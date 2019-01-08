The best nail clippers you can buy

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

All nail clippers are not created equal. Sometimes it’s worth spending a little more to get that perfect blend of sharpness, comfort, and durability.

The Green Bell G-1008 Nail Clippers are made of stainless steel to expertly shape even the hardest, thickest nails.

I don’t think I’ve ever intentionally gone shopping for nail clippers, I’ve always simply acquired them. It’s like they’ve kept appearing in my bathroom cabinets by sheer chance. And, to be quite honest, before I started researching the best ones money can buy, I never thought there was much notable difference between nail clipper models. I didn’t even know there were “models!”

But it turns out that all nail clippers are not created equal. If you’re tired of hacking your fingernails off so that they grow back at weird angles, it might be time for an upgrade. The good news? Even the most refined, elegant nail clippers won’t totally break the bank. In fact, you can pick up a great pair of clippers for only a few dollars more than their inferior brethren.

When browsing, pay attention to the material (stainless steel is usually a solid bet), the shapes of the blade and the handle, and any additional features you might find useful, like a nail file or a compartment for catching clippings so they don’t end up all over your bathroom floor, where you will forget about them until they embed themselves in your heel like a gross splinter.

The best nail clippers overall

Why you’ll love them: The Japanese-designed Green Bell G-1008 Nail Clippers give you a sharp, precise cut with minimal effort.

I never thought I’d be recommending that you spend more than $20 on a pair of nail clippers, but people love the Green Bell G-1008. You can read several love letters to these Japanese-designed clippers on the internet, penned by experts at The Strategist and The Wirecutter.

Shoppers adore Green Bell, too. The clippers have a 4.6 Amazon rating based on 160+ reviews, and they are an Amazon’s Choice pick. The stainless steel design is sleek and curved to fit comfortably in your hand. Reviewers like the sharp, precise blades that give you control and crisp cuts that don’t require much, if any, shaping or filing.

A few people mentioned the long shipping time for these since they come directly from Japan, and they are not currently available for Amazon Prime free shipping. But 84% of shoppers deemed them worth the extra cost and the prolonged wait.

Once such reviewer writes, “Unlike the small, dull clippers that most of us have gotten used to, and which you have to wrench down on before they deign to chew off a piece of your nail, the amount of pressure you have to exert with these is so minuscule that it’s practically effortless.”

Pros: Curved for comfort while holding, stainless steel, built-in file

Cons: Long shipping time, pricey

The best nail clippers for travelers

Why you’ll love it: The FIXBODY Nail Clipper Set comes with three nail shaping tools in a leather case, making it the perfect companion for the frequent traveler.

When you’re anal about your nails but you’re always on the go, life can be tough. What if you break a nail at the airport? Do you let it nag at you until you get to your hotel? Spring for some subpar clippers at the terminal convenience store? No, you pull out your FIXBODY Nail Clipper Set, which you packed using remarkable foresight.

The three-piece set comes in a travel-friendly leather case that snaps closed to keep everything in place in your luggage or your handbag. It contains two clippers, a larger one with straight blades, a smaller, curved one, and a slim nail file. All three pieces are rendered in chic black zinc alloy stainless steel. “Anti-slip” levers on the clippers helps you grip the base for more control as you cut.

FIXBODY nail clippers have been featured in NY Mag’s The Strategist and Best Reviews, and this set has a 4.3 Amazon rating based on 1,800+ reviews.

“These are some of the nicest clippers that I have ever used. Unfortunately my husband realized that I had them. In order to save mine from disappearing, I am ordering another set for him. These clippers are that good – people will want them for themselves and you will never see them again!!!” writes Amazon shopper Colorista#1.

Pros: Chic design, stainless steel, comes with three tools and leather case

Cons: Some reviewers found smaller size didn’t fit hands

The best child-friendly nail clippers

Why you’ll love them: Looking for baby-safe nail clippers? The Safety 1st Sleepy Baby Nail Clippers have a tiny blade and a built-in light to give you a clear view while you work.

