The 31 best movies you can watch on Amazon’s new free streaming channel, IMDb Freedive

On Thursday, Amazon’s movie and TV database, IMDb, unveiled its free streaming video channel, IMDb Freedive.

The ad-supported channel is available on the IMDb site or through Amazon Fire TV devices, and is the latest destination where you can watch a collection of movies and TV shows for free, like Crackle or the Roku Channel.

We looked through its current library of movies and it’s not too shabby.

Along with TV shows like “Fringe” and “Heroes,” there are a bunch of movies ranging from the 1980s (“Body Double,” “Short Circuit”) to the mid 2010s (“Blue Jasmine,” “Drive”).

Here are 31 movies on Freedive we think are worth your time:

“1941” (1979)

It’s the movie that showed Steven Spielberg he wasn’t bulletproof. After making “Jaws” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” he made this comedy (penned by Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis) set in California days after the invasion of Peal Harbor, as hysteria is high that a similar attack could happen on American soil (sound hilarious, right?). With a huge cast of known stars at the time (Dan Aykroyd, James Belushi, Nancy Allen, John Candy), the movie is an interesting watch at something going off the rails before your eyes.

“2 Days in Paris” (2007)

An underappreciated gem of the early 2000s, Julie Delpy directs, writes, and stars in this dramedy starring opposite Adam Goldberg as a couple trying to rekindle their relationship in Paris. The problem is, because it’s the hometown of Delpy’s character, everywhere they go she runs into old boyfriends. Then there’s Delpy’s real-life father playing her dad in the movie, who steals every scene.

“Awakenings” (1990)

One of the best in the filmography of the late Penny Marshall, Robin Williams plays a doctor who discovers that a new drug awakens patients of his who were catatonic. Robert De Niro plays one of those patients, and the two give incredible performances as a friendship builds while De Niro’s character tries to get a handle on the world after decades of being in a hospital bed.

“Blue Jasmine” (2013)

Cate Blanchett won an Oscar for this Woody Allen movie where she plays a down and out New York socialite who tries to start over in San Francisco where her sister lives. But things don’t work out.

“Body Double” (1984)

This Brian De Palma classic has all his trademarks, from his love of the female body to his borderline obsession with Alfred Hitchcock (homages of “Vertico” and “Rear Window” can be found throughout). It’s also the movie that launched the career of Melanie Griffith.

“Bugsy” (1991)

Barry Levinson’s biopic on gangster “Bugsy” Siegel stars Warren Beatty and looks at a time in the tough guy’s life when he tried his hand at acting in Hollywood and then had this brainstorm to start a casino in Las Vegas. Both Beatty and Levinson received Oscar nominations.

“Closer” (2004)

Mike Nichols masterfully adapts Patrick Marber’s play about relationships for the screen by getting incredible performances from Natalie Portman, Jude Law, Julia Roberts, and Clive Owen, who also starred in the first run of the play. Both Owen and Portman were Oscar nominated.

“Donnie Brasco” (1997)

Al Pacino and Johnny Depp play off each other perfectly in this true life mob story that follows an FBI undercover agent (Depp) who infiltrates the mob by forming a father-son relationship with an aging member (Pacino).

“Drive” (2011)

From the score to the camera work to the performances, Nicolas Winding Refn has it all working in this pulpy crime drama about a Hollywood stunt driver (Ryan Gosling) who moonlights as a getaway driver.

“The Fisher King” (1991)

Terry Gilliam looks at redemption in this beautiful drama starring Jeff Bridges as a once famous shock jock who years later finds a way to right a wrong by helping a troubled homeless man (played by Robin Williams), who believes he’s on a knight’s quest to find the holy grail that’s in a “castle” in New York City.

“Foxcatcher” (2014)

Steve Carell gives a chilling performance as millionaire John du Pont, who enlists the talents of wrestlers Mark (Channing Tatum) and David Schultz (Mark Ruffalo) to form a Olympic-level wrestling camp. However, the eccentric behavior of du Pont leads to a horrific conclusion.

“Gattaca” (1997)

Mix sci-fi and beautiful people and you have yourself a memorable movie. Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman, and Jude Law all star in this tale set in a future where everyone is flawless and space travel is a real hot ticket.

“Girlfight” (2000)

For her debut movie, Michelle Rodriguez gives an intense performance as a female boxer who finds success in the ring, though she has to keep her talent a secret from her father. It also marks the directorial debut of Karyn Kusama, who would go on to make “Jennifer’s Body,” “The Invitation,” and Nicole Kidman’s latest, “Destroyer.”

