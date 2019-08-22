25 movies that Prime members can watch for free right now on Amazon Prime Video

caption Your Prime membership includes access to great movies without any extra fee — including Bo Burnham’s “Eighth Grade.” source Amazon

Prime Video is one of the best perks of a Prime membership, but it has more options than you can get through before picking something to watch.

Below, you’ll find 25 great movies already included in your Prime membership at no extra cost – all available to stream right now.

Aside from two-day shipping, the best perk of having a Prime membership is probably Prime Video, the site’s free video streaming service. Without any extra cost, users can stream thousands of TV series and movies. They can rent or buy others, and subscribe to the select channels they really want instead of getting cable.

But, like all of Amazon, sometimes the effort it takes to find great movies on Prime Videos outweighs the desire to watch them. To make your next Friday night in a bit more enjoyable, I’ve done the legwork for you. Below, you can scroll through 25 solid options that are already included in your membership – and available to stream right now.

Browse 25 of the best movies free on Amazon Prime Video below, or search the categories for yourself here.

“The Silence of the Lambs” (1991)

source Amazon

A psychopath nicknamed Buffalo Bill is murdering women across the Midwest. Believing it takes one to know one, the FBI sends Agent Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) to interview a demented prisoner who may provide clues to the killer’s actions.

“Rat Race” (2001)

source Amazon

An all-star comedy cast brings laughs from start to finish when a casino tycoon gives six money-crazed contestants the chance to win $2 million in a race from Las Vegas to New Mexico.

“The Big Sick” (2017)

source Amazon

“The Big Sick” is based on the real-life courtship between Pakistan-born comedian Kumail Nanjiani (Nanjiani) and grad student Emily Gordon (Zoe Kazan) who fall in love but struggle while dealing with Emily’s mysterious illness and their families’ culture clash.

“I Am Not Your Negro” (2017)

source Amazon

Director Raoul Peck envisions the book James Baldwin never finished, “Remember This House.” It’s a journey into black history that connects the Civil Rights movement to #BlackLivesMatter, and it questions black representation in Hollywood and beyond.

“Manchester by the Sea” (2016)

source Amazon

Casey Affleck leads an all-star cast in this acclaimed and poignant film about a solitary janitor whose life is transformed after he becomes the guardian of his 16-year-old nephew.

“The Florida Project” (2017)

source Amazon

Set on a stretch of highway in a budget motel managed by Bobby (a career-best Willem Dafoe), just outside the imagined utopia of Disney World, “The Florida Project” follows 6-year-old Moonee and her rebellious mother over the course of a single summer.

“Lady Bird” (2017)

source Amazon

A warm, affecting comedy about a high school senior (Saoirse Ronan) who must navigate a loving but turbulent relationship with her strong-willed mother over the course of her eventful and poignant senior year of high school.

“Eighth Grade” (2018)

source Amazon

Thirteen-year-old Kayla endures the tidal wave of contemporary suburban adolescence as she makes her way through the last week of middle school – the end of her thus far disastrous eighth-grade year – before she begins high school.

“The Handmaiden” (2016)

source Amazon

From Park Chan-wook, the celebrated director of “Oldboy,” “Lady Vengeance,” and “Stoker,” comes a ravishing crime drama. A gripping and sensual tale of two women – a young Japanese Lady living on a secluded estate, and a Korean woman who is hired to serve as her new handmaiden, but is secretly plotting with a conman to defraud her of a large inheritance.

“Spotlight” (2015)

source Amazon

The true story of how the Boston Globe uncovered a massive scandal of child molestation and cover-up within the local Catholic Archdiocese, shaking the entire Catholic Church to its core.

“Beautiful Boy” (2018)

source Amazon

Starring Steve Carell and Golden Globe nominee Timothée Chalamet, “Beautiful Boy” chronicles the heartbreaking and inspiring experience of survival, relapse, and recovery in a family coping with addiction over many years. Based on the bestselling memoirs from David and Nic Sheff.

“Heathers” (1989)

source Amazon

Winona Ryder, Christian Slater, and Shannen Doherty star in this cruelly hilarious dark comedy which became one of the biggest cult classics of the 80s.

“Carrie” (1976)

source Amazon

“Carrie,” based on the novel by Stephen King takes on new life as a teenage horror story unveils the existence of a tortured and anguished high school outcast. Carrie, a telekinetic teenager, unleashes her wrath after years of torment from an overbearing mother and constant cruelty from her classmates. The result of her rage is horrifying.

“What’s Eating Gilbert Grape” (1994)

source Amazon

Taking care of Arnie is mostly Gilbert’s task which can be pretty demanding, at least while you’re working at the local grocery store. Then one day Becky and her grandmother pass through Endora, and Gilbert falls in love with Becky – but runs into problems when he tries to find time for his own private life.

“Short Term 12” (2013)

source Amazon

“Short Term 12” follows Grace (Academy Award Winner Brie Larson), a 20-something staff member at a foster care facility as she reckons with caring for the teens in her charge and her own past.

“Law Abiding Citizen” (2009)

source Amazon

A brilliant sociopath (Gerard Butler) orchestrates a series of high-profile murders that grip the city of Philadelphia – all from inside his jail cell. The prosecutor assigned to his case (Jamie Foxx) is the only one who can end his reign of terror.

“Mother!” (2017)

source Amazon

When a poet and his young wife open their doors to a pair of unexpected house guests, a series of disturbing events turn their idyllic home into a hellish nightmare. Jennifer Lawrence stars in the mind-blowing thriller from director Darren Aronofsky.

“Shutter Island” (2010)

source Amazon

When U.S. Marshal Teddy Daniels arrives at the asylum for the criminally insane on Shutter Island, he uncovers terrifying truths about the island and finds out that some places never let you go.

“Cold War” (2018)

source Amazon

Nominated for three Academy Awards including Best Director, comes a passionate love story between two people of different backgrounds, who are fatefully mismatched and yet condemned to each other. Set against the background of the Cold War in the 1950s, the film depicts an impossible love story in impossible times.

“It’s A Wonderful Life” (1946)

source Amazon

After George Bailey wishes he had never been born, an angel is sent to earth to make George’s wish come true. George starts to realize how many lives he has changed and impacted, and how they would be different if he was never there.

“Thelma and Louise” (1991)

source Amazon

In one of the greatest road movies of all time, Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon ride to everlasting fame as two women who embark on a crime spree across the American southwest.

“Spaceballs” (1987)

source Amazon

John Candy, Rick Moranis, Bill Pullman, and Dom DeLuise rocket into orbit in this side-splitting Mel Brooks excursion where good and evil forces grapple in an out-of-this-world galaxy.

“Mystic Pizza” (1988)

source Amazon

The coming-of-age of three best friends who work at a pizzeria in the seaside town of Mystic, Connecticut.

“Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery” (1997)

source Amazon

Austin Powers is back into action to once again battle his archenemy Dr. Evil. With his sexy sidekick Ms. Kensington, Austin must stop Dr. Evil’s outrageous plot to control the world.

“Rosemary’s Baby” (1968)

source Amazon

The story of a loving, young New York City couple who are expecting their first child. Like most first-time mothers, Rosemary (Mia Farrow) experiences confusion and fear. Her husband (John Cassavetes), an ambitious but unsuccessful actor, makes a pact with the devil that promises to send his career skyward.