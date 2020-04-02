The best nail guns

A reliable nail gun is one of the most productive, time-saving tools you can buy, allowing users to complete huge nailing jobs with minimal effort.

We recommend the Bostitch F21PL as our overall favorite nail gun because it provides the versatility and performance to tackle both large and small framing projects.

Nail guns, or “nailers” as they’re called by the trade, are handheld power tools designed to drive a large amount of nails quickly and accurately. Essentially, they do the same job as a hammer, but much faster, and with a lot less effort required by the user.

Don’t get me wrong, a basic hammer will always be a tool belt staple – an invaluable instrument when it comes to general striking, and nothing compares to the satisfying feeling you get from sinking a nail into lumber with a pair of skillful whacks. But, for almost any high-volume nailing job, I’m picking the nail gun every time.

Since there are a variety of projects that require nailing, there are also a range of nail gun types to choose from. Luckily, they’re pretty specialized in terms of what they can and can’t do, so choosing the best type for you is fairly simple. Later in this guide, we go into greater detail about the four types of nail guns (framing, finish, brad, pin, and roofing) and power source (pneumatic, battery, or gas).

I decided to exclude a roofing nailer option, simply because if you’re a professional roofer, you probably already know the best nailer or have a personal favorite for the job. That said, I made sure to include an option from the other common types listed above, so whether you’re planning on framing a room or pinning together delicate woodwork, you’ll find the ideal nail gun for you.

All of our picks are pneumatic except one battery-powered option. We disregarded gas-powered models because they require a lot of routine maintenance, which can get really expensive; we don’t think they are suitable for most people.

As with any power tool, always use a nail gun safely and wear proper eye protection. Consider built-in safety features that prevent unintended discharges. If it’s your first time using a nail gun, get some training from an experienced friend or a knowledgeable hardware store employee. When in doubt, do not use it.

While working in a custom furniture and cabinetry shop, as well as on a commercial carpentry crew, I have had the opportunity to use a variety of nail guns. I’ve used this experience, in addition to testing out several models I wasn’t as familiar with, to narrow down this list to the five best nail guns you can buy.

Here are our top picks for the best nail guns:

Updated on 4/2/2020 by Alex Rennie: We updated the affordable pick to its latest version (previously called the Hitachi NR90AES1). We also added hands-on experience and additional expert info. Kyle Schurman contributed to this article.

The best nail gun overall

source Bostitch

The Bostitch F21PL is relatively lightweight and easy to handle, while still providing the power necessary for all heavy-duty framing tasks.

If you’re looking for an all-around nailer that can reliably secure lumber for framing, the pneumatic Bostitch F21PL could be just what you’re looking for. Thanks to its magnesium body, it weighs only 8.1 pounds, and is rugged enough to stand up to tough job-site conditions.

My favorite characteristic of the Bostitch F21PL is the fact that, in addition to wood, it can be also be used on metal joist connectors. These connectors need to be nailed to the lumber through small holes, a job that standard nailers don’t really have the accuracy for. Typically you would need a specialized nail gun for this job, but the Bostitch F21PL features a “positive placement” attachment that sets the tip of the gun squarely in the connector hole for accurate firing.

The magazine of the Bostitch F21PL holds 60 plastic-coated framing nails, from 2 to 3.5-inches long, or 60 metal-connector nails. The teeth on the Bostitch F21PL are nice and chunky, great for digging into wood while toe-nailing.

The trigger of the Bostitch F21PL offers both sequential and bump settings. Sequential firing means that every time you pull the trigger, one nail is shot out. Bump firing means that as long as you are holding down the trigger, a nail is fired every time you “bump” the nose of the gun against the wood. Bump firing lets you shoot a lot of nails in a short of amount of time, and tends to be easier on your hand as well.

It’s a bit bulkier than some models, but the Bostitch F21PL has a really solid, balanced feel to it, making it comfortable to use on those long workdays.

Pros: Trusted brand, one-year full warranty, tool-less depth adjustment, integrated hook for hanging when not in use

Con: Nowhere to store the positive placement attachment when not in use, large and somewhat bulky

The best brad nailer

source Walmart

The battery-powered Porter Cable PCC790LA features a multitude of color-coded wheels, lights, and switches to make it super simple to use.

The best thing about the battery-powered Porter Cable PCC790LA is that even though it’s a great choice for seasoned professionals, it’s user-friendly enough for a total beginner. If you’re intimidated or unsure about using a nail gun, the Porter Cable PCC790LA goes overboard making the specifics of its operation as straightforward and unambiguous as possible.

