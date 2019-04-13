These are the 12 best new cars for 2019 that cost $75,000 or less

caption 2019 Ford Ranger. source Ford

The car-shopping site Autotrader released on Thursday its list of the best cars from model years 2019 and 2020.

Cars were evaluated on criteria that included interior comfort and materials, build quality, ride quality, and features.

Only cars that cost $75,000 or less, are produced for model years 2019 or 2020, and are available for purchase were eligible.

“Not only are consumers often overwhelmed by the sheer number of vehicles on the market, but they also get lost in the frenzy of constantly changing technology, features, and vehicle capabilities,” Autotrader executive editor Brian Moody said in a statement. “Our team selected a diverse group of vehicles that will benefit car shoppers with a variety of needs and lifestyles.” These are the 12 best cars for 2019, according to Autotrader. (The site did not rank the cars on its list.)

2019 Acura RDX

caption 2019 Acura RDX. source Acura

Starting price: $37,400

Autotrader’s analysis: “The new Acura RDX is a full-fledged luxury/sport utility vehicle on par with Europe’s best. Its turbocharged engine is quick, responsive, and efficient, averaging 28 miles per gallon. For drivers that love to blast music, they will love the optional ELS sound system – it’s one of the best available in any new car on the market.”

2019 Ford Ranger

caption 2019 Ford Ranger. source Ford

Starting price: $24,300

Autotrader’s analysis: “Ford has resurrected the Ranger name for 2019 and this version is not stuck in the 90s. This Ranger is a competent and agile little brother to the well-established Ford F-150. As the right combination of work-ready and everyday-useful, the 2019 Ford Ranger is perfect for the needs of most Americans.”

2019 Genesis G70

caption 2019 Genesis G70. source Genesis

Starting price: $34,900

Autotrader’s analysis: “The Genesis G70 had the editors at Autotrader uttering a series of ‘inconceivable’ proclamations every time they got behind the wheel. And this time, it does mean what they think it means. The G70 packs a lot of fun into a tidy package and does it for a reasonable price. The interior is a highlight that rivals cars costing tens of thousands of dollars more, but at this price, it’s a no brainer the G70 made the Best New Cars for 2019 list.”

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

caption 2019 GMC Sierra 1500. source GMC

Starting price: $37,800

Autotrader’s analysis: “The Sierra is staking out its own territory in the full-size pickup world. With unique features and a traditional but modern look, the Sierra is a great truck in the full-size pickup world. GMC’s Multi-Pro tailgate is more than just a parlor trick; it gives a wow factor to a feature that that has been taken for granted for years.”

2019 Honda Passport

caption 2019 Honda Passport. source Honda

Starting price: $31,990

Autotrader’s analysis: “Finally, ‘sport’ and ‘utility’ tangibly make sense together when describing the Honda Passport. Move over Pilot, the Passport’s rugged look is the newer, hotter version in town.”

2019 Jaguar I-Pace

caption 2019 Jaguar I-Pace. source Jaguar

Starting price: $69,500

Autotrader’s analysis: “If car shoppers are suddenly going to start buying electric cars based on things like attractiveness, fun, and a rewarding driving experience, the I-Pace is the EV to get them there. Tesla started the luxury electric car revolution, but Jaguar takes it to a whole new level.”

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450

caption 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450. source Mercedes-Benz

Starting price: $61,150

Autotrader’s analysis: “The GLE 450 is a luxury SUV that pulls no punches. The GLE 450 offers drivers the best of both worlds: off-road capabilities yet serene on the road. Equipped with forward-thinking technology, this luxury SUV is arguably the world’s most perfect car.”

2019 Nissan Altima

caption 2019 Nissan Altima. source Nissan

Starting price: $24,000

Autotrader’s analysis: “Debuting innovative features, the Nissan Altima keeps the overall look of the car similar to previous models. Some highlights are the new high-tech turbo engine, all-wheel drive option, and driver assist features that landed this vehicle on the list. And we couldn’t forget Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.”

2019 Ram 1500

caption 2019 Ram 1500. source RAM

Starting price: $31,795

Autotrader’s analysis: “Combining brute strength with class-leading luxury, the Ram 1500 easily pushes other trucks to the side. A few distinguishable features include a high-end audio system, super soft leather, and a large touch screen – it all equals a really plush cab, added to an available 12,750-pound towing capacity.”

2019 Subaru Ascent

caption 2019 Subaru Ascent. source Subaru

Starting price: $31,995

Autotrader’s analysis: “Surprise, the new Ascent isn’t really a surprise. Instead, the Subaru Ascent is exactly what Subaru owners have wanted for years: a three-row SUV that allows growing families to stay in the Subaru family.”

2019 Toyota RAV4

caption 2019 Toyota RAV4. source Toyota

Starting price: $25,500

Autotrader’s analysis: “Not just redesigned, but the reinvented Toyota RAV4 is more dramatic and masculine look changes the character of the vehicle. If taken off-road, drivers will feel how engineers intentionally fused fun into the RAV4 formula. Roomy inside and reasonably priced, the RAV4 is an excellent compact SUV.”

2019 Volvo XC40

caption 2019 Volvo XC40. source Volvo

Starting price: $33,700

Autotrader’s analysis: “The XC40 is a rolling playbook on how to take a luxury brand down-market while still holding your head high. The interior and driving dynamics are unique, making the vehicle feel more premium than its under-$40,000 price. An added bonus – you can get this car on a subscription plan, extending the Volvo vibe on the entire purchasing, owning, and exchanging experience.”