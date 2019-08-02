6 of the best new albums and songs you can stream on Spotify this weekend

Each week, INSIDER rounds up a list of great songs and albums to listen to over the weekend.

Summer isn’t quite over yet, and we have the songs to prove it – including HAIM‘s “Summer Girl,” Residente and Bad Bunny‘s “Bellacoso,” and Ariana Grande and Social House’s “boyfriend.”

Friday is typically a big day for music, but in the world of YouTube, SoundCloud, and streaming services, it can be difficult to keep track of new releases.

That’s where we come in. Each week, INSIDER selects albums and songs – usually new, sometimes a little older but still relevant – that we believe deserve your attention.

Proving that summer isn’t quite over yet, HAIM recently released a dreamy new single and music video for “Summer Girl.” After a few days of teasing on social media, Ariana Grande and Social House finally dropped their single and a very memorable music video for “boyfriend.” You can also add Residente and Bad Bunny’s upbeat “Bellacoso” to your queue on your playlist.

Keep reading to see all our picks and why we think you’ll enjoy them.

1. “Bellacoso” by Residente and Bad Bunny

caption Residente and Bad Bunny released “Bellacoso” on July 26. source YouTube/Residente

Just a few hours after Puerto Rico’s former Gov. Ricardo Rosselló announced that he would resign from his position, Residente and Bad Bunny – two of the most vocal artists who called for his resignation – took to Instagram to announce their own news: a new reggaetón track and music video.

“Bellacoso” is the first single from Residente’s upcoming album, and represents the more old-school style of reggaetón with pounding beats as well as the rapper’s trademark satirical lyrics.

Bad Bunny joined him in the song and music video, which is full of trippy visuals and homages to Puerto Rico.

In a press release, Residente talked about trying new things in this phase of his career.

“I am experimenting right now and every collaboration that I do is well thought out,” he said. So for this project and single, I am focusing on the frequencies that connect us as humans to then develop a sound, lyrics, and concept on how we connect.”

Listen to “Bellacoso” on Spotify.

2. “How You Want It?” by Teyana Taylor and King Combs

caption Teyana Taylor and King Combs dropped “How You Want It?” on Friday. source Def Jam Recordings

The multi-faceted Teyana Taylor teamed up with Diddy’s son and rising rapper King Combs for the sultry “How You Want It?”

The song has a late-’90s, early-’00s feel to it. Taylor’s raspy vocals blend perfectly with the soulful R&B beats, while Combs’ adds his own laid back flow in his verse – sounding almost exactly like his father while he’s at it.

Taylor also shared a sneak peek of the upcoming visuals for the tune on Instagram.

Listen to “How You Want It?” on Spotify.

3. “Atrévete” Nicky Jam and Sech

caption Nicky Jam and Sech released “Atrévete” on Friday. source Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC

Nicky Jam and Sech released their mid-tempo reggaetón song “Atrévete” accompanied by their music video on Friday. The two have similar smooth vocals which compliment each other in the romantic song about trying to win over a girl.

Listen to “Atrévete” on Spotify.

4. “Summer Girl” by HAIM

caption HAIM released the single for “Summer Girl” on Friday. source Haim Productions Inc./Columbia Records/Sony Music Entertainment

HAIM released the dreamy visuals for their “unconditional love” anthem, “Summer Girl,” on Wednesday.

In it, the trio gradually remove their many layers and embrace the summertime. The soft, jazzy tune – which has a reference to Lou Reed’s classic “Walk on the Wild Side” – makes the lyrics about love and looking at the bright side of things all the more sweeter.

In a recent Instagram post, Danielle Haim explained that she wrote the song around the time her romantic partner was diagnosed with cancer (she added, “He’s in the clear now!”)

“We were touring on and off at this time and every time we were on the phone with each other or when I would come home in between shows, I wanted to be this light that shined on him when he was feeling very dark,” she wrote. “I wanted to be his hope when he was feeling hopeless.”

Listen to “Summer Girl” on Spotify.

5. “Immunity” by Clairo

caption Clairo’s “Immunity” is her debut album. source FADER Label

Clairo, whose full name is Claire Cottrill, released her much-anticipated debut album, “Immunity,” on Friday and it’s already getting great reviews.

The 11-track record is a laid back, synth-pop-rock album that can at times feel more lighthearted than what’s beneath the surface.

Some of the song’s lyrics are actually a look into Clairo’s most intimate stories. For instance, in “Alewife,” the album’s opener, she sings about how her friend, Alexa, stopped her from committing suicide in the eight grade, and thanks her for being there.

But there are other catchy songs like “Sofia” and “Softly” that offer a more upbeat feel to the album as well.

Listen to “Immunity” on Spotify.

6. “Boyfriend (With Social House)” by Ariana Grande

caption Ariana Grande teased her collaboration with Social House for several days leading up to the release. source Republic Records

Ariana Grande enlisted the pop duo, Social House, for “boyfriend.”

The playful pop song is about a complicated love – the kind that goes back and forth between not wanting to be in an official relationship but also experiencing some jealousy if they see that person with someone else.

Pretty relatable.

The music video also gave a fun story line following Grande and her love interest, played by Mikey Foster of Social House, in which the two daydream about ways to aggressively take out the people the other person might be romantically linked to.

Listen to “boyfriend” on Spotify.