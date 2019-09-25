The 19 best movies on Hulu you can stream right now

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

For $5.99 a month (ad-supported) or $11.99 a month (ad-free), you’ll gain access to Hulu’s entire streaming catalog of TV shows, original series, and movies.

While movies often aren’t the main draw of Hulu, their collection of over 2,500 titles is nothing to sneeze at.

Standout new releases include “Sorry to Bother You,” “Annihilation,” and “A Quiet Place.”

Cult classics like “Pretty in Pink,” “The Goonies,” and “The First Wives Club,” also make our list of top picks.

Though Hulu originally launched as a platform aimed at bringing TV series to streamers, over the years it’s built a sizable movie catalog, with over 2,500 titles across genres. I’ve often viewed it as a nice supplement to my Hulu subscription rather than what drives me to the platform, which is still its collection of my favorite shows and its host of original content. But as I was browsing their film selection, I kept finding myself saying, “I didn’t know Hulu had this,” and adding it to my watch list. It’s become clear to me that I have to turn my attention away from watching “30 Rock” over and over again and start streaming some of Hulu’s vast movie collection. Clearly, I have a lot of content to catch up on.

If you don’t yet have a Hulu subscription, the ad-supported option remains the most affordable streaming service on the market at $5.99 a month, or you can upgrade to the ad-free option – which I think is well worth it – for $11.99 a month. Each tier gives you access to Hulu’s entire movie catalog as well as the entire collection of shows and Hulu Originals. And it couldn’t be easier to stream. The Hulu app already comes installed on most smart TVs, so all you have to do is log in and start streaming. If you don’t have a smart TV, any streaming box or stick will have Hulu available as an app as well. Or you can always stream on your phone or laptop.

Once you get set up, here’s our list of the best movies available for streaming on Hulu. Now that it’s getting cold, you have the perfect excuse to stay in and get cozy. There’s just too much good content to go outside.

Pretty in Pink

Andie sticks out like a sore thumb at her upper-class high school, but when the rich, popular heartthrob asks her to prom, their romance is met with suspicion from her best friend and ridicule from his clique. Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer, and Andrew McCarthy star in this 1986 “Brat Pack” cult classic film written by John Hughes.

A Quiet Place

John Krasinski is most prominently known as Jim from “The Office,” but “The Quiet Place” – which he co-wrote, directed, and starred in – is one of the films that helped him break away from his lovable goofball sitcom persona. This critically acclaimed thriller sees him alongside his real-life spouse Emily Blunt trying to survive in a world where monsters with ultrasensitive hearing attack anything that makes noise. Watch this one now before the sequel comes out in March 2020.

Juno

This Oscar-winning coming of age comedy written by Diablo Cody follows a quirky, independent teen as she navigates pregnancy. Though largely recognized as the breakout film for both Ellen Page and Michael Cera, the supporting cast is also stacked with notables like Allison Janney, Rainn Wilson, Jason Bateman, and Jennifer Garner.

RBG

In the past several years, Ruth Bader Ginsburg has undergone a transformation from legal expert and Supreme Court Justice to the Notorious R.B.G. – an unlikely pop culture icon and feminist superstar. This critically acclaimed documentary tracks the groundbreaking, revolutionary career of a political powerhouse and her rise to prominence as the second-ever female Supreme Court Justice.

Shrek

This 2001 animated movie has spawned pop culture references and memes by the dozen. Mike Myers voices the angry ogre who becomes a reluctant hero when he’s tasked with saving a kingdom of fairy tale characters from its evil, overbearing king. Eddie Murphy plays Donkey, the lovable but dumb sidekick that Shrek definitely never asked for.

Annihilation

The Shimmer, a quarantined zone where all life inside it is violently mutating, is expanding, and scientist Lena is tasked with determining why. But her secondary mission might be more pressing: discover what happened to her husband inside the mysterious area. This sci-fi thriller starring Natalie Portman and Oscar Isaac is a visual and auditory intellectual roller-coaster ride.

The Goonies

If you’re looking for ’80s nostalgia exemplified, this is the movie for you. A group of misfit kids discovers an ancient treasure map and sets out to find the bounty, but they have to outwit a group of hapless criminals who want the fortune for themselves. This cult classic stars young Corey Feldman, Sean Astin, and Josh Brolin.

