The 15 best movies starring ‘Harry Potter’ actors that you can watch on Netflix right now

Note: Numerous Netflix titles drop off the service monthly, so the availability of titles below may change.

Maggie Smith appeared in 1996’s ‘The First Wives Club’

While the trio of Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler, and Diane Keaton are the stars of the show in this classic comedy, McGonagall actress Maggie Smith also has a key role as Gunilla Garson Goldberg.

Helena Bonham Carter voiced the titular ‘Corpse Bride’ in Tim Burton’s 2005 animated movie

While another Tim Burton and Helena Bonham Carter collaboration, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” is available on Netflix, “Corpse Bride” is the better movie. Similar in style to “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Corpse Bride” is spooky and enchanting with a quietly excellent story and some memorable songs.

Bellatrix Lestrange actress Bonham Carter also appears in “The King’s Speech” and “Howard’s End,” both on Netflix.

Michael Gambon had a role in 2010’s ‘The King’s Speech’

While the star of the show in this best picture winner is, of course, Colin Firth (who won best actor at the Oscars for his performance), Dumbledore actor Michael Gambon has a key role as King George V, King George VI’s (Firth) dad. Fellow Potter alumni Bonham Carter (Bellatrix) and Timothy Spall (Peter Pettigrew) also appear in this movie, too.

Gary Oldman starred in 2011’s ‘Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy’

Gary Oldman, aka Sirius Black, earned his first Oscar nomination for this slow-burning spy thriller that features the cream of the British acting crop as his costars.

Colin Firth, Tom Hardy, Mark Strong, Benedict Cumberbatch, and fellow Harry Potter alumni Toby Jones (Dobby), Ciarán Hinds (Aberforth), and John Hurt (Ollivander) all appear.

Emma Watson appeared in ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower’ in 2012

Emma Watson has had some pretty big roles since hanging up her wand and cloak as Hermione Granger, but her best movie available on Netflix is the coming of age comedy-drama “The Perks of Being a Wallflower.”

Also available on the streaming service are “The Circle,” “The Bling Ring,” and “My Week With Marilyn,” which she stars in with fellow Potter actor Kenneth Branagh (Gilderoy Lockhart).

In 2013, Emma Thompson starred in ‘Saving Mr. Banks’

Sybil Trelawney actress Emma Thompson came so close to earning an Oscar nomination for her performance in this film as “Mary Poppins” author PL Travers.

She starred alongside Tom Hanks as Walt Disney in this touching drama. Thompson did win an Oscar, however, for her leading performance in “Howard’s End,” which is also available on Netflix.

Alan Rickman directed and starred in 2014’s ‘A Little Chaos’

In Rickman’s second film as a director, the Snape actor plays King Louis XIV, who commissions two landscape artists (Kate Winslet and Matthias Schoenaerts) to design a garden for him, but who begin to fall for one another.

Domhnall Gleeson starred in 2014’s ‘Ex Machina’

For such a young actor, Bill Weasley actor Domhnall Gleeson has an excellent filmography, including the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy and dramas like “Brooklyn.”

His best movie available on Netflix, however, is the excellent sci-fi drama “Ex Machina” also starring Alicia Vikander and fellow “Star Wars” actor Oscar Isaac.

Also available on Netflix, and almost pushing out “Ex Machina” to the top spot, is Richard Curtis’ rom-com “About Time,” which Gleeson starred in with Rachel McAdams.

Eddie Redmayne starred in 2014’s ‘The Danish Girl’

While Newt Scamander actor Eddie Redmayne won his Oscar for “The Theory of Everything,” which is available on Netflix, his performance in “The Danish Girl” is actually more extraordinary.

It’s a truly touching movie with two excellent leads in Redmayne and Alicia Vikander, who did win an Oscar for her role in this movie. Also available on Netflix is “My Week With Marilyn.”

Rupert Grint starred in 2015’s ‘Moonwalkers’

Ron Weasley actor Rupert Grint has had the quietest post-Potter career out of the three main actors, but did appear in 2015’s “Moonwalkers” alongside Ron Perlman, which follows a couple of guys up to no good trying to stage the moon landing.

In 2015, Ralph Fiennes appeared in the Coen brothers’ ‘Hail, Caeser!’

Voldemort actor Ralph Fiennes played a British diva director in the Coen brothers’ Hollywood-set tale, and steals the show with the best scene in the film: he tries to get Alden Ehrenreich’s American actor to annunciate a line properly, but can’t.

Daniel Radcliffe is in 2016’s ‘Swiss Army Man’

Harry himself has tried hard to distinguish himself as a proper actor and not just Harry Potter, leading him to take on a variety of roles – some good, some bad.

“Swiss Army Man” is one of the more adventurous and better films he’s been in, as he plays a dead body. It’s an excellent little independent film co-starring Paul Dano. Radcliffe’s “Horns” is also on Netflix.

In 2016, Tom Felton appeared in “Message From the King.”

Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton has had a handful of film appearances since his Potter days, including this crime thriller that stars Chadwick Boseman, Luke Evans, and Alfred Molina. Felton plays a drug dealer named Frankie.

Robert Pattinson appeared in the Safdie brothers’ ‘Good Time’ in 2017

Like Radcliffe, Cedric Diggory actor Robert Pattinson has tried hard to shed the lead role in a huge franchise that made him famous. Instead of Potter, however, Pattinson is trying to get away from Edward Cullen and “Twilight.”

The Safdie brothers’ “Good Time” is almost as stressful as “Uncut Gems,” and just as good.

Julie Walters appeared in ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ in 2018

Molly Weasley actress Julie Walters has had a great character, but is best known for playing kindly supporting characters like Mrs Weasley in “Harry Potter” or Ellen in this “Mary Poppins” sequel.