I’ve never attempted to cut a baby’s nails, but I can imagine the kind of challenge it would pose. Safety 1st Sleepy Baby Nail Clippers won’t lull your infant into stillness so you can get easy access to their nails, but it does make the job about as easy as it possibly can be.

These safety clippers have teeny tiny curved cutting edges housed in a large handle that’s easy to grip thanks to the soft-touch material on the outside. The coolest feature is the built-in LED light at the tip that allows you to actually see what you’re doing if you’re trying to cut your child’s nails in low-light.

The clippers also come with an emery board that can be stored in a hidden compartment in the base of the handle.

Safety 1st Sleepy Baby Nail Clippers are an Amazon’s Choice pick with a 4-star rating and almost 1,000 reviews. They also come recommended by The Strategist and The Bump.

“These lighted clippers are great for newborns! I used these for my daughter, who hated having her nails cut. There were a few times I waited until she was asleep in the dark to avoid the fight and had no problems doing an adequate job thanks to the bright lights,” writes one fan.

Pros: No-slip handle, built-in LED light, comes with emery board

Cons: Bulky

The best multi-use nail clippers

Why you’ll love them: Nail Clippers by Clyppi are like the Swiss Army Knife of nail clippers, complete with a built in file and cleaner tool.

If you’re constantly trying to scrape dirt out from underneath your fingertips, you’ll love these Clyppi nail clippers. They come with a swing-out nail cleaner with a pointed curved edge and a textured body you can use as a nail file, with two different grades of grittiness.

Keychain holes allow you to take the clippers with you on the go by attaching them to your keyring. The lever is also wider than most and the surface is made of brushed steel to make for a comfortable, sturdy grip. For that reason, this is a great pick for people with arthritis or carpal tunnel. And they come with a lifetime guarantee!

With over 2,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.5 star rating, these are clearly a popular choice with shoppers. They’ve also been featured by The Strategist.

“These are the last clippers I will ever buy. Simply amazing. They are everything I want in nail clippers,” writes one reviewer.

“The Clyppi Fingernail Clippers are a little longer and wider than the ones I’ve used in the past. I can really get my fingers & thumb into each cut as a result of the added leverage and strength. These seem sharper. And coupled with the brushed steel, slippage is minimized,” says another.

Pros: Built in nail file/cleaner, wider lever for easy grip, good for people with larger hands or arthritis, keychain holes

Cons: Pricey

The best ergonomic nail clippers

Why you’ll love them: Tired of finding bits of your toenails embedded in the carpet? The Seki Edge SS-101 Deluxe Fingernail Clippers come with a compartment to catch your clippings.

The reason I put off cutting my nails for weeks at a time is one part laziness and one part hating the experience of finding nail clippings embedded in the carpeting forever afterward. I know that not clipping my nails doesn’t solve the problem, but it feels good in a passive aggressive sort of way.

What does solve the problem? The Seki Edge SS-101 Deluxe Fingernail Clipper, which features a built-in nail clipping catcher. I didn’t know such a thing existed and now I can’t imagine continuing to live without it. Seki nail clippers come highly recommended. Another, currently out of stock, model has more than 2,400 Amazon reviews and was featured by The Wirecutter.

This one is unique because it cleans up for you as you go. To use the catcher, slide the nail clippers into the white base that is easily removed for cleaning. There’s also a built-in nail file on the back of the clippers, and the same precise cutting blades you can expect on all Seki Edge products.

“I’m surprised I’m writing a review for nail clippers, but these are amazing,” writes one Amazon shopper. “I picked them up because I was tired of the pharmacy clippers that often seem blunt or defective causing them to cut unevenly (or at all). These are very very sharp, the blades are lined up perfectly, and the fingernail catcher is a nice bonus that actually works!”

Pros: Clipper catcher, nice design, built-in nail file

Cons: Some reviews say catcher is small