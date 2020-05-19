caption The “Game of Thrones” stars feature in a variety of films from horror to “Star Wars.” source Open Road Films/Metropolitan Filmexport/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

“Game of Thrones” has made international stars out of many of its cast members, from then-newcomers Sophie Turner, Kit Harington, and Emilia Clarke, to acting veterans like Iain Glen and Rory McCann.

Netflix has plenty of movies available to watch featuring actors from the world of Westeros, and we’ve picked the best ones.

Emila Clarke stars in the “Star Wars” spinoff “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” Sophie Turner appears in the action-comedy “Barely Lethal,” and Kit Harington and Sean Bean both feature in “Silent Hill: Revelation.”

Meanwhile, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau stars in both “Shot Caller” and “Domino,” Peter Dinklage has a role in “Avengers: Infinity War,” Jason Momoa features in cannibal horror “The Bad Batch,” and Jonathan Pryce earned an Oscar nomination for “The Two Popes.”

Here are the 17 best movies starring “Game of Thrones” actors that you can watch on Netflix right now, listed alphabetically.

Note: Numerous Netflix titles drop off the service monthly, so the availability of titles below may change.

Sean Bean starred opposite Harrison Ford in 1992’s ‘Patriot Games.’

caption Directed by Phillip Noyce. source Paramount Pictures

Ned Stark actor Sean Bean plays the villain in this Jack Ryan movie featuring Harrison Ford. Sean Bean made a name for himself in Hollywood in the 1990s playing villains, and this is one of his best. He also played the villain in Pierce Brosnan’s James Bond debut “GoldenEye,” which is also available on Netflix.

In 2007, Iain Glen had a role in ‘Resident Evil: Extinction.’

caption Directed by Russell Mulcahy. source Sony Pictures Releasing

Iain Glen, who played Ser Jorah Mormont in “Game of Thrones,” had a role as Dr. Isaacs in this entry to the “Resident Evil” saga, which is based off of the popular and very succesful video game franchise.

Kit Harington starred opposite Sean Bean in 2012’s ‘Silent Hill: Revelation.’

caption Directed by Michael J. Bassett. source Open Road Films/Metropolitan Filmexport

A year after he first appeared as Jon Snow, Kit Harington appeared alongside fellow “Game of Thrones” costar Sean Bean in this horror movie – another adaptation based off of a video game.

Sophie Turner appeared in 2015’s ‘Barely Lethal.’

caption Directed by Kyle Newman. source A24/DirecTV Cinema

Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark in “Game of Thrones,” swapped the world of Westeros and Winterfell for the world of special ops and high school in this action-comedy.

In 2015, Michiel Huisman had a role in ‘The Invitation.’

caption Directed by Karyn Kusama. source Drafthouse Films

In this slow burner of a horror-tinged thriller, Daario Naharis actor Michiel Huisman is at once charming, mysterious, and potentially dangerous. He stars alongside Logan Marshall-Green and “American Horror Story” alumni John Carroll Lynch.

Rory McCann appeared in 2015’s western ‘Slow West.’

caption Directed by John Maclean. source Lionsgate UK

Scottish actor Rory McCann, aka Sandor Clegane, aka the Hound, has a role in this western movie that also features Michael Fassbender and “Star Wars” and MCU actor Ben Mendelsohn.

Jason Momoa starred in 2016’s cannibalism horror ‘The Bad Batch.’

caption Directed by Ana Lily Amirpour. source Neon

Jason Momoa looks just as intimidating in this horror movie about a woman (Suki Waterhouse) captured by cannibals as he does as Khal Drogo in “Game of Thrones.” This is not one for the faint-hearted.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau starred in 2017’s ‘Shot Caller.’

caption Directed by Ric Roman Waugh. source Saban Films

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau proves he is more than just the character he has played for years – while he was excellent as Jaime Lannister in “Game of Thrones,” in this transformative post-GoT role, he is unrecognizable as a newly-released prisoner forced into further, brutal crime.