Unlike other nailers that require a separate tool to adjust the firing depth, the Porter Cable PCC790LA features a bright red adjustment wheel, and a separate window shows you exactly where you’re at. To make things even easier, a handy little diagram is printed on the side of the unit.

Its 20-volt lithium-ion battery makes it even easier to use, eliminating the need for noisy air compressors and annoying air hoses. Usually I would recommend purchasing a spare battery, but the runtime of the Porter Cable PCC790LA is pretty impressive, and since it only takes about 30 minutes to charge up again, it should be enough for most people. Plus, if you already own other Porter Cable tools, you can use their batteries as well.

A set of LED’s on the front of the unit illuminate your workspace, so you can pinpoint your nail exactly where you want it. These work lights also alert you of any errors with the machine. By blinking in different sequences, it lets you know exactly what the issue is, whether it’s a low battery, or jammed brad.

Pros: Integrated belt hook, relatively quiet operation

Cons: No storage case, somewhat heavier than compressor-powered models

The best finish nail gun

source The Home Depot

When it comes to interior finish carpentry, the precision and accuracy of the lightweight DeWalt D51257K make it a great choice.

Unlike framing nailers, finish nailers are used on more delicate, visible pieces of wood, so a no-mar tip is essential. The pneumatic DeWalt D51257K features an effective, low-profile rubber pad that protects your wood, and also provides a nice little bit of friction to keep the tip from sliding around. This comes in really handy when dealing with thin pieces of trim that can split if you don’t hit them in just the right spot.

What I really love about the DeWalt D51257K is how balanced it feels in your hand. Its handle is wrapped in a solid rubber grip, and combined with it’s lightweight 3.9 pounds, the DeWalt D51257K is comfortable to maneuver and operate.

A small feature that makes a big difference is the integrated belt hook on the bottom of the DeWalt D51257K. Instead of having to set down your gun every time you have to find more nails, or place a piece of trim, you just hang it on your belt and its ready when you need it.

I have always been impressed with the reliability of the DeWalt D51257K, and have probably had only five or six nail jams over the years. Even those times it did jam, the DeWalt D51257K was easy to get back in action, you just pop the front open and clear it right out.

The DeWalt D51257K only has a sequential trigger (so no bump mode), but with most finish work you’re not really moving fast enough to need one. The DeWalt D51257K uses 16 gauge nails between 1 to 2.5 inches, making ideal for base trim, crown molding, window casing, or door frames.

Pros: 360-degree adjustable exhaust, three-year warranty, tool-free depth adjustment

Cons: No bump mode, plastic components decrease durability

The best value nail gun

source Amazon

The Metabo NR90AES1 framing nailer is a rugged workhorse that is simple to use, easy to disassemble, and made to last.

If you walked onto a commercial job site today, chances are you’d see a lot of framing carpenters using Metabo nailers. Professionals need a reliable tool that’s going to get the job done, and the pneumatic Metabo NR90AES1 delivers. It’s built like a tank, and at only 7.5 pounds, is easy to hold for extended periods of time – great for those all-day flooring and framing projects.

The Metabo NR90AES1 has an open-nose piece for quick jam clearing (although I used this gun on and off for over a year and only had a few jams). The two-piece design of the nail magazine makes it easy to take apart, letting you reload quickly and get back to work.

The Metabo NR90AES1 easily switches from sequential to bump firing, thanks to its selection activation switch, conveniently located next to the trigger. This makes it really simple to go back and forth between firing modes as you work.

Toe-nailing – shooting a nail at an angle – is an important technique for anchoring vertical wall studs to the horizontal support beam. It can be a little tricky to hold a nailer at the correct angle, but the Metabo NR90AES1 makes toe-nailing a breeze, thanks to its large teeth that dig into the wood, steadying the gun while you shoot. I’ve used other nailers with less aggressive teeth, and it can get frustrating when the tip keeps sliding on the wood instead of digging into it. This is even more of an issue when you’re positioned at an awkward angle, or on top of a ladder.

Metabo products were previously sold under the Hitachi name. I had my concerns about these new products being lower quality than the great Hitachi products, but they are made in the same factory, by the same people, and I have seen nothing to suggest that the quality has been lowered in any way.

Pros: Minimal nose piece makes it easier to see nail placement, durable metal body, very powerful

Cons: Does not include a protective storage case, lacks rafter hook for hanging

The best pin nailer

source Walmart

Not only is the Bostitch HP118K compact and lightweight, it’s also tough enough to take the abuse from a busy cabinetry shop or job site.

