35 musicians you should see live at least once in your life

There are several musicians that you cannot pass on if you have the chance to see them live.

While tickets can be pricey, their performances and songs are definitely worth every penny.

From Beyoncé to Elton John, these are the artists whose next tours you need to be on the lookout for.

Whether you’re a fan of artists like Beyoncé or John Mayer, if you haven’t had the chance to see them perform live, you’re probably missing out on something big. Tickets might be pricey for some, but it’ll be more than worth it once you’ve seen what they have to offer.

Although there are way too many artists to count that put on a good show, here are 35 that you should consider seeing once before it’s too late.

The Rolling Stones

caption Rolling Stones’ Ron Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards performing in 2018. source TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

The Rolling Stones are an iconic English rock band that have been around for over fifty years. Their stage presence is electrifying and their shows are a can’t-miss for any rock and roll fan. The band just wrapped up their No Filter Tour this past summer, but there might be another opportunity to see Mick Jagger’s moves sometime soon.

Mary J. Blige

caption Mary J. Blige source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Looking for a performer that’s guaranteed to take you on a roller coaster of emotions? Then look no further and head to Mary J. Blige’s next concert. She’s known for her powerful performances that get fans on their feet only to have them feeling emotional just a song later.

Bruno Mars

caption Bruno Mars always gets the crowd dancing. source Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Perhaps one of the best performers that this era of music has birthed, you will surely get what you paid for (and much more) once you see Bruno Mars take the stage. His dance moves are captivating, and he always has a band of backup dancers and brass instruments grooving behind him.

Beyoncé

caption Queen Bey. source Larry Busacca/PW18/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment

Regardless if you’re part of the Beyhive or not, seeing Queen Bey perform at least once in your life should be on your bucket list. The multi-talented songstress delivers non-stop energy. She headlined the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in 2018, then went on to release “Homecoming,” a documentary film showcasing the entire behind-the-scenes process of the making of her performance. The movie showed the months of dedication and planning that she devotes to her live performances, making her an absolute must-see.

Justin Timberlake

Whether on a joint tour with another big act or making everyone melt on his own, Justin Timberlake’s performances are ones for the book. And, if there’s ever an opportunity, you should also nab tickets to see him perform with former boy band group, *NSYNC.

Elton John

caption Elton John is on tour right now. source Mike Segar/Reuters

It doesn’t matter what year you were born, seeing Sir Elton John’s in concert will change your life. Luckily, he is currently on tour in the US, Australia, New Zealand, and all across Europe for literally the next year. You have no excuse not to see him live.

Adele

caption Adele source Joern Pollex/Getty Images for September Managemen

This diva rarely tours because of her damaged vocal chords, so it’s best to snap up tickets when you can. You will love hearing Adele’s sultry voice belt out hits like “Rolling in the Deep” and “Someone Like You.” And yes, it sounds exactly like it does on the record.

Miguel

caption Miguel source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Though Miguel may not be on your list of performers to see once in your life at first thought, after you’ve heard him deliver soulful renditions of his recorded material, you’ll see why it should be. Not to mention, he’s perhaps one of the most underrated artists out there. You can catch him finishing up his tour in Texas, Nevada, California, and South Africa.

Sam Smith

caption Sam Smith’s career has blown up. source Alexander Koerner/Getty Images

Like Adele, Sam Smith’s impeccable vocal performances are ones that you should witness live at least once. He rose to fame after being featured on the Disclosure song, “Latch,” and has since released two solo studio albums. Even without the gimmicks, you’re guaranteed to leave without dry eyes just from the power of his voice.

Bruce Springsteen

caption Bruce Springsteen is still rocking out. source Kevin Mazur/ Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen is an iconic American singer who guarantees a great performance, whether he’s solo or backing the E Street Band. His album “Born to Run” launched his music career, and he’s sold more than 135 million records since.