Training Day

It’s Jake’s first day on the police force, and he’s assigned to partner with decorated veteran narcotics officer Alonzo Harris. But as they try to take down the gangs and dealers of South Central LA, Jake quickly discovers Alonzo’s tactics are unsavory at best and highly illegal at worst. Denzel Washington’s portrayal of the corrupt cop earned him a Best Actor Oscar, while Ethan Hawke’s turn as the LAPD rookie earned him a Best Supporting Actor nom.

The Matrix Trilogy

It’s safe to say that “The Matrix” trilogy changed the face of pop culture forever. I bet you’ve tried to dodge something thrown at you like Keanu Reeves dodged bullets, or you’ve referred to something weird as a “glitch in the matrix.” All three films in the acclaimed sci-fi trilogy from the minds of the Wachowski sisters are available to stream.

Ocean’s Eleven

Danny Ocean is a criminal mastermind, and on the day he gets out of prison, he’s already orchestrating his next grift. He assembles a crack team of expert con artists to pull off a huge casino heist, and he only steals from those who deserve it. George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon lead a star-studded cast in this first in a trilogy of heist films. The sequels – “Ocean’s Twelve” and “Ocean’s Thirteen” – are also available to stream.

Child’s Play

A young boy receives an innocent doll for his birthday. Little does he know, it’s possessed by the soul of a serial killer who’s out for revenge on his enemies. The first in a franchise that spawned six sequels, a comic book series, and countless merch, this classic ’80s horror film will leave you side-eyeing any creepy toys you might have lying around.

I, Tonya

This dark comedy mockumentary follows the infamous scandal in which Tonya Harding’s ex-husband hired a goon to attack and injure rival ice skater Nancy Kerrigan prior to the 1994 Olympics. Harding’s involvement in the plot ruined her career and got her banned from ice skating competitions for life. Margot Robbie earned an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Harding, and the great Allison Janney took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Harding’s mother

The Color Purple

This critically acclaimed film based on Alice Walker’s novel of the same name follows Celie, a Southern black woman in the 1920s, as she deals with racism, sexism, and abuse throughout her life. It’s Shug Avery, a strong and independent lounge singer, who shows Celie her self-worth and empowers her to stand up to her abusers and find strength of her own. Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey, and Danny Glover star in this incredibly moving and powerful film.

Julie & Julia

Two true stories intertwine in this charming comedy. Julia Child is the iconic TV chef credited with bringing French cuisine to the American masses; Julie Powell is the blogger who’s undertaken the daunting project of cooking all 524 recipes in Child’s famous cookbook in 365 days. Meryl Streep and Amy Adams star in this last movie made by Nora Ephron, the legendary filmmaker behind hits like “When Harry Met Sally” and “Sleepless in Seattle.”

Spaceballs

This over-the-top parody from the mind of Mel Gibson follows a space ranger’s quest to kidnap a princess and hold her hostage in return for her home planet’s air supply. When he falls in love with her, he must choose where his loyalties lie. Starring Bill Pullman, John Candy, and Rick Moranis, this goofball film lampoons “Star Wars,” “Star Trek,” “Alien,” and other beloved sci-fi films, making it one of Gibson’s most popular movies.

Sorry to Bother You

Cash is finding his job as a telemarketer to be nearly impossible until his coworker lets him in on the secret to success: “white voice.” When he excels at the skill, he rises quickly through the ranks only to discover the company he’s working for has a freakish dark side. This sci-fi satire takes on race, class, and labor themes in a truly unique way.

The First Wives Club

After their friend’s suicide, three best friends are reunited after many years apart. After realizing that all three of their husbands have left them for younger women, and that their friend took her life after learning her own husband did the same, they decide to team up to get revenge on their exes. Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn, and Diane Keaton star as the jilted ex-wives in this hilarious and empowering comedy.

Disney’s Hercules

Baby Hercules is stolen from Mount Olympus and grows up on Earth without realizing he’s an immortal demi-god. After losing his mortality, he must earn it back along with his right to live on Mount Olympus by defeating a series of mythical monsters. With Disney+ on the horizon, this animated musical may not be on Hulu for long, so watch it while you can.

Four Weddings and a Funeral

This charming British rom-com follows a group of friends through a tumultuous year in which they attend – you guessed it – four weddings and a funeral. Hugh Grant stars as the lovable but awkward Charles, as he chases love interest Carrie through a series of missed connections, one-night stands, marriages, engagements, and breakups.