“Glory” (1989)

Edward Zwick’s powerful look at the men who made up the first all-black volunteer company in the Civil War led to three Oscar wins, including Denzel Washington for best supporting actor.

“Last Action Hero” (1993)

It’s fun, action-packed, and proves in the early 1990s Arnold was up to do anything because he was at the height of his fame. You need to see “Last Action Hero.”

“Layer Cake” (2004)

It’s the movie that pretty much proved Daniel Craig could play James Bond, but it’s also a pretty solid crime caper.

“Legends of the Fall” (1994)

Five years after “Glory,” Edward Zwick made this epic family drama that captures one of Brad Pitt’s best performances of his career.

“Look Who’s Talking” (1989)

Kristie Alley plays a career-driven woman whose life drastically changes when she has the baby of a married man. We follow her journey through motherhood and falling for a cab driver (John Travolta). Oh, yeah, and Bruce Willis voices the point-of-view of the baby through all this. Did we forget to mention that?

“Major League” (1989)

One of the best (and funniest) movies about baseball ever made, Charlie Sheen, Tom Berenger, Corbin Bernsen, and Wesley Snipes make up the rag-tag bunch who turn the Cleveland Indians from one of the worst teams into one of the best.

“Memento” (2000)

Christopher Nolan’s second feature film would launch his career. This noir tale told in reverse follows a man (Guy Pearce) with short-term memory loss who is in search of his wife’s killer.

“Miami Connection” (1987)

It’s one of those movies that’s so bad it’s now considered good. The movie follows a martial arts rock band as they face off against motorcycle-driving ninjas to stop them from bringing drugs into Florida. For decades the movie was only seen in bootleg form, but it was finally given a proper release in 2012 by Drafthouse Films. And now, thanks to streaming, you can watch it at home.

“Midnight in Paris” (2011)

In this Woody Allen tale, Owen Wilson plays a screenwriter who while vacationing with his fiancée (Rachel McAdams) and her family in Paris finds himself thrust back to 1920s Paris on his evening midnight strolls by himself.

“Monster” (2003)

Charlize Theron won an Oscar for her performance as serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Patty Jenkins’ gripping drama.

“Panic Room” (2002)

This David Fincher movie isn’t talked about enough. Jodie Foster plays a mom who buys a new house but quickly gets unwanted visitors in the form of three burglars. Foster’s character and her daughter (played by a very young Kristen Stewart) find refuge in the house’s safe room (or panic room) leading to an interesting cat-and-mouse tale.

“Pollock” (2000)

Ed Harris delivers an Oscar-nominated performance as the American painter Jackson Pollock, who despite becoming famous thanks to his unique style of painting, struggles with alcoholism throughout his life. Harris also directed the movie. Marcia Gay Harden won an Oscar playing Pollock’s wife, Lee Krasner.

“Roxanne” (1987)

Doing a modern twist on the classic “Cyrano de Bergerac” play, Steve Martin plays a charismatic guy with a crush on a woman (Daryl Hannah) who finds himself in the friend zone due to his unattractive long nose.

“Run Lola Run” (1998)

Lola (Franka Potente) is on a quest to retrieve 100,000 Deutschmarks for her boyfriend, a bag man who will be killed if he doesn’t have the money on him in 20 minutes. This leads to Lola’s frantic search, which director Tom Tykwer shows differently numerous times – almost like Lola has numerous lives in a video game to accomplish the task. The groundbreaking storytelling made this movie an instant classic.

“Short Circuit” (1986)

Steve Guttenberg, Ally Sheedy, and Fisher Stevens star in this 1980s classic about a robot who suddenly become intelligent and believes it’s alive.

“Single White Female” (1992)

Jennifer Jason Leigh gives the perfect dark performance in this thriller about a woman (Bridget Fonda) who advertises for a new roommate (Leigh).

“St. Elmo’s Fire” (1985)

The 1980s are all summed up in this movie. The hit title song, the heartthrob cast, the hair! Enjoy.

“True Romance” (1993)

Mix Tony Scott visuals, Quentin Tarantino words, and the ghost of Elvis and you have yourself a classic genre movie. Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette are the perfect couple on the run, and the countless great supporting roles (Dennis Hopper, Gary Oldman, Brad Pitt, Christopher Walken, James Gandolfini) in this movie make it fun to watch every time.