Using natural deodorant sometimes feels like a compromise, but not with Schmidt’s.

It’s just as effective as the conventional stuff, but it’s formulated without aluminum, propylene glycol, or artificial fragrance.

I made the switch to natural deodorant about two years ago and I’ve never looked back. It takes some trial-and-error, but it’s certainly possible to find a more natural formula that works. Over time, I’ve realized I actually prefer the experience of using natural deodorant – but not before experimenting with a few duds first.

Once I discovered the formulas on this list, I stopped feeling like I was compromising by avoiding traditional antiperspirants and deodorants.

Though I was initially drawn to natural deodorant out of a desire to avoid aluminum, I’ve come to appreciate them for a host of other reasons. The skin under my arms is really sensitive, especially after shaving, and I find that natural deodorant is far less irritating than most conventional formulas and, in the case of options that contain coconut oil, even a bit hydrating.

Of course, the antiperspirant power of natural deodorant is not going to be the same as what you’re used to if you’re new to the stuff. Some of the fragrances don’t last as long, and you might find yourself smelling like, well, a human instead of a rosebush or whatever after several hours. Overall, these picks keep sweat and B.O. at bay for almost as long as traditional formulas, so I really can’t complain.

Here is the best natural deodorant you can buy:

Updated on 03/19/2019 by Malarie Gokey: Updated prices, added a new pick, and updated formatting.

The best natural deodorant overall

source Schmidt’s

Why you’ll love it: Schmidt’s Natural Deodorant is a vegan, cruelty-free, and natural deodorant that works just as well as more traditional deodorant formulations – no reapplication necessary.

Schmidt’s is the Holy Grail of natural deodorant – it’s vegan and cruelty-free; formulated without aluminum, propylene glycol, parabens, phthalates, and artificial fragrance; applies like a dream; lasts all day long.

I’m not kidding: The Jasmine Tea Sensitive Skin fragrance (my favorite of the bunch) stayed put even after I took a quick rinse in the shower. I obviously didn’t scrub very hard, but still! Of the formulas I tested for this article, Schmidt’s had the most staying power and did the best job keeping sweat at bay.

I also love the variety you get from the brand: It comes in stick, sensitive skin stick, and jar formulas that are each available in multiple unique scents like Bergamot + Lime or Tea Tree.

Schmidt’s Natural Deodorant has 4,700 reviews on Amazon and has been featured by NY Mag’s The Strategist, Good Housekeeping, Allure, and Reviews. “I’ve worn [Schmidt’s] for 14 or 15 hours under hot lights, so I’m a believer,” the actress Ana Gasteyer told The Strategist.

I can’t say I’ve put it through quite such a vigorous test, but I did walk around New York City for several hours on a hot day and still smelled fresh as a jasmine tea leaf by the end of it.

Pros: Vegan, cruelty-free, made without any of the artificial ingredients commonly found in deodorant, long-lasting, comes in a variety of fragrances and formulas

Cons: Stick formula is a bit hard if kept in cool temperatures

The best active natural deodorant

source Lavanila

Why you’ll love it: Lavanila The Healthy Deodorant Sport Luxe uses a blend of natural antimicrobial and antibacterial ingredients to help you stay fresh through a tough workout.

Lavanila The Healthy Deodorant was my initial foray into the naturals category – it was the only deodorant I used for about two years before discovering the other picks mentioned in this article. While I may have found some new faves, I won’t be giving up on my first love anytime soon.

The brand’s Sport Luxe Deodorant is a stand-out from the range. Formulated with ingredients like baking soda, green tea, and rosemary, it’s meant to keep you feeling and smelling fresh even after an intense sweat session. I find that the light vanilla scent holds up nicely during long walks in the New York City heat and through hour-long yoga classes.

Like Schmidt’s, Lavanila Sport Luxe has a very similar texture to more traditional deodorant, and while it might wear off a little bit faster, it still keeps body odor and perspiration at bay for several hours. The mini version is small enough to toss in your gym bag in case you need to re-apply, but I haven’t found it necessary unless I’m having a really long and busy day.

Sport Luxe is a two-time Allure Best of Beauty winner with 257 5-star reviews on Sephora and has been featured by Rank & Style and Good Housekeeping. The regular, non-active formula is also fantastic, and has been featured by Total Beauty and Allure.

Pros: Specially formulated for active users, long-lasting, includes baking soda to help absorb moisture

Cons: Not quite as long-lasting as formulas that include aluminum (but it comes close!), pricey

The best drugstore natural deodorant

Why you’ll love it: Tom’s of Maine Long-Lasting Natural Deodorant is a great starter option if you want to try going natural at drugstore prices.

Many of the best natural deodorants are, unfortunately, a bit pricier than your average drugstore picks. That’s where Tom’s of Maine comes into the picture – the brand’s Long-Lasting Natural Deodorant is less than $5.

I discovered this the way many women discover beauty products – my mom told me about it. When I visit my parents, I have a charming habit of packing almost nothing and then treating their bathroom like my own personal drugstore. On one such occasion, I found a half-finished tube of Tom’s of Maine Long-Lasting Natural Deodorant in “Refreshing Lemongrass” on my mom’s dresser.

Maybe it’s gross to admit that I used someone else’s deodorant, even if that someone gave birth to me, but it’s the truth. And I don’t regret it one bit because this stuff is indeed long-lasting, natural, and refreshing. The Lemongrass scent is my favorite, but it comes in other flavors if citrus isn’t your thing.

