineup of movies to watch on the streaming giant. From comedies like “Caddyshack” and “The Hangover,” to family fare like “Mary Poppins Returns.” And there’s also classic work from Martin Scorsese.

See below the 10 movies coming to Netflix this month we think you should check out:

“Caddyshack” (Available July 1)

source Orion Pictures

This classic comedy is still as hilarious and provocative as when it was released in 1980. Chevy Chase and Bill Murray are at their comedy zenith and Rodney Dangerfield steals every scene he’s in. (For those brave enough, the awful “Caddyshack II” is also available on Netflix.)

“Frozen River” (Available July 1)

source Sony Pictures Classics

If you are looking for a gritty indie, then select this movie. Melissa Leo gives a career-best performance (she was nominated for an Oscar) playing a mom who, while struggling to make ends meet, decides to earn extra cash by smuggling immigrants from Canada to the US across the frozen St. Lawrence River.

“The Hangover” (Available July 1)

source Warner Bros.

Still one of the funniest party-hard movies ever made, it’s the movie that launched two bad sequels, but proved the comedy greatness of Zach Galifianakis and cemented the leading man status of Bradley Cooper.

“Mean Streets” (Available July 1)

source Warner Bros.

The great thing about a big name director doing a movie for Netflix is it always seems their great works from the past show up on the service, too. Martin Scorsese is no different. Before Netflix gives us his latest movie, “The Irishman,” later this year, it is providing the movie that put him on the map: “Mean Streets.” It doesn’t just show Scorsese’s talent for telling New York gangster stories (or in this case, wannabe thugs), but displays the skills of actors he would go on to make into huge stars, like Harvey Keitel and Robert De Niro. After this, also watch Scorsese’s narrative debut, “Who’s That Knocking at My Door?” and the movie he made after “Mean Streets,” “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore.” Both are also available on Netflix.

“Philadelphia” (Available July 1)

source Tri Star Pictures

After years of only succeeding in comedic roles, Tom Hanks finally proved he could be a dramatic actor with this performance as a lawyer who is fired from his firm after it’s revealed he has HIV. Denzel Washington plays the lawyer willing to take on his wrongful termination case. Hanks’ performance earned him his first Oscar.

“Road House” (Available July 1)

source MGM

One of the essential Patrick Swayze (and Sam Elliott) movies, here Swayze plays a bouncer who has to clean up one of the roughest bars in the country. It’s a movie filled with memorable quotes and lots of butt kicking.

“Taxi Driver” (Available July 1)

source Columbia Pictures

Another Scorsese classic for you. The first in what would become numerous collaborations with De Niro, the two put their heads together (with a script from Paul Schrader) to create a look at one man’s mental collapse while driving a taxi around New York City.

“Up in Smoke” (Available July 1)

source Paramount Pictures

If you need a good laugh, you can’t go wrong with Cheech and Chong. In the comedy duo’s first feature film they create a stoner classic.

“Mary Poppins Returns” (Available July 9)

caption Emily Blunt stars in “Mary Poppins Returns.” source Walt Disney Pictures

Picking up decades after the classic 1964 Disney movie, Michael and Jane Banks are all grown up, but still need the help of their magical nanny (played by Emily Blunt) to get through life.

“Inglorious Basterds” (Available July 22)

This is essential Quentin Tarantino. The writer-director uses Nazi-occupied France as the setting for one of his best stories yet as he creates colorful characters and displays his love for cinema by setting the explosive finale inside a movie theater.