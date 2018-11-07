These are the 44 movies that need to be watched in 4K, according to Fandango users

- source
- Warner Bros.
4K entertainment was once a thing of luxury – few could afford it or justify dishing out a large sum of cash for the necessary equipment. Now, 4K TV’s have gotten much more affordable, 4K streaming devices are easy to find and are relatively cheap as well, and plenty of entrainment is offered in the high-resolution format.
Once you’ve made the jump to 4K, though, you’re going to want to put your setup to the test to see what you’ve been missing.
Fandango, a movie-ticketing company which operates the FandangoNOW streaming service, conducted a survey with FandangoNOW users to determine the best movies to watch in 4K. So if you’re looking to get the most out of your fancy high-resolution setup, here are 44 titles that come highly recommended.
44. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
- Columbia Pictures
43. Atomic Blonde
- Jonathan Prime/Focus Features
42. Arrival
- Paramount Pictures
41. The Fifth Element
- Columbia Pictures
40. A Quiet Place
- Paramount Pictures
39. The Fate of the Furious
- Universal
38. The Incredibles
- Disney / Pixar
37. Baby Driver
- Sony
36. Kingsman: The Secret Service
- 20th Century Fox
35. It
- Warner Bros.
34. John Wick
- Lionsgate
33. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
- Universal
32. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1
- Warner Bros
31. Logan
- Twentieth Century Fox
30. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2
- Warner Bros.
29. Deadpool
- 20th Century Fox
28. Ant-Man and the Wasp
- Marvel Studios
27. Life of Pi
- Fox 2000 Pictures
26. Blade Runner 2049
- YouTube/Warner Bros.
25. Ready Player One
- Warner Bros.
24. Solo: A Star Wars Story
- Disney/Lucasfilm
23. The Martian
- 20th Century Fox
22. Spider-Man: Homecoming
- Sony Pictures
21. The Matrix
- Warner Bros.
20. Incredibles 2
- Pixar
19. Deadpool 2
- 20th Century Fox
18. 2001: A Space Odyssey
- 2001
17. Jurassic World
- Universal
16. Wonder Woman
- Warner Bros.
15. Saving Private Ryan
- DreamWorks Pictures
14. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Warner Bros.
13. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Disney/Marvel
12. Inception
- Warner Bros.
11. Mad Max: Fury Road
- Warner Bros.
10. Interstellar
9. Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Disney/Lucasfilm
8. Mission: Impossible – Fallout
- Paramount
7. Black Panther
- Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
6. The Dark Knight Rises
- Warner Bros.
5. The Avengers
- Marvel Studios
4. Dunkirk
- Warner Bros.
3. Thor: Ragnarok
- Marvel Studios
2. Avengers: Infinity War
- Disney
1. The Dark Knight
- Warner Bros