10 films to watch if you love the ‘Harry Potter’ movies

Fans of the “Harry Potter” films may enjoy similar movies that are also fantastical or adapted from book series.

Those who love the series might also enjoy film franchises like “Lord of the Rings” and “The Hunger Games.”

Movies like “The Spiderwick Chronicles” (2008), “A Wrinkle in Time” (2018), and “Alice in Wonderland” (2010) are also filled with fantasy and magic.

Inspired by the bestselling series of books by J.K. Rowling, the “Harry Potter” film franchise spans eight movies and 10 years.

Many fans love the series’ mix of fantasy, magic, and mystery that’s all contained inside of a well-established universe. And if you’ve made your way through the films more times than you can count and are seeking more magic to tide you over, look no further.

Here are 10 things to watch if you love the “Harry Potter” series.

“The Chronicles of Narnia” films follow children on a fantasy adventure to fight evil.

caption “The Chronicles of Narnia” films are based on a book series.

Like the “Harry Potter” film franchise, “The Chronicles of Narnia” movies are based on a book series.

Penned by C.S. Lewis, “The Chronicles of Narnia” books depict the adventures of the Pevensie siblings as they discover a magical world called Narnia. The children are led by a wise and powerful lion named Aslan, the true king of Narnia.

The series currently consists of three movies.

The first two films in the series, “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe” (2005) and “Prince Caspian” (2008), are available to stream on Disney Plus.

The third film, “The Voyage of the Dawn Treader” (2010), can be streamed on HBO Now, HBO Go, or Amazon Prime video.

“A Wrinkle in Time” (2018) follows a young girl on a quest to find her scientist father.

caption “A Wrinkle in Time” depicts a magical, sci-fi journey.

Based on Madeleine L’Engle’s 1962 young-adult novel, “A Wrinkle in Time” is perfect for “Harry Potter” fans, as it features a fantasy-adventure plot with unique characters and settings.

Starring Storm Reid, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling, the 2018 film follows a young girl named Meg Murry on a quest to find her father, a scientist who ventured to a new planet using time travel. With the help of astral travelers, Meg and her brother go on a compelling and mystical sci-fi journey.

“A Wrinkle in Time” is available to stream on Disney Plus.

“The Spiderwick Chronicles” (2008) follows a family who discovers a world of magical creatures.

caption “The Spiderwick Chronicles” is on Netflix.

Another fantasy film based on a book series, “The Spiderwick Chronicles” is an adventure that “Harry Potter” fans may enjoy.

In the film, the Grace family moves into an old house called the Spiderwick estate only to discover a hidden world of magical creatures.

Starring Mary-Louise Parker, David Strathairn, Joan Plowright, Sarah Bolger, and Freddie Highmore, the film is available to stream on Netflix.

“Pan’s Labyrinth” (2006) is a haunting fantasy drama.

caption “Pan’s Labyrinth” is filled with haunting creatures and mythical twists.

Guillermo del Toro’s “Pan’s Labyrinth” is a Spanish-language film about a young girl named Ofelia who, like Harry Potter, discovers she isn’t exactly who she thought she was.

In the movie, Ofelia meets a mythical faun who reveals that she is set to become the princess of the underworld, so long as she completes three terrifying tasks.

“Pan’s Labyrinth” is available to stream on Netflix.

The “Fantastic Beasts” films take place in the same wizarding universe as “Harry Potter.”

caption “Fantastic Beasts” is also a book series.

Based on books written by Rowling herself, the “Fantastic Beast” movies are spin-off prequels to the “Harry Potter” films.

The first film, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (2016), is available to purchase or rent on Amazon. The second film, “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” (2018), is available to stream on HBO Go or HBO Now.

“Alice in Wonderland” (2010) captures a feeling of wonder and fantasy.

caption Johnny Depp as the Mad Hatter in “Alice in Wonderland.”

The 2010 adaptation of “Alice in Wonderland” will spark familiar feelings of childlike wonderment for “Harry Potter” fans.

Set in an equally mesmerizing universe, Tim Burton’s “Alice in Wonderland” is a darker reimagining of the classic tale of a girl who revisits a magical place and discovers her true destiny.

This version of “Alice in Wonderland” is available to stream on Disney Plus.

“Bridge to Terabithia” (2007) is a fantasy tale that focuses on friendship.

caption AnnaSophia Robb in “Bridge to Terabithia.”

Starring a young Josh Hutcherson and AnnaSophia Robb, “Bridge to Terabithia” is a fantasy drama that will resonate with “Harry Potter” fans on a personal level, as the characters in the film utilize a world of fantasy to escape from their everyday lives.

The film follows friends Jesse and Leslie as they create their own magical universe called Terabithia that’s filled with whimsical creatures and fantastical settings.

“Bridge to Terabithia” can be streamed on HBO Now and HBO Go.

The “Lord of the Rings” trilogy will give “Harry Potter” fans another universe to explore.

caption This series is also set in a fantasy universe.

Adapted from the iconic J.R.R. Tolkien fantasy novels, the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy is sometimes even compared to “Harry Potter,” as both series are based on books, feature themes of friendship, and are set in fantasy universes.

“Lord of the Rings” is set in Middle-earth, a world filled with mythical creatures and centuries of lore, and follows the journey of a hobbit as he and his companions go on a quest to destroy the One Ring and its dark maker.

The three installments – “Lord of the Rings” (2001), “Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” (2002), and “Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2003) – are available to rent or purchase online.

“The Hunger Games” series will offer “Harry Potter” fans another dark adventure.

caption “The Hunger Games” films are based on books.

Starring Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson, “The Hunger Games” films are based on a series of dystopian novels for young adults.

“Harry Potter” fans may be drawn in by this series’ tight bonds between characters and surreal fictional universe.

The films are set in Panem, a fictional state that features 12 lower-class districts that are forced to volunteer children each year to participate in a battle-to-the-death that is televised for the rich citizens of the Capitol to enjoy.

“The Hunger Games” (2012), “Catching Fire” (2013), “Mocking Jay – Part One” (2014), and “Mocking Jay – Part Two” (2015) are all available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime.

The “Percy Jackson” films also feature a young boy who finds out he’s more than human.

caption Logan Lerman as Percy Jackson.

Like the “Harry Potter” flicks, the “Percy Jackson” movies are based on a successful series of novels.

The films feature Logan Lerman as a boy who finds out he’s actually the son of Poseidon. He must quickly adapt to his newfound role as a demigod as he goes on a mission to save the world.

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief” (2012) is available to stream on Disney Plus. The sequel, “Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters” (2013), is available to rent or purchase from Amazon Prime.

