8 nail colors and manicure trends you’ll be seeing everywhere this fall

caption Nail polishes with pearly tones will be everywhere this fall, according to celebrity manicurist Chelsea King. source Gabriel Olsen/WireImage

Insider spoke with manicurists to find out what nail trends will be all the rage this fall.

Pearlescent polishes will be popular this season, along with dark teal colors.

People can also expect to see celebrities sport French manicures with unconventional colors.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Fall is almost upon us – which, for salon regulars, means it’s time to swap the pastel-colored polishes of summer with autumnal hues.

Insider asked expert manicurists for their predictions on the nail colors and manicure styles that will be everywhere this fall.

Eleanor Langston, the founder and chief creative officer at Paintbox, a New York City nail salon and polish brand, said the colors of fall include cinnamon and Champagne.

Chelsea King, a Los Angeles-based celebrity manicurist and nail art expert, said pearlescent polishes and French manicures in unconventional colors will be big in the upcoming season.

Keep reading for the complete list of fall nail trends that will inspire your next manicure.

Dark teal will soon be popping up everywhere

caption Essie nail polish in “Go Overboard.” source Essie

“I’m starting to see teal pop up everywhere,” King told Insider, recommending a dark shade such as Essie’s “Go Overboard.”

Click here to find “Go Overboard” by Essie.

Cinnamon shades will be a big neutral for fall

caption Paintbox nail polish in “Like Spice.” source Courtesy of Paintbox

Langston told Insider that cinnamon shades will be the “perfect modern neutral for fall.”

She recommended “Like Spice” from Paintbox’s own line of polishes.

“It’s rich and caramel-y with brick and terracotta undertones. It should be a staple of everyone’s nail wardrobe,” she said.

Click here to find “Like Spice” by Paintbox.

Rust colors with an orange undertone will be an autumn staple

caption OPI polish in “Suzi Needs a Loch-smith.” source OPI

King said red and orange colors with hints of rust, like OPI’s “Suzi Needs a Loch-smith,” are already highly requested polishes.

“A lot of celebrities will be wearing chic rust colors. Red is always the cool go-to, but a more orange-y, rusty fall red is a way that it’ll be switched up for autumn,” King said.

Find OPI’s “Suzi Needs a Loch-smith” nail polish.

Neutral nudes of the season will have taupe and mauve undertones

caption Orly nail polish in “Dreamweaver.” source Orly

Neutral colors with taupe and mauve undertones, like “Dreamweaver” by Orly, will be trendy shades for autumn.

“There’s going to be twists on the classics this fall. Nudes are still a go-to, but this year I am predicting neutrals with taupe and mauve undertones,” King said.

Find Orly nail polish in “Dreamweaver.”

Pearlescent polishes will be another twist on neutral colors for the fall

caption Sally Hansen nail polish in “Pink Slip.” source Sally Hansen

“I saw a lot of pearls on the runways, and I think a way you’ll see that translate to nails is with pearlescent polishes,” King said. “Anything that looks like opal or pearl will be on a lot of celebrities’ nails this fall.”

King said pearly pinks and whites, like Sally Hansen’s “Pink Slip,” will be a popular transition color from summer to fall.

Find Sally Hansen nail polish in “Pink Slip.”

Champagne colors are another shimmery shade to watch for this season

caption Paintbox nail polish in “Like Magic.” source Paintbox’s “Like Magic” polish.

Langston said shimmery polishes, including Champagne hues, are a big nail trend for fall.

Her pick from Paintbox’s polish collection is “Like Magic,” a holographic glitter.

“It’s like a jewelry accessory for your fingertips, drawing attention to your nail and glistening in any light,” Langston said.

Find Paintbox’s “Like Magic” nail polish here.

The summer’s multicolored nail craze will continue, but with muted and monochromatic shades

caption Multicolored manicures will still be popular in the fall. source Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

“The summer trend of having a different color on each nail will still be big for fall, but with darker, more neutral colors,” King said. “I think that’s still going to be huge for a while.”

Celebrities will also be sporting French manicures with a twist, like swapping the classic white nail tip for a different color

caption A spin on the classic French manicure is a forthcoming trend for fall. source Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

“I’ve been seeing French manicures on a lot of celebrities lately, and more people are requesting them with really cool colors other than the normal French tip,” King said. “The French tip will also start to be thinner than the classic chunky white line.”