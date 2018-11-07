These are the 44 movies that need to be watched in 4K, according to Fandango users

By
Business Insider
-

caption
“Dunkirk.”
source
Warner Bros.

4K entertainment was once a thing of luxury – few could afford it or justify dishing out a large sum of cash for the necessary equipment. Now, 4K TV’s have gotten much more affordable, 4K streaming devices are easy to find and are relatively cheap as well, and plenty of entrainment is offered in the high-resolution format.

Once you’ve made the jump to 4K, though, you’re going to want to put your setup to the test to see what you’ve been missing.

Fandango, a movie-ticketing company which operates the FandangoNOW streaming service, conducted a survey with FandangoNOW users to determine the best movies to watch in 4K. So if you’re looking to get the most out of your fancy high-resolution setup, here are 44 titles that come highly recommended.

44.  Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

source
Columbia Pictures

43. Atomic Blonde

source
Jonathan Prime/Focus Features

42. Arrival

source
Paramount Pictures

41. The Fifth Element

source
Columbia Pictures

40. A Quiet Place

source
Paramount Pictures

39. The Fate of the Furious

source
Universal

38. The Incredibles

source
Disney / Pixar

37. Baby Driver

source
Sony

36. Kingsman: The Secret Service

source
20th Century Fox

35. It

source
Warner Bros.

34. John Wick

source
Lionsgate

33. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

source
Universal

32. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1

source
Warner Bros

31. Logan

source
Twentieth Century Fox

30. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2

source
Warner Bros.

29. Deadpool

source
20th Century Fox

28. Ant-Man and the Wasp

source
Marvel Studios

27. Life of Pi

source
Fox 2000 Pictures

26. Blade Runner 2049

source
YouTube/Warner Bros.

25. Ready Player One

caption
Wade Watts stands on an omni-directional treadmill.
source
Warner Bros.

24. Solo: A Star Wars Story

source
Disney/Lucasfilm

23. The Martian

source
20th Century Fox

22. Spider-Man: Homecoming

source
Sony Pictures

21. The Matrix

source
Warner Bros.

20. Incredibles 2

source
Pixar

19. Deadpool 2

source
20th Century Fox

18. 2001: A Space Odyssey

source
2001

17. Jurassic World

source
Universal

16. Wonder Woman

source
Warner Bros.

15. Saving Private Ryan

source
DreamWorks Pictures

14. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

source
Warner Bros.

13. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

source
Disney/Marvel

12. Inception

source
Warner Bros.

11. Mad Max: Fury Road

source
Warner Bros.

10. Interstellar

source
Paramount/Interstellar trailer

9. Star Wars: The Last Jedi

source
Disney/Lucasfilm

8. Mission: Impossible – Fallout

source
Paramount

7. Black Panther

source
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

6. The Dark Knight Rises

source
Warner Bros.

5. The Avengers

source
Marvel Studios

4. Dunkirk

source
Warner Bros.

3. Thor: Ragnarok

source
Marvel Studios

2. Avengers: Infinity War

source
Disney

1. The Dark Knight

source
Warner Bros