In 2018, Emilia Clarke featured in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story.

caption Directed by Ron Howard. source Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Emilia Clarke went from the daunting role of Daenerys Targaryen to yet another other daunting role as Han Solo’s love interest in this standalone “Star Wars” movie. The film itself had a chequered production, but Clarke proves she has the charm and ability to pull off being the object of Han’s affections.

In 2018, Maisie Williams starred in ‘Then Came You.’

caption Directed by Peter Hutchings. source Shout! Studios

“Then Came You,” also known as “Departures,” brings together “Sex Education” actor Asa Butterfield and Arya Stark actress Maisie Williams in a drama about a terminally ill girl teaching a hypochondriac boy to love life.

Peter Dinklage had a role in Marvel’s 2018 ‘Avengers: Infinity War.’

caption Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. source Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Peter Dinklage has a small but pivotal role in “Avengers: Infinity War,” playing Eitri, the dwarf who creates Stormbreaker. We don’t spend too much time with Eitri, but Tyrion Lannister actor Dinklage has the acting chops to leave a memorable mark on the mammoth movie.

Richard Madden starred in Netflix’s 2018 comedy ‘Ibiza’

caption Directed by Alex Richanbach. source Netflix

Richard Madden, who played Robb Stark in “Game of Thrones,” has had a very successful career post-GoT, with roles in the acclaimed TV show “Bodyguard” (which earned him a Golden Globe nomination), and movies “Cinderella” and “Rocketman.” He also stars in the Netflix rom-com “Ibiza” as a club DJ.

Natalie Dormer co-wrote and starred in the 2018 movie ‘In Darkness.’

caption Directed by Anthony Byrne. source Vertical Entertainment/Shear Entertainment

Margaery Tyrell actress Natalie Dormer not only starred in this mystery thriller with a killer twist, but she also cowrote it with director Anthony Byrne. Ed Skrein, who played Daario Naharis in season three of “Game of Thrones” before being replaced by Michiel Huisman, also stars.

Iwan Rheon starred in the 2018 war movie ‘Mission of Honor.’

caption Directed by David Blair. source Kaleidoscope Film Distribution/Kino Świat

You’d be forgiven for having a hard time rooting for any of Iwan Rheon’s protagonists, given how convincingly he played the wicked Ramsey Bolton, but he is the hero of this war movie that is also known as “Hurricane.” Mel Gibson’s son Milo costars.

Carice van Houten appeared alongside Coster-Waldau in 2019’s ‘Domino.’

caption Directed by Brian De Palma. source Saban Films/Kinepolis Film Distribution/Dutch FilmWorks/GEM Entertainment/Blue Swan Entertainment/Signature Entertainment

Jaime Lannister and Melisandre never shared any scenes together in “Game of Thrones,” but in this movie directed by the legendary Brian De Palma, they do. Coster-Waldau plays a Copenhagen cop, while Carice van Houten plays an internal affairs inspector. Guy Pearce, partner of van Houten, also stars.

In 2019, Pedro Pascal starred alongside Ben Affleck and Oscar Isaac in Netflix’s ‘Triple Frontier.’

caption Directed by J. C. Chandor. source Netflix

Pedro Pascal may now be best known for his role as the titular character in Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian,” but first played a legendary character in “Game of Thrones” as Oberyn Martell. In this Netflix movie, he teams up with Ben Affleck and Oscar Isaac as former special forces operatives.

Jonathan Pryce was Oscar nominated for the 2019 movie ‘The Two Popes.’

caption Directed by Fernando Meirelles. source Netflix

Jonathan Pryce finally earned his first Oscar nomination for Netflix’s “The Two Popes,” the only actor on this list able to call themselves an Academy Award nominee. Pryce is as excellent in this movie as he was in “Game of Thrones,” where he played a religious leader of a different disposition: the High Sparrow.