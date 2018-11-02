The 44 best movies to watch on a 4K TV, according to Fandango users

caption “Dunkirk.” source Warner Bros.

4K entertainment was once a thing of luxury – few could afford it or justify dishing out a large sum of cash for the necessary equipment. Now, 4K TV’s have gotten much more affordable, 4K streaming devices are easy to find and are relatively cheap as well, and plenty of entrainment is offered in the high-resolution format.

Once you’ve made the jump to 4K, though, you’re going to want to put your setup to the test to see what you’ve been missing.

Fandango, a movie-ticketing company which operates the FandangoNOW streaming service, conducted a survey with FandangoNOW users to determine the best movies to watch in 4K. So if you’re looking to get the most out of your fancy high-resolution setup, here are 44 titles that come highly recommended.

44. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

source Columbia Pictures

43. Atomic Blonde

source Jonathan Prime/Focus Features

42. Arrival

source Paramount Pictures

41. The Fifth Element

source Columbia Pictures

40. A Quiet Place

source Paramount Pictures

39. The Fate of the Furious

source Universal

38. The Incredibles

source Disney / Pixar

37. Baby Driver

source Sony

36. Kingsman: The Secret Service

source 20th Century Fox

35. It

source Warner Bros.

34. John Wick

source Lionsgate

33. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

source Universal

32. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1

source Warner Bros

31. Logan

source Twentieth Century Fox

30. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2

source Warner Bros.

29. Deadpool

source 20th Century Fox

28. Ant-Man and the Wasp

source Marvel Studios

27. Life of Pi

source Fox 2000 Pictures

26. Blade Runner 2049

source YouTube/Warner Bros.

25. Ready Player One

caption Wade Watts stands on an omni-directional treadmill. source Warner Bros.

24. Solo: A Star Wars Story

source Disney/Lucasfilm

23. The Martian

source 20th Century Fox

22. Spider-Man: Homecoming

source Sony Pictures

21. The Matrix

source Warner Bros.

20. Incredibles 2

source Pixar

19. Deadpool 2

source 20th Century Fox

18. 2001: A Space Odyssey

source 2001

17. Jurassic World

source Universal

16. Wonder Woman

source Warner Bros.

15. Saving Private Ryan

source DreamWorks Pictures

14. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

source Warner Bros.

13. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

source Disney/Marvel

12. Inception

source Warner Bros.

11. Mad Max: Fury Road

source Warner Bros.

10. Interstellar

9. Star Wars: The Last Jedi

source Disney/Lucasfilm

8. Mission: Impossible – Fallout

source Paramount

7. Black Panther

source Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

6. The Dark Knight Rises

source Warner Bros.

5. The Avengers

source Marvel Studios

4. Dunkirk

source Warner Bros.

3. Thor: Ragnarok

source Marvel Studios

2. Avengers: Infinity War

source Disney

1. The Dark Knight