The smooth consistency comes from a variety of vegetable and plant oils. It also contains soothing aloe (great for sensitive skin), ascorbic acid as an antioxidant, and hydrating sunflower seed oil. The Toms of Maine website has a helpful explainer that breaks down the sourcing of the ingredients. Ten points for transparency!

Pros: Long-lasting and hydrating formula safe for sensitive skin, inexpensive

Cons: Not as strong as an antiperspirant

The best clear natural deodorant

Why you’ll love it: Kopari Coconut Deodorant has a hydrating, oil-based formula that goes on completely clear so it won’t stain your clothes.

If you love coconut and hate the white marks that some opaque deodorants can leave on your clothing, I suggest you check out Kopari Coconut Deodorant. It’s a clear formula the glides on smooth (seriously, it feels like a moisturizer) and doesn’t gunk up your underarms throughout the day.

The texture is unique from anything else I tested for this story – it feels like a solid block of oil that melts slightly on contact with your skin without turning goopy. Because of this, I do worry that it might get soupy in hot temperatures, so I’ll probably store it somewhere cool, at least until the end of summer.

Otherwise, I love how hydrating this feels on my normally dry and irritated underarms. Due to the texture, I think it would be a great pick for winter, though it held up well on me in 80+ degree weather. The formula has several hero ingredients, including coconut oil, a popular choice for natural deodorants; sage oil, which acts something like a natural antiperspirant; and vitamin-packed coconut water.

Kopari Coconut Deodorant is relatively new to the market, but it’s one of the most innovative formulas I’ve tried. It also comes recommended by Allure editor Sophia Panych, who writes, “I’ve been pleasantly surprised at how effective it is as keeping sweat and stickiness at bay.”

Pros: Clear and hydrating coconut oil-based formula, aluminum-, phthalate-, and silicone-free, great baking soda-free option

Cons: Has a strong coconut scent (which I personally didn’t mind but some might!)

The best roll-on natural deodorant

source Weleda

Why you’ll love it: Weleda 24h Roll-On Deodorant gives you mess-free application and delicious scents.

I’m usually more of a stick deodorant kind of lady, but the second I applied Weleda 24h Roll-On Deodorant in “Citrus,” I knew I was a fan. First of all, it smells like the inside of a lime, which might as well be my signature scent. It goes on cool and wet, like most liquid roll-on deodorants, and it didn’t sting my sensitive underarms. I call that a win!

According to the brand, it “[r]ebalances body odor without the use of aluminum salts and other harmful ingredients.” I’m not sure about that, but I can say that my armpits were still citrusy at the end of a very long day of wearing this, and I even woke up still smelling a bit like limes before I showered the next day.

I also liked how clean the application of this was – because the formula is liquid, you don’t get any residue on your body, clothing, or on the packaging. For that reason, it seems like a great option for travel.

This is a newer formula, so it doesn’t have many reviews online just yet, but Weleda 12h Deodorant Spray has a 3.9-star rating on Amazon based on over 1,000 customer reviews, so other people clearly approve of what the brand is doing when it comes to deodorant.

Pros: Mess-free liquid formula with roll-on application, long-lasting, comes in a variety of scents

Cons: Feels a little wet when you first apply which might be uncomfortable for some

The best natural deodorant made with mineral salts

source Crystal

Why you’ll love it: The Crystal Mineral Deodorant Stick keeps odors at bay for up to 24 hours, lasts for about a year, and has only one ingredient: mineral salts.

The Crystal Mineral Deodorant Stick has only one ingredient: mineral salts. It basically looks like a smooth, rounded hunk of salt in a plastic container. The hypoallergenic deodorant doesn’t have any Aluminum Chloride/Chlorohydrate/Zirconium, parabens, phthalates, or artificial fragrance in it, so it won’t irritate sensitive skin. It’s also vegan and cruelty-free.

To apply the deodorant correctly, you have to put it on right after your shower. The mineral salts work best on freshly washed skin that is still wet. If your skin isn’t wet, you need to dip it in water several times as you apply it. It’s best to apply a few coats and let your pits dry before you put on any clothing, but either way, the deodorant won’t leave any white marks on your clothes.

The mineral salts eliminate and block odor so you can stay fresh smelling for up to 24 hours. Since it’s essentially a stick of salt and you only use a bit of each time you apply it, the deodorant lasts a long time. Mine typically lasts about a year before I have to replace it, which is both good for my wallet and the environment. The plastic ontainer it’s in is also recyclable.

If you prefer to get rid of the plastic packaging, Crystal also has a solid piece of mineral salt that doesn’t come in a plastic house. The company also sells traditional deodorant sticks, roll-ons, and sprays if you feel like the mineral stick is just too weird for you. All of the company’s deodorants are natural, cruelty free, and safe for sensitive skin.

I still prefer the mineral stick, but the roll-on options are nice for when I’m in a rush or traveling. All the ones I’ve tried have worked, though you need to be sure your skin is clean before you apply it and that you don’t miss a spot to ensure that it really works. – Malarie Gokey

Pros: Mineral salts, effective, easy to use, stick lasts long, no white marks, affordable, vegan, no animal testing, no parabens or fragrance, no Aluminum Chloride/Chlorohydrate/Zirconium

Cons: Have to cleanse pits before using, requires clean wet skin, can break