Lenny Kravitz

It’s been almost 30 years since Lenny Kravitz released his debut album, “Let Love Rule.” Though you may not have thought about seeing him perform live before, seeing his talent in person will make you realize what having true stage presence means.

Red Hot Chili Peppers

caption Red Hot Chili Peppers source Larry Busacca/Getty Images

The Red Hot Chili Peppers were formed in Los Angeles and have been producing head-banging music for almost forty years. Infamous for their stage outfits and wild crowds, they currently only have a few tour dates, so you snatch tickets while you still can.

T-Pain

caption T-Pain source Reuters

If you thought T-Pain’s use of autotune disqualified him from delivering supreme vocals on stage, you are definitely wrong. Giving concert-goers a hype and memorable experience, the Tallahassee hero continues to woo the crowd to this day. He is currently touring smaller venues and even attracts younger audiences who weren’t around when he rose to fame.

Billie Eilish

caption Billie Eilish is only 17-years-old. source Mat Hayward/Getty Images

Billie Eilish is only 17-years-old and already making waves in the music industry. She gained popularity after the releease of her single “Ocean Eyes” on SoundCloud in 2016. Her brother Finneas helps produce her music and sometimes accompanies her on stage, making this brother-sister duo a can’t-miss. Their Where Do We Go World Tour is continuing well into 2020, but it’s selling out quickly.

Janet Jackson

caption Janet Jackson source Francois Nel/Getty Images

Since bursting onto the music scene 33 years ago, Janet Jackson has paved the way for many R&B and pop artists. She’s currently wrapping up a tour if you’re itching to hear No. 1 hits like “Nasty” and “What Have You Done for Me Lately” live.

Jazmine Sullivan

caption Jazmine Sullivan source Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

She may have taken a hiatus from 2010-2015, but powerhouse vocalist Jazmine Sullivan is one artist that you must see perform live at least once in your life. Underrated excellence in vocal form, the singer never misses a note when performing on stage.

HAIM

If you love live instruments and excellent harmonies, head over to a HAIM concert. Radiating true chemistry and energy, the three sisters show off their vocals and great style on stage.

Jennifer Lopez

caption Jennifer Lopez was recently in the movie “Hustlers.” source John Sciulli/Getty Images

Even if you haven’t listened to J.Lo as of late, classic songs like “If You Had My Love” and “Jenny From the Block” will resurrect the true fan in you and make you want to nab a ticket. She always wows on stage with flawless dance moves and eye-catching costumes, making her entire performance a real masterpiece.

Maroon 5

caption Maroon 5 is lead by Adam Levine. source Evans Vestal Ward/Getty

If Maroon 5 hasn’t made it to your bucket list of performers to see live, what are you waiting for? Once you finally see them on stage, you’ll wonder why you waited so long to make it happen. The iconic band is not touring much right now, but you can catch them playing in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve for an incredible show to ring in the new year.

Eminem

caption Eminem source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

A hip-hop legend and industry great, Eminem still knows how to put on a good show. The next time he embarks on a tour, be sure to grab your ticket. There’s no telling how many more times you’ll see him take over a stage.

Rihanna

caption Rihanna source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Regardless if you’re a fan of her vocals or not, her ability to dominate any room she walks into – or stage she walks on – is enough to make you want to cop a ticket. She won over thousands of new fans with her Savage x Fenty fashion show, proving just how creative her mind is. While she is not currently touring and fans are begging for new music, keep an eye out to catch this queen live.

Kanye West

caption Kanye West source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Despite your personal feelings for Kanye West, one thing you can never question is his talent. He’s been bringing his Sunday Services on the road as of late, surprising fans with last-minute announcements. He recently popped up at Howard University’s homecoming to perform, so keep an eye on social media to see this king in person.

Jay-Z

caption Jay-Z source Getty

Hip-hop royalty and respected businessman Jay-Z has been dominating stages since his arrival on the scene in the 90s and it’s only gotten better over the years. He last toured with wife Beyoncé, for their ‘On the Run 2’ tour in 2018.

John Mayer

caption John Mayer source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Were you a fan of the “Continuum” album? How about the most recently released “The Search for Everything?” Well, if you haven’t seen John Mayer perform any of his material live, you have no idea what you’re missing out on. Also, if you are a fan of The Grateful Dead, you can now catch Dead and Company on tour around the country, backed by John Mayer.

Lady Gaga

caption Lady Gaga source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Guaranteed to give you a show that you’ll always remember, Lady Gaga should be on your list of artists to see live once in your life. You can take a look at her legendary awards show performances as an indicator. Gaga is currently performing a residency in Las Vegas, Nevada, wowing crowds almost every night.

Lil Wayne

caption Lil Wayne source Ethan Miller/Getty

It’s been almost 20 years since Lil Wayne released his debut album, “The Block Is Hot,” and his career has gotten even hotter. While he’s delivering applaud-worthy projects, nothing compares to seeing him perform hits like “Lollipop,” “A Milli,” and “Go DJ” in person.

Travis Scott

caption Travis Scott is known for his rowdy crowds. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Travis Scott is an American rapper and producer who stepped into the limelight with his first single “Antidote.” He catapulted to worldwide fame with his third album, “Astroworld.” His live shows are known for huge moshpits and he often brings fans on stage and encourages them to jump headfirst into the crowd. He’s not touring much right now, but you can catch him in early November at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas.

Coldplay

caption Coldplay source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Coldplay is a British rock band lead by Chris Martin. The band recently announced they’ll be working on a new album, which may promise a new tour in the future. Martin’s vocals are mind-blowing, and Coldplay’s live shows are known to feature amazing lights and visuals that are accompanied by passionate lyrics.

The Strokes

caption Lead vocalist Julian Casablancas. source Jim Bennett/Contributor/Getty Images

The Strokes are a classic American rock band from New York City, and their unique and upbeat sound has won them millions of fans around the world. They have headlined countless festivals and always deliver for fans. You can watch them on New Year’s Eve in New York City, or track their tour to find them in 2020.

Chance the Rapper

caption Chance the Rapper performing at Coachella. source Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

Chance the Rapper rose to fame after releasing his first mixtape, “10 Day,” on a sharing site called DatPiff. He went on to release his second mixtape, “Acid Rap” in 2013. His live shows are known to be both wild and intimate, and he’s preparing for a huge US tour in 2020, so get your tickets now.

Foo Fighters

Dave Grohl formed the Foo Fighters in 1994, and they’ve been one of the most popular rock bands since. Their live shows attract an audience of all ages and will absolutely wow you with their passion and high energy levels. While they are not currently touring, they often headline festivals around the country.

Taylor Swift

caption Taylor Swift source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for ABA

Taylor Swift is known for her intimate songs, which have garnered her millions of super-fans. While not loved by everyone, Swift’s live shows may convert you. Often accompanied by talented backup dancers, brightly colored stage decor, and wild costume changes, Swift puts a lot of her creativity into her performances. The 29-year-old sensation is already selling tickets for her European Summer 2020 tour.

Billy Joel

caption Billy Joel source Nicholas Hunt/ Getty Images

Billy Joel, or the “Piano Man,” has been playing soul-filled live shows for decades. He never fails to wow the audience, and he usually plays all across the US, so you have no excuses.

Tame Impala

Tame Impala is an Australian group known for their psychedelic music. They rose to international fame and have gone on to headline the 2019 Coachella Music and Arts Festival and play “Saturday Night Live.” Their live shows are known for dramatic visual effects, and their hypnotizing beats will win you over.

Drake

caption Drake source Ross Gilmore/Getty Images

Drake is a Canadian rapper who first won fans over on the television show “Degrassi.” He released his first studio album “Thank Me Later” in 2010 and has been an unstoppable force ever since. His latest album, “Compilation Package,” was released in August 2019 and is a collection of older songs he never released.