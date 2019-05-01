The 17 movies coming to Netflix in May that are worth watching

caption “Dumb and Dumber.” source New Line Cinema

There are tons of movies to choose from on Netflix – but they aren’t all great, or even good. So we have highlighted the ones worth your time that are coming to the streaming service this month.

And in a rarity, there are actually a lot of worthy titles coming in May. From classics like “Scarface,” “The Matrix,” “The Dark Crystal,” and “Scream,” to great comedies like “Mr. Mom,” “Dumb and Dumber,” and “Zombieland.” So basically, you are going to be busy this month.

See below the 17 titles coming to Netflix this month we think you should check out:

“Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery” (Available May 1)

source New Line Cinema

One of Mike Myers’ successful franchises began with this movie that no one really caught onto until it hit home video. And then everyone couldn’t stop saying “Yeah, baby!” and putting their pinky to their mouth like Dr. Evil. Get ready for all those annoying habits to return.

“The Dark Crystal” (Available May 1)

source Universal Pictures

It’s time for a new generation to fall in love (and have lots of sleepless nights) with this Jim Henson classic. While at the height of The Muppets craze, Henson and Frank Oz codirected this insane fantasy that pushed puppetry to a level never seen before.

“Dumb and Dumber” (Available May 1)

Need something a little lighter, you can’t go wrong with this one. Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels will forever be known for playing these two lovable clowns in this Farrelly brothers classic.

“Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” (Available May 1)

source Universal

One of the last studio-released movies Terry Gilliam has done, here he delves into the work that made Hunter S. Thompson a star and the brainchild of gonzo journalism. Johnny Depp’s portrayal of Thompson wandering through Las Vegas on every drug imaginable is hilarious and shows Gilliam’s visual talents at top form.

“Gremlins” (Available May 1)

source IMDB

Joe Dante’s classic mixes horror and comedy to make one of the best creature features ever.

“Hoosiers” (Available May 1)

source Orion

Nominated for two Oscars and considered one of the best sports movies ever made, Gene Hackman gives a powerful performance as a tough-minded basketball coach with a troubled past who tries to turn a small town Indiana high school team into a top contender.

“Just Friends” (Available May 1)

source New Line Cinema

A movie that just gets better with age, we follow Ryan Reynolds who will go to incredible lengths to get out of the friend zone with his childhood crush Jamie Palamino (Amy Smart).

“The Matrix” movies (Available May 1)

source “The Matrix Reloaded”

Go back and enjoy the franchise that changed how Hollywood blockbusters would be made going forward. But, honestly, there’s no rush to see “Revolutions.”

“Scarface” (Available May 1)

source Universal

This classic Brian De Palma/Al Pacino collaboration led to one of the best gangster movies ever made.

“Scream” (Available May 1)

source Dimension Films

Horror movies have always been popular, but you could make the case that the incredible success of this Wes Craven movie was a reminder to the industry that horror will always be a goldmine at the box office.

“Snowpiercer” (Available May 1)

source CJ Entertainment via YouTube

Most will remember Chris Evans as Captain America, but I’ll know him best as a guy stuck on a train who knows that babies taste the best. See. This. Movie.

“Wedding Crashers” (Available May 1)

source New Line Cinema

If you need a good laugh it’s hard to pass on Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson sneaking into weddings and breaking hearts.

“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” (Available May 1)

source Courtesy of MoCa

Mike Nichols’ powerful look at a couple disintegrating in front of our eyes went on to win five Oscars, including one for Elizabeth Taylor’s incredible performance. You have to be in the right mindset for this one, but it’s worth it.

“Zombieland” (Available May 1)

source Columbia Pictures

A hilarious look at a group of people trying to survive a zombie apocalypse, this title is also known for Bill Murray giving one of the best cameos in a movie ever.

“Mr. Mom” (Available May 3)

source Fox

Michael Keaton is at his slapstick best as he plays a dad recently laid off who has to take over the household duties as his wife (Teri Garr) joins the workforce.

“Insidious” (Available May 9)

source Blumhouse Productions

After overseeing his “Saw” franchise for close to seven years, James Wan moved on to “Insidious” and launched another successful horror franchise for then little-known Blumhouse Productions.

“Moonlight” (Available May 21)

source Moonlight/A24

Definitely spend one evening to go back and watch Barry Jenkins’ powerful Oscar-winning movie. The performances, the score, the cinematography – it really is the work of a master craftsman.