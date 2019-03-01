The 8 movies coming to Netflix in March that are worth watching

caption “A Clockwork Orange.” source Warner Bros.

There are tons of movies to choose from on Netflix – but they aren’t all great, or even good. So we have highlighted the ones coming to the service this month that are worth your time.

In March, it’s a mix of unappreciated gems and all-time classics.

On the classics side, there’s Stanley Kubrick’s ultra-violent “A Clockwork Orange,” Ang Lee’s beautiful (and often imitated) “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” and one of the best love stories ever adapted to the screen, “The Notebook.” And for movies that you may have never seen before (but should), there’s Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck’s Oscar-winning “The Lives of Others,” and one of Amy Adams’ early films which proved she was a star on the rise, “Junebug.”

See below the 8 titles coming to Netflix this month we think you should check out:

“A Clockwork Orange” (Available March 1)

source Warner Bros.

Follow Alex (Malcolm McDowell) and his fellow droogs as they tear through a dystopian Britain causing mayhem at every turn, including one instance that will make you never hear “Singin’ in the Rain” the same way ever again. It’s one of Stanley Kubrick’s classic works that is interesting to watch no matter how many times you’ve seen it.

“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” (March 1)

source Sony Pictures Classics

Remember that “Crouching Tiger” sequel Netflix ended up releasing? Yeah, skip that and go with the original. Ang Lee’s beautiful story and game-changing fight sequences led to so many imitators, but none came close to capturing the poetry in Lee’s movie.

“Junebug” (March 1)

source Sony Pictures Classics

Amy Adams received her first Oscar nomination for her supporting role in this 2005 indie in which she plays a very chatty mom-to-be who is hoping the baby will heal her struggling marriage. The role showed that Adams was going to be one of the greats.

“The Hurt Locker” (March 1)

source Summit Entertainment

This one gets a lot of jabs thrown at it since it’s one of the movies with the lowest box office ever to win a best picture Oscar. But if you give it another look, Kathryn Bigelow (who also won a best director Oscar for the movie) delivers a powerful work with great performances by Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie, and Brian Geraghty.

“The Notebook” (March 1)

source New Line Cinema

A big reason why we can’t get enough of this Nicholas Sparks adaptation is because of the perfect casting of not just Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, but also James Garner and Gena Rowlands as the couple in their later years. The combination leads to an emotional journey of one couple’s love story. This one never gets old.

“Winter’s Bone” (March 1)

source Anonymous Content

Before Jennifer Lawrence became Katniss Everdeen, she earned an Oscar nomination playing a tough Ozark Mountains girl who, in trying to find her missing father, has to delve deep into the meth-dealing syndicate that rules her town.

“Blue Jasmine” (March 8)

source Blue Jasmine trailer

Cate Blanchett earned an Oscar win for her performance in this Woody Allen drama, as she plays a down-and-out New York socialite who tries to start over in San Francisco. It doesn’t work out.

“The Lives of Others” (March 15)

source Sony Pictures Classics

Set in 1980s East Berlin, we follow an agent of the Stasi secret police who, while conducting surveillance of a writer and his wife, becomes completely absorbed in their lives. Winner of the best foreign language Oscar in 2007, this is one you have to see.