The best movies to watch on 12 major holidays, from July 4th to Christmas

As the US celebrates Independence Day, you might feel the urge to watch a movie when you’re not outside barbecuing.

But which movie is the best to watch?

Business Insider has picked the best movies to watch on 12 major US holidays, from the 4th of July to New Year’s Day and Christmas.

The movies include recent Oscar darling “Lady Bird,” war epic “Saving Private Ryan,” and the cult-classic “Office Space.”

So when these holidays come around, keep these great movies in mind.

Below 12 of the best movies to watch on major US holidays:

New Year’s Eve/Day: “When Harry Met Sally” (1989)

This classic romantic comedy closes with a satisfying, heavily quoted New Year’s Eve party, so if you want to end/start your year off right, “When Harry Met Sally” is the perfect film to do so.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day: “Selma” (2014)

Ava DuVernay’s “Selma” may have been snubbed from some major Oscar categories in 2015, as it missed out on a director nod for DuVernay and acting for David Oyelowo, but it’s still the definitive film about MLK, Jr.

Valentine’s Day: “Casablanca” (1942)

There’s a plethora of romantic films to choose from that would be perfect on Valentine’s Day, so why not go with the original, and arguably best?

Presidents’ Day: “Lincoln” (2012)

Is it safe to say that the Steven Spielberg-directed “Lincoln” is the best movie about a president ever made? Probably. Plus, it’s always a good thing to revisit a Daniel Day-Lewis performance. He won his third Oscar for the role, and it could be his last, as he’s said that he’s retiring from acting.

Mother’s Day: “Lady Bird” (2017)

One of the best, and most relatable, mother-daughter movies ever made, “Lady Bird” features career-best performances from Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf, and proved Greta Gerwig isn’t to be messed with as an emerging, talented filmmaker.

Memorial Day: “Saving Private Ryan” (1998)

Spielberg’s “Saving Private Ryan” is one of the greatest war movies ever made, and embodies the sacrifice soldiers make to serve their country.

Father’s Day: “The Lion King” (1994)

At its core, “The Lion King” is a story about a son’s relationship with his father, and what it means to step out of his shadow to be his own man. It’s a story that many can relate to, even if the characters are lions.

4th of July: “Independence Day” (1996)

Sometimes the obvious choice is the best choice. Roland Emmerich’s sci-fi blockbuster about an alien invasion remains a fun and entertaining watch, despite a lackluster recent sequel.

Labor Day: “Office Space” (1999)

There’s no better movie to watch on Labor Day, a holiday that celebrates workers, than “Office Space,” a cult-classic satire on mundane office work and the employees who can’t stand it any longer.

Halloween: “Halloween” (1978)

Remember when I said that sometimes the obvious choice is the best choice? It’s still true. A direct sequel is coming later this year, so maybe a terrifying double-feature will even be in order.

Thanksgiving: “Scent of a Woman” (1992)

It’s slim pickings when it comes to movies that have any relation to Thanksgiving. But “Scent of a Woman,” which got Al Pacino his only Oscar win for his role as a blind retired Army Lt. Colonel, takes place on a Thanksgiving weekend, and features an awkward but dramatic holiday dinner scene that is a standout in the film.

Christmas: “Batman Returns” (1992)

Since there are so many great Christmas movies, it’s hard to choose just one. Rather than opting for the traditional choices like “A Christmas Story” or “It’s a Wonderful Life” or “Elf” that people would most likely watch anyway, I present a dark horse alternative. If “Die Hard” can be a Christmas movie, then so can “Batman Returns.”