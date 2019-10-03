The 6 Netflix original TV shows that have a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes

caption “Master of None” source Netflix

We rounded up the six Netflix original shows that have a 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

They include the animated comedies “Big Mouth” and “Tuca and Bertie.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Netflix has ramped up its original productions in recent years with over 100 scripted series currently streaming. But only a handful of those have received the coveted 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic score.

They include the animated comedies “Big Mouth” and “Tuca and Bertie,” the latter of which Netflix canceled after one season this year. “Big Mouth” season three debuts on Friday.

They also include “Master of None,” which has been on hiatus since its second season debuted in 2017 but hasn’t officially been canceled by Netflix.

We rounded up the six Netflix original shows that have received a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic score (we excluded reality, anime, and children’s shows). This doesn’t necessarily mean they are the most beloved shows that Netflix has to offer, but those who did watch and write about them were positive.

“The Order,” for instance, has 100% but only based on five reviews. Other shows, like Netflix’s recent drama “Unbelievable,” failed to reach that top score (it has a 97%) but many more people reviewed the show.

Below are six Netflix original TV shows with 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes:

“Big Mouth” — 3 seasons (2017-present)

source Netflix

Description: “Teenage friends find their lives upended by the wonders and horrors of puberty in this edgy comedy from real-life pals Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg.”

What critics said: “In all its hormone-driven glory, Big Mouth is a refreshing addition to the TV landscape partly because it makes serious points without ever taking itself too seriously.” – The Atlantic (season 2)

“It’s Bruno!” — 1 season (2019)

source Netflix

Description: “An old-school Brooklyn native devotes his days to caring for his adorable dog, Bruno – and making sure the neighbors show his pooch the proper respect.”

What critics said: “As a whole, It’s Bruno! is short, uncomplicated, and sweet.” – Thrillist

“Master of None” — 2 seasons (2015-present)

source Netflix

Description: “Dev tries to jump-start his acting career and elevate his dating game with help from his eclectic group of friends in this award-winning series.”

What critics said: “Master of None isn’t here to propagate myths. It’s striving to find truth. And what’s uncovered in Season 2 is a lot like the life Ansari and Yang expertly recreate: surprising, enriching, and oh so divine.” – Indiewire (season 2)

“Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return” — 2 seasons (2017-present)

source Netflix

Description: “The cult hit returns! Captured by mad scientists, new host Jonah survives a blitz of cheesy B movies by riffing on them with his funny robot pals.”

What critics said: “Jonah’s finding a strong dynamic with the Bots, the riffs are tighter, and the shorter episode order allows for a more eclectic (if uneven) batch of enjoyably bad movies.” – Consequence of Sound (season 2: The Gauntlet)

“The Order” — 1 season (2019-present)

source Netflix

Description: “Out to avenge his mother’s death, a college student pledges a secret order and lands in a war between werewolves and practitioners of dark magic.”

What critics said: “The goofy humor is interwoven into the plot to produce stories that are not just surprisingly funny, but genuinely surprising.” – The Verge

“Tuca and Bertie” — canceled after 1 season (2019)

source Netflix

Description: “Free-spirited toucan Tuca and self-doubting song thrush Bertie are best friends – and birds – who guide each other through life’s ups and downs.”

What critics said: “This is a chirpily realised world that stays true to its experimentalism – and its pleasures are consistent, if deliciously twisted, and very surreal indeed.” – Guardian