6 great new albums and songs to stream on Spotify this weekend

caption Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes perform together in 2015. source Manny Hernandez/FilmMagic

This week, you can listen to the Jonas Brothers’ first attempt at singing in Spanish, as well as a new collaboration between Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. Keep reading to see our four additional picks and why we pulled them out of the fray.

1. “7 EP” by Lil Nas X

caption Cardi B features on the fifth track, “Rodeo.” source Columbia Records

The genius behind “Old Town Road” is back with his debut EP: a seven-song blend of rock, rap, and country (not including the additional eighth track, which is just “Old Town Road” again without Billy Ray Cyrus).

Lil Nas X has expertly positioned himself as an underdog, as someone to root for, which makes listening to his short, punchy project all the more delightful. If nothing else, it proves that he has so much more to offer.

2. “Señorita” by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

caption Mendes and Cabello previously collaborated on the 2015 song “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” source Spotify

Two of the most promising and prominent voices in pop music, “If I Can’t Have You” singer Shawn Mendes and “Havana” crooner Camila Cabello, have teamed up once again for a sultry summer hit.

“Señorita” is a beautiful blend of Mendes’ falsetto and Cabello’s knack for infusing songs with her Cuban-Mexican heritage.

3. “Runaway” by Sebastian Yatra, Daddy Yankee, Natti Natasha, featuring Jonas Brothers

caption Natti Natasha is a Dominican singer. source Universal Music Latin Entertainment

“Runaway” has a lot going on, but what else could you expect from a Reggaeton banger featuring vocals from the Jonas Brothers?

While no pop star has yet managed to hop on a Spanish-speaking song and recreate the magic of “Despacito,” it’s always fun to watch them try. The bubbly “Runaway” doesn’t take itself too seriously and, despite its eclectic mix of singers, doesn’t feel forced.

4. “Crown” by Stormzy

caption “Crown” is the second single from Stormzy’s upcoming sophomore album. source Hashtag Merky Records

The UK rapper Stormzy is exploring a softer, more emotional side with his new piano-driven single. The intimate lyrics of “Crown” are reflected in an intimate video, directed by Charlie Sarsfield and set in a church.

“I’ve been struggling to find words to describe how much this song means to me, struggling to explain exactly why I felt the need to say what I’ve said on the record and can’t quite summarize the journey of emotions the song takes me on when I listen back to it,” Stormzy wrote on Instagram ahead of the release. “We’ve created something very special and close to my heart.”

5. “Delusions of Grandeur” by Gucci Mane

caption “Delusions of Grandeur” is the rapper’s first solo project since 2018’s “Evil Genius.” source Atlantic

Gucci Mane recruited an impressive lineup of collaborators for his 14th studio album. Guest verses abound from Meek Mill (“Backwards”) to Lil Uzi Vert (“Potential”). Justin Bieber croons a (somewhat ridiculous) chorus on the upbeat album highlight, “Love Thru the Computer.”

7. “Imagination” by Foster The People

caption “Imagination” is the band’s third single in 2019. source Columbia Records

If you still think Foster The People hit it big with “Pumped Up Kicks” and promptly disappeared, you haven’t been paying attention.

“Imagination,” the band’s third single this year might be its best yet: a breezy, almost island-inspired melody with a solid beat and a reliably contagious chorus.

