The 25 best ‘naked’ looks celebrities wore in 2018

caption “Naked” fashion was super popular in 2018. source Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment and Anadolu Agency/Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

According to global fashion search platform Lyst, the “naked” ensemble was one of the most popular looks of 2018.

Celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid helped make the style one of the biggest trends of the year.

Examples range from dresses with clever cutout designs to super-sheer overlays.

The idea of the “naked dress” certainly isn’t new, but its popularity seemed to be at an all-time high in 2018. According to global fashion search platform Lyst, naked fashion was one of the biggest trends influenced by celebrities in 2018.

Celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid stepped out in the popular trend, with designs ranging from sheer bodysuits to dresses with revealing cutouts and lace detailing.

Here are the 25 best barely-there looks of the year.

Bella Hadid wore a sheer corseted bodysuit to a Harper’s Bazaar event in September.

caption Bella Hadid wore the look during New York Fashion Week. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

According to Lyst, Mugler experienced a 24% spike in search traffic following Hadid’s appearance on the red carpet.

She then put her glamorous spin on the trend while attending the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after-party.

caption Bella Hadid hit the pink carpet in a sheer design. source Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

She wore a see-through metallic dress with a plunging neckline and tons of beaded detailing throughout.

Read more: Bella Hadid wore a see-through dress with a V-neck down to her belly button, and it’s one of her most daring red carpet looks ever

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley helped sparked interest in the trend by wearing this Versace dress in September.

caption Her gown featured a bondage-inspired design. source David M. Benett/Getty Images

According to Lyst, her ensemble for the GQ Men of the Year awards caused a 21% surge for black bondage-style items just 48 hours later.

Kendall Jenner hit the Cannes Film Festival in a super-sheer minidress in May.

caption Kendall Jenner is making the “naked” trend one of her signature looks. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

She wore a transparent Alexandre Vauthier minidress with sparkling glitter embellishments.

Jenner went sheer yet again while walking down the Cannes red carpet.

caption She accessorized with jewelry by Chopard. source Pascal Le Segretain

She wore a flowing gown with tiered layers of silk tulle by Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

She then opted for another super-sheer gown for the British Fashion Awards in December.

caption Some strappy heels completed the look. source Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images

She wore a piece from Julien Macdonald’s Spring/Summer 2019 collection, which had padded structured shoulders and a hip-high slit on the left side.

Read more: Kendall Jenner wore another ‘naked’ dress on the red carpet, proving she’s one of the biggest celebrity fans of the 2018 fashion trend

Kim Kardashian West wore a vintage 1996 Jean Paul Gaultier dress to the People’s Choice Awards in November.

caption Kardashian West fused two of the biggest trends. source Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment

The sheer dress featured a swirling black design that almost looked like an optical illusion.

Zoë Kravitz took the trend to the Met Gala in May.

caption Zoë Kravitz at the Met Gala 2018. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The “Big Little Lies” star wore a Saint Laurent dress with lace detailing that was held together by two bows on her right side.

Read more: Here’s what all the celebrities wore to the 2018 Met Gala

Selena Gomez stepped out for the Met Gala in May in a sheer design by Stuart Vevers for Coach.

caption Gomez took a more subtle approach to the trend. source Dimitrios Kambouris/MG18/Getty Images

The nightgown-inspired gown had a flowing, lightly see-through skirt with ruffled detailing.

Hailey Baldwin’s sheer gown for the Cannes Film Festival was covered in sequin embellishments.

caption She opted for a bun hairstyle. source Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

She wore a gown by Roberto Cavalli Couture.

Laverne Cox wore a sheer skirt overlay for the NAACP Awards in January.

caption Her sheer overlay featured a thigh-high slit. source David Crotty/Getty Images

Cox was in a design from Abyss by Abby and a pair of Stuart Weitzman heels.

Rita Ora attended the MTV Video Music Awards in August wearing a design by Giuseppe Zanotti.

caption Rita Ora attended the MTV VMAs in a see-through gown. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The sheer dress featured strategically placed swirling black embroidery throughout.

Read more: All the looks celebrities wore to the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Tiffany Haddish also wore a see-through look on the VMAs red carpet.

caption Tiffany Haddish even matched her hairstyle to her dress. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Her long-sleeved Naeem Khan gown had a circular black and white pattern on top of the sheer fabric.

Halle Berry’s gown for the NAACP Image Awards in January featured an intricate see-through skirt.

caption Her gown also featured a flowing train. source David Crotty/Getty Images

Her black and red Reem Acra gown featured lace panels at the center of the skirt, which essentially created two sheer slits on either side.

Jennifer Lopez wore put a twist on the “no-pants” trend with a Ralph & Russo ensemble back in May.

caption Sheer pants are the new no-pants. source Denise Truscello/Getty Images

While attending an event at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Lopez wore an outfit featuring completely sheer pants with a white bodysuit underneath.

Lopez also put another interesting spin on the trend while wearing a sparkling green cape for a photo shoot with InStyle.

Paris Hilton showed off a floral take on the look for the amfAR Gala in May.

caption Hilton kept it colorful with her “naked” dress. source David M. Benett/Getty Images

Her flowing Nicolas Jebran gown featured plenty of colorful flowers on its sheer fabric.

Adriana Lima kept the trend going during a Cannes event in May.

caption She paired the dress with strappy gold heels. source George Pimentel/Getty Images

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel wore a floor-length, semi-sheer gold gown by Julien Macdonald.

Read more: Adriana Lima just walked in her last Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Here’s a look back at her most memorable runway looks.

SZA’s “naked” look was fused with a billowing ball gown style for the Grammy Awards in January.

caption SZA’s gown was sheer with lots of embroidered details. source Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

The singer wore an Atelier Versace design with a semi-sheer fabric and tulle detailing.

Kate Beckinsale proved the “naked” trend doesn’t require a sheer fabric at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in September.

caption The actress turned heads in a bold red print. source David M. Benett/Getty Images

Her Julien Macdonald ensemble featured a side cutout on the right side that created a shawl-like draping effect.

Heidi Klum went for a fringed twist on the trend for the American Music Awards in October.

caption Heidi Klum wore a Julien Macdonald design. source Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Her black crocheted gown by Julien Macdonald featured cutout designs throughout, which she paired with matching black heels.

Ming Xi paired her sheer dress with thigh-high boots for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after-party.

caption Ming Xi even wore “naked” boots. source Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Her sheer minidress and boots had matching crystal embellishments.

Elsa Hosk put a twist on the underwear-as-outerwear trend for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March.

caption Elsa Hosk pulled off several trends at once. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The Victoria’s Secret Angel’s Alberta Ferretti dress featured a shimmering sheer overlay with black separates underneath.

Read more: Victoria’s Secret unveils a $1 million bra made of 2,100 diamonds that model Elsa Hosk will wear in this year’s fashion show

Ciara’s gown for the Billboard Music Awards may have been sheer, but it didn’t skimp on the shimmer.

caption Ciara walked the red carpet in a sparkling gown. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

The singer wore a design by Julien MacDonald.

Deepika Padukone’s caped gown during the Cannes Film Festival in May added a glamorous twist.

caption Her floor-length gown featured a flowing cape. source George Pimentel/Getty Images

She wore a sheer gown by Zuhair Murad with intricate lace detailing.

Last but not least, Jonathan Van Ness proved guys can tackle the trend at the Creative Arts Emmys in September.

The “Queer Eye” star wore a sheer black bodysuit by Margiela with a custom-made sequin kilt that had a thigh-high slit.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.