The pneumatic Bostitch HP118K accepts a range of pin lengths from 1/2 to 1 3/16 inches, making it great for the DIY user who just wants a nice solid pin nailer to keep in the garage. I used this 23-gauge pin nailer in my days working in a residential cabinetry shop, and really can’t praise it enough. It’s incredibly light and honestly a lot of fun to use.

Because pin nailers are used for delicate tasks using small pieces of wood, accuracy is very important. The Bostitch HP118K is designed specifically for this kind of precision, featuring a thin, tapered nose that lets you see exactly where your pin is going. I’ve had to use pin nailers with broader noses that didn’t allow for this kind of accuracy, and was more likely to split the wood piece and force me to start all over.

The Bostitch HP118K gives you even more control by making it simple to adjust the amount of air pressure coming from the compressor. Different tasks and wood types can require more or less power, so this feature is great for dialing in exactly how much PSI you need. To prevent accidentally damaging your project, I would definitely suggest testing your nailer on a piece of scrap wood while you find the correct power setting.

One drawback of the Bostitch HP118K is that it uses a double-trigger to prevent accidental firing, instead of the tip depression mechanism of most other nailers. Tip depression mechanisms will only allow the gun to fire when it is firmly pressed agains the wood it’s firing into. Since the gun knows it’s pressed against wood, allows you to pull the trigger. So, if you’re just walking around with the gun and accidentally pull the trigger, you won’t shoot a nail through your foot.

Pin nailers, on the other hand – like the Bostitch HP118K – don’t have this feature. Since they’re so often used on delicate projects, pressing the nose against the wood would dent and damage it. Instead, a safety trigger must be squeezed, and then the firing trigger in front of it fires the gun. It can be easy to accidentally squeeze both triggers when grabbing this gun off the workbench or the ground, and firing a pin into the air. As long as you’re careful, this isn’t a big deal, but something to consider if you have small kids around.

Pros: Accurate, durable, lightweight, affordable

Cons: Requires air compressor, easy to accidentally discharge

Things to look for in a nail gun

source DeWalt

Common types of nail guns

Framing nailers: These are heavy-duty tools designed to tackle large carpentry projects, like framing houses or building decks. They can accept a range of nail sizes, but the most commonly used are 3.5 inches, which is the ideal length for securing the lumber that you’ll most likely be working with. Because the wood they are nailing is strictly structural and typically won’t be seen by anyone, framing nailers tend to easily dent and mar wood surfaces.

Finish nailers: Finish nailers use smaller-diameter fasteners for use on more detailed, finishing woodwork. These small nails are typically either 15 or 16 gauge in size, reducing the chances of damaging the wood surface. Finish nailers can be used on anything from door trim and crown molding, to cupboards and cabinetry.

Brad nailers: Brad nailers use smaller, 18-gauge nails that still have a decent amount of holding power, but leave a much less noticeable hole in the wood surface. These are most often used on smaller pieces of wood that could crack or split if a finishing nail was used. Brad nailers are great for small woodworking projects, like cabinetry finishing, crown molding, or trim work.

Pin nailers: Pin nailers shoot tiny, headless, 23-gauge nails. Because pins leave such small holes in wood, they don’t require the putty or sanding that larger brad or finishing nails need. Typically, once you toss a coat of paint over a pin hole, its totally invisible. Pins aren’t really meant to provide much holding power, so they’re commonly used to secure glued pieces of wood in place while they dry. They can also be used for delicate craft projects, like birdhouses or jewelry boxes.

Roofing nailers: Roofing nailers are specifically designed for one job: to secure shingles and roofing material to a roof. Instead of nail strips, roofing nailers use coil nails. These round coils hold more nails at once, cutting back on refills. To prevent your gun from sliding off the roof by accident, many roofing nailers feature non-skid pads on the body of the gun.

Power source

Nailers can use pneumatic air, batteries, or flammable gas to create the energy needed to drive nails into lumber. These power sources are all effective, but each have their own pros and cons in terms of power and portability.

Pneumatic: Pneumatic nailers are connected to a separate air compressor by an air hose, and use pressurized air to drive their nails. This method delivers a lot of power, and as long as your compressor stays plugged in, it can keep working as long as you can. The air hose cuts down on your mobility, however, and can be a safety hazard if you’re not careful.

Battery-powered: Cordless battery-powered nailers are more convenient than pneumatic models, but also aren’t able to supply as much power. Because of their limited runtime, battery-powered nailers aren’t ideal for all-day jobs, but their portability makes them a great option for users who don’t want to hassle with noisy air compressors.

Gas-powered: These cordless models use flammable fuel cartridges to create small combustions that drive nails out of the gun. They are more powerful than battery-powered nailers and have a longer runtime, but the cost of fuel cartridges can add up if you’re using